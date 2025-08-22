'No job description, everyone does everything': Precarious conditions strain supermarket workers

As Turkey’s retail sector continues to grow, supermarket jobs have become a common choice for many job seekers. But the reality behind the shelves involves low pay, long hours, and a lack of job security.

Supermarket and chain store employees are increasingly burdened by undefined job roles, understaffed teams, shifting work schedules, and stagnant wages. These conditions, workers say, are taking a toll both physically and mentally.

Recently, social media posts showing workers fainting or breaking down on the job have drawn attention to the pressures many face in the sector.

S.A., a 24-year-old university graduate working at a supermarket in northeastern Ordu province, said she started working there due to limited job opportunities in the city. Her main frustration, she said, is being stretched across multiple responsibilities.

“Even though I work in the deli section, I’m often asked to cover the meat and bakery counters too,” she said. “In the morning shift, I’m responsible for three sections and usually work alone until noon. When we’re short-staffed, I even have to run the cash register, which I’ve never been trained for. That’s what wears me down the most—having to do everything in the store.”

S.A. said she rarely takes breaks. “I officially get a one-hour break, but since I’m alone, I can’t really use it. And the break area is in front of the warehouse, so it’s not relaxing. Even though the store has a canteen, the food is so poor that I usually just snack on cake, juice, or crackers.”

After work, she often finds herself thinking, “I wish I didn’t have to go to work tomorrow.” She believes wages need to rise above the minimum, more staff should be hired, and workers should be granted timely leave. “I’m not planning to stay here long. I’m only working to support myself and help my family.”

Industry figures According to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR), there are currently 423 openings for cashiers, 180 for general market staff, and 280 for stock clerks. Most of these positions, however, are temporary and low-paying. One recent job listing offered a monthly salary between the minimum wage of 22,104 liras and 26,000 liras (~540-633 US dollars). Data from the Social Security Institution (SGK) shows that as of 2024, over 1.5 million people are formally employed in Turkey’s retail sector, amounting to about 4.5% of the country's labor force.

‘Job descriptions exist only on paper’

Recent viral videos of employees collapsing at work is primarily caused by overworking, said Gülbin Demirel, a member of the Market and Store Committee of the DİSK Sosyal-İş union.

“Job descriptions exist on paper, but not in reality,” she told bianet, adding that a single employee is often expected to do the work of three. “Due to understaffing, an eight-hour shift feels like sixteen. Shifts change constantly, and the legally mandated 11-hour rest period is not respected."

"The food provided is low-cost and unhealthy. Workplace safety rules exist on paper, but conditions lead to widespread issues like herniated discs, varicose veins, and asthma," she added.

Also stressing the growing gap between the minimum wage and actual living costs, she said, “In many places, salaries are fixed at 25,000 liras, which doesn’t even cover rent. Workers are forced to take on second jobs."

The burden on women workers

A significant portion of supermarket employees are women, and they they face even harsher conditions than their male colleagues, including workplace abuse and sexual harassment, according to Demirel.

“As women, we face intense pressure, harassment, long shifts, and both physical and emotional abuse,” she said, adding, “We’re expected to move heavy pallets quickly, which leads to physical injuries like herniated discs, neck strain, and muscle tears.”

Many women employees, she said, experience bleeding during menstruation due to heavy lifting. “When you’re pregnant, you’re subjected to mobbing. According to labor law, pregnant employees are supposed to work morning shifts only and can take as many medical leave days as needed but none of this is actually enforced.”

Workers’ demands

Demirel said that the Sosyal-İş union has set up committees in cities across the country to support supermarket workers. She listed their main demands as follows:

Voluntary work on public holidays with additional pay

Accurate logging and full payment for overtime

Safe, harassment-free workplaces with equal pay for women

Respect for union rights and collective bargaining

Hiring enough staff to prevent overwork

Legal penalties for workplace mobbing

“Our goal is to ensure that all market workers are treated with dignity, fairness, and safety," said Demirel. (SÖ/HA/VK)