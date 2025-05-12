'No excuse left not to build a democratic Turkey' after PKK lays down arms, says pro-Kurdish leader

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party officials have expressed cautious optimism following the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) declaration of disbanding and ending its armed struggle, calling it a historic opportunity for peace and democratization in Turkey.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a party meeting, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan said, “May this congress be beneficial for Turkey. There is now no excuse left not to build a democratic Turkey. I hope we can crown this process with peace.”

The PKK announced earlier today that it had decided to dissolve and lay down arms during its congress held between May 5–7.

In its statement, the group emphasized that implementation of this decision requires the leadership of Abdullah Öcalan, recognition of the right to democratic politics, and strong legal guarantees. It also called on the Turkish Parliament to fulfill its historic responsibility.

'This is a new phase'

Pervin Buldan, a member of the DEM Party delegation who held talks with PKK leader Öcalan, which led to his call for the group to dissolve itself, described the PKK’s statement as a “historic development” and urged action across political institutions.

“Mr. Öcalan has consistently stated his desire to end the 52-year conflict and shift to a political process. The PKK has now declared that it has ended the armed conflict and dissolved itself. This marks a transition to a new phase,” she told Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

According to Buldan, this new phase must focus on democratization. “The long-standing struggle of the Kurdish people should now lead to democratic reforms and peace. Obstacles must be cleared, and our task is to fight for that goal. The PKK has made its decision, now responsibility lies with everyone.”

She echoed the PKK’s call for Öcalan to play a central role in the process. “Mr. Öcalan must be involved. He will play a crucial role in shaping democratic politics,” she said, calling for improved conditions on İmralı Island and for broader access to Öcalan.

Buldan also highlighted the role of the parliament. “Parliament must step in. New laws must be passed, and legal reforms are essential to correct the injustices experienced by Kurds, the opposition, workers, and many others. I am not without hope, but we need some time. Everyone must now fulfill their responsibility.”

Background

The PKK announced its disbandment today, following a new peace initiative launched in October by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of President Erdoğan.

After a series of meetings between imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and a delegation from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, Öcalan oın Feb 27 Öcalan called on the group to dissolve.

The PKK held a congress to discuss Öcalan's appeal between May 5-7 and announced the outcome of the congress today.

The four-decade conflict, primarily in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern regions but also extending to other parts of Turkey, as well as Syria and Iraq, claimed more than 30,000 lives, including military personnel, militants, and civilians. (VK)