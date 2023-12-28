Nineteen detained for 'planning an obscene party'

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today that 19 people have been taken into custody during a series of operations in eight cities, with Istanbul at the center. The crackdown is part of an effort to "combat the formation of criminal organizations and offenses related to obscenity."

According to Yerlikaya, the suspects, accused of planning to organize explicit content parties, were actively sharing "objectionable" videos through the 'Fergio House' social media account on platforms such as Instagram and X. The operations also led to the seizure of 2,000 counterfeit $100 bills.

"We will not turn a blind eye to those who demean our national and spiritual values and disturb the peace of our people," emphasized Yerlikaya, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining public order. (TY/VK)