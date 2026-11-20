Seven mayors and two acting mayors joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at its Expanded Provincial Chairs Meeting in Ankara today.

President and AKP Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented party badges to the new members following his speech at the meeting. Erdoğan and the new members then posed for a group photograph on stage.

Among those joining the AKP were Tekirdağ Metropolitan Mayor Candan Yüceer and Antalya Acting Metropolitan Mayor Büşra Özdemir.

Yüceer was elected Tekirdağ metropolitan mayor in the 2024 local elections as a candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party. She later joined the New Party (Yeni Parti) before resigning from it on Nov 7 and continuing as an independent.

Antalya Acting Metropolitan Mayor Büşra Özdemir had also resigned from the CHP before joining the AKP.

Mayors and acting mayors who joined the AKP

Candan Yüceer, Tekirdağ metropolitan mayor: Elected as a CHP candidate with 50.27% of the vote. She later joined the New Party before resigning on Nov 7.

Elected as a CHP candidate with 50.27% of the vote. She later joined the New Party before resigning on Nov 7. Büşra Özdemir, Antalya acting metropolitan mayor: Elected to the acting position following the arrest of Muhittin Böcek, who had won the mayoral election with 48.71% of the vote. She resigned from the CHP on Nov 18.

Elected to the acting position following the arrest of Muhittin Böcek, who had won the mayoral election with 48.71% of the vote. She resigned from the CHP on Nov 18. Saniye Caran, mayor of Korkuteli, Antalya: Elected as a CHP candidate with 47.15% of the vote. She resigned from the party on Nov 4.

Elected as a CHP candidate with 47.15% of the vote. She resigned from the party on Nov 4. Fahri Duran, mayor of Demre, Antalya: Elected as a CHP candidate with 30.50% of the vote.

Elected as a CHP candidate with 30.50% of the vote. Sefer Karaahmetoğlu, acting mayor of Beyoğlu, İstanbul: Elected to the acting position as the CHP's candidate after Mayor İnan Güney, who had won 49.22% of the vote, was arrested and suspended from office. Karaahmetoğlu resigned from the CHP on Nov 16.

Elected to the acting position as the CHP's candidate after Mayor İnan Güney, who had won 49.22% of the vote, was arrested and suspended from office. Karaahmetoğlu resigned from the CHP on Nov 16. Erdinç Altıok, mayor of Yumurtalık, Adana: Elected as a CHP candidate with 40.92% of the vote. He resigned from the party on Nov 8.

Elected as a CHP candidate with 40.92% of the vote. He resigned from the party on Nov 8. Bülent Kara, mayor of Tirebolu, Giresun: Elected as a candidate of the nationalist Good (İYİ) Party with 38.35% of the vote. He resigned from the party on Oct 27.

Elected as a candidate of the nationalist Good (İYİ) Party with 38.35% of the vote. He resigned from the party on Oct 27. Özkan Günenç, mayor of Enez, Edirne: Elected as a CHP candidate with 52.96% of the vote. He resigned on Jul 31 and continued as an independent.

Elected as a CHP candidate with 52.96% of the vote. He resigned on Jul 31 and continued as an independent. Ramazan Karakaya, mayor of Karahallı, Uşak: Elected as a CHP candidate with 48.22% of the vote. He resigned from the party on Nov 8.

CHP won 35 provinces in 2024 local elections In the Mar 31, 2024 local elections, the CHP won 14 metropolitan municipalities, the AKP won 12, the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party won three, and the Islamist New Welfare Party won one. Of the 51 provincial municipalities without metropolitan status, the CHP won 21, the AKP 12, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of the ruling party, eight, and the DEM Party seven. The New Welfare Party, İYİ Party and Great Unity Party (BBP) each won one provincial municipality. Overall, the CHP won mayoral elections in 35 of Turkey's 81 provinces, followed by the AKP with 24, the DEM Party with 10, the MHP with eight, the New Welfare Party with two, and the İYİ Party and BBP with one each. Number of provinces governed by AKP rises from 24 to 31 Since the Mar 31, 2024 local elections, control of five metropolitan municipalities and two other provincial municipalities has shifted to the AKP. With today's new members, the number of metropolitan municipalities governed by AKP mayors or acting mayors has increased from 12 to 17. The number of other provincial municipalities under AKP control has risen from 12 to 14. The metropolitan municipalities that have come under AKP control are Aydın, Bursa, İzmir, Tekirdağ and Antalya. The other two provincial municipalities are Afyonkarahisar and Nevşehir. Aydın Metropolitan Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu, elected as a CHP candidate, joined the AKP on Aug 14, 2025. Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal followed on May 12, 2026, and İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay joined on Oct 7, 2026. Both had also been elected as CHP candidates. Nevşehir Mayor Rasim Arı, elected as an İYİ Party candidate in 2024, joined the AKP on Jun 25, 2026. In Bursa, AKP member Şahin Biba was elected acting metropolitan mayor by the municipal council on Apr 9, 2026, following the arrest and suspension of CHP-elected Mayor Mustafa Bozbey.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.