Nêzîkî 1250 akademîsyenan bertek nîşanî operasyonên li dîjî LGBTÎ+yan dan

Ji welatên cûda ên cîhanê akademîsyen û lêkolîneran, bi nameyeke vekirî ya hevpar desteserkirin û girtinên mafparêz û LGBTÎ+yan ên li Tirkiyeyê şermezar kirin.

Îmzeya nêzîkî 1250 kesan li bin nameyê ye. Di nav wan de keseyatên weke Judith Butler, Slavoj Žižek, Étienne Balibar, Noura Erakat, Neve Gordon, Eyal Weizman, Sherene Seikaly û Lisa Hajjar hene.

Îmzakaran di daxuyaniyê de diyar kirin û gotin: "Em desteserkirina bi komî ya mafparêz û LGBTÎ+yan a li Tirkiyeyê bi tundî şermezar dikin û bang dikin ku wan demildest serbest berdin."

Di daxuyaniyê de hate bi bîrxistin ku komeleyên di operasyonan de hatine armancgirtin bi awayekî qanûnî hatine vekirin û hinek ji wan bêtirî 30 sal in xebatan dikin.

Îmzakaran weha gotin: "Dîtina xebatên wan weke sûc, êrişek e li dijî azadiya rêxistinbûn, derbirîn û akademîk."

Akademîsyen û lêkolîneran bangî rayedarên Tirkiyeyê kirin û ev daxwaz anîn ziman:

"Em daxwaz dikin ku hemû kesên hatine desteserkirin demildest serbest bên berdan, lêpirsîn bên rawestandin, amûrên ku dest danîne ser bên vegerandin û biryarên astengkirin bên rakirin."

Di daxuyaniyê de ji bo piştevaniyê bang li zanîngeh û saziyên akademîk jî hate kirin.

Metin bi van gotinan bi dawî bû: "Em li cem hevkarên xwe û tevgera LGBTÎ+yan ya li Tirkiyeyê ne."

Kesên ku îmzeya wan li bin metnê ne evin:

Ahmed Abbes, CNRS & IHES

Benjamin H. Abbott, The University of New Mexico

Dr Karine Abderemane, University Paris-Saclay

Associate Professor Anna Åberg, Chalmers University of Technology

Dr Asha Abeyasekera, University of York

Dr Nayrouz Abu Hatoum, Concordia University

Mir Abu Reyad, Brave Dimension Global

Zackie Achmat, Article One

Associate Professor Salih Can Aciksoz, University of California, Los Angeles

Associate Professor Begum Adalet, Cornell University

Ellithia Adams, Women's College Hospital

Professor Mojisola Adebayo, Queen Mary University of London

Dr Ashley Ngozi Agbasoga-Solow, New York University

Professor Georgios Agelopoulos, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Associate Professor Chloe Ahmann, Cornell University

Ibtisam Ahmed, Independent researcher

Dr Nilufer Akalin, Michigan State University

Dr Hayal Akarsu, Utrecht University

Hiba Akbar, University of Toronto

Dr Nevra Akdemir

Dr Zeynep Akinci, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

Dr Karabekir Akkoyunlu, UFMG/Oxford

Professor Emeritus A. Haroon Akram-Lodhi, Trent University

Dr Mine Aksu, Sabancı University (retired)

Dr Latife Akyuz, European University Viadrina

Professor Nadje Al-Ali, Brown University

Dr Pablo Alabarces, CONICET-UBA

Dr Marina Alamo Bryan, UNAM

Dr Özlem Albayrak

Ben Alberti, Framingham State University

Isabella Alcañiz, University of Maryland

Dr Ayca Alemdaroglu, Stanford University

Professor Donatella Alessandrini, Loughborough University

Professor Anthony Alessandrini, City University of New York

Dr Ronni Alexander, Kobe University

Professor Kate Alexander, University of Johannesburg

Professor Allison Alexy, University of Michigan

Professor H. Samy Alim, University of California, Los Angeles

Professor Diana Allan, McGill University

Reid Allen, City St George's, University of London

Professor Eric Alliez, Université Paris 8

Safak Altan

Selin Altay, Ruhr University Bochum

Associate Professor Emrah Altindis, Rutgers University

Dr Hakan Altun, Goethe University Frankfurt

Dr Amanda Álvares Ferreira, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro - PUC Rio

Martí Amargant Arumí, UiT The Arctic University of Norway

Anthony Amato, UNBC

Asha Amdur, University of Michigan

Hermella Amlakie, Karlstad University

Professor Dr Mario Cezar Amorim de Oliveira, Universidade Estadual do Ceará

João Carlos Amoroso Botelho, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Professor Emerita Robin Andersen, Fordham University

Angela Anderson, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna

Professor Elizabeth Anderson, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Sandra Andersson, Department of social and psychological studies

歴 安藤, Kanagawa Institute of Technology

Professor Eleni Andreou, University of Thessaly

Emmanouil Angelidakis, Insitut Pasteur

Elizabeth Angell, University of Washington

Dr Panagiotis Antoniadis, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences

Professor Katerina Antoniou, University of Ionannina

Professor Seth Anziska, University College London

Katerina Apostolopoulou

Professor Emily Apter, New York University

Distinguished Professor Emerita Bettina Aptheker, University of California, Santa Cruz

Dr Clara Araujo, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro

Henrique Araujo Aragusuku, Universidade de São Paulo

Rabia Ardic, Freie Universität Berlin

Alice Arnold, University of Brighton

Professor Anjali Arondekar, University of California, Santa Cruz

Dr Antony Arul Valan

Professor G Arunima, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India

Professor Diamond Ashiagbor, University of Birmingham, UK

Athena Athanasiou, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences

Sumru Atuk, Ithaca College

Dr Marco Aurélio Máximo Prado, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Evelyn Autry, Rutgers University

Professor Emeritus Arlene Avakian, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Associate Professor Eirini Avramopoulou, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences

Dr Deniz Ay, University of Bern

Derya Aydın, University of Minnesota

Hazal Aydın, Boston University

Dr Irem Az, Harvard University

Beren Azizi, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr River Baars, SOAS University of London

Dr Gray Babbs, Harvard Medical School

Dr Elif Babul, Mount Holyoke College

Dr Vivienne Badaan, American University of Beirut

Minju Bae

Dr Manca Bajec, Goldsmiths, University of London

Vanda Bajs, Université catholique de Louvain

Ketevan Bakhtadze, Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani University

Dr Radhika Balakrishnan, Rutgers University

Professor Asli Bali, Yale University

Professor Etienne Balibar, Université Paris Nanterre

Dr Tiffany Ball, University of Michigan

Dr Douglas Bamford, University of Oxford

Tiago Bandeira, ULS Região de Aveiro

Dr Shelly Bar-On, Tel Aviv University

Professor Lisa Baraitser, Birkbeck, University of London

Hannah Barca, San Diego State University

Dr Lale Barlas

Sladjana Baros, Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut"

Rosa Barotsi, Researcher

Professor Manuela Barreto, University of Exeter

Dr David Barrett, University of Exeter

Professor Jaime Barrientos, Universidad Alberto Hurtado

Dr Michael D. Bartone, Central Connecticut State University

Dr Katarzyna Bartoszyńska, Ithaca College

Marija Basevska

Dr Kath Bassett, University of York

Dr Sozen Basturk, Roskilde University

Natalie Baumeister, University of Michigan

Dr Reza Bayat, University of Göttingen

Dr Burcu Baykrut, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Dr Yener Bayramoğlu, University of York

Dr Melissa Beattie, Southern New Hampshire University

Dr Amelie Beaugrand, Quinze-Vingts National Eye Hospital

Professor Kate Bedford, Birmingham Law School

Dr Anna Bednarczyk, Jagiellonian University

Dr Christopher T Begeny, University of Exeter

Vasiliki Belia, Utrecht University

Alex Bello, Instituto Nzinga de Capoeira Nagola

Dr Sima Belmar, University of California, Berkeley

Sofia Bempeza, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Karen Bender, SUNY Stony Brook

Michael Bennett, Long Island University, Brooklyn

Dr Heather Berg, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Ulla Berg, Rutgers University

Professor Joyce Berkman, University of Massachusetts

Giselle Bernard, European University Institute

Dr Alanna Beroiza, Rutgers University, New Brunswick

Magali Bessone, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Ikshaku Bezbaroa, Central European University

Dr Monish Bhatia, University of York

Professor David Israel Bilchitz, University of Johannesburg and University of Reading

Professor Julie Billaud, Geneva Graduate Institute

Dr Faye Bird, University of Exeter

Dr Mehmet Sinan Birdal, Freie Universität Berlin

Dr Robert Tanner Bivens, Illinois College

Professor Maylei Blackwell, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Bart Bloem Herraiz, Universidad de Sevilla

Karel Blondeel Bombeke, Ghent University

Dr Sarah Bodelson, Lund University

Dr Demet Bolat, University of Michigan

Himani Boompally, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Professor MJ Bosia, Saint Michael's College

Fabienne Bossuyt, Ghent University

Cansu Bostan, Lund University

Pauline Boudry, HEAD Genève

Niamh Bowden, University of Sussex

Richard Bowyer, University of Exeter

Dr Laetitia Braconnier Moreno, Collège de France

Professor Naomi Braine, Brooklyn College and the Grad Center, City University of New York

Beth Bramich, University of the Arts London

Dra Márcia Brandão Rodrigues Aguilar, Universidade Federal do Vale do São Francisco

Dr Nico Brando, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool

Alexander Brey, Wellesley College

Dr Laura Briggs, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Dr Reynald Brion, TBS Education

Dr Aneta Brockhill, University of Exeter

Dr Svenja Bromberg, Goldsmiths, University of London

Professor Emeritus Alain Brossat, Paris 8 University

Professor Stephen Brown, University of Ottawa

Professor Emerita Wendy Brown, Institute for Advanced Study

Dr Joseph Browning, City St George's, University of London

Professor Kevin Bruyneel, Babson College

Dr Jermaine Bryant, Harvard University

Professor Susan Buck-Morss, Cornell University and CUNY University

Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley, University of Galway

Dr Sarah Budasz, University of Amsterdam

Dr Pascha Bueno-Hansen, University of Delaware

Dr Olimpia Burchiellaro, King's College London

Olivia Burchietti, Scuola Normale Superiore

Alex Melody Burnett, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Dr Jay Burt, Oxford University Hospitals

Dr Philip Burton, University of Liverpool

Dr Emre Busse, Freie Universität Berlin

Laura Bussenius, Aarhus Universitet

Asamblea Nacional Trans No Binarie / México Jazz Bustamante, Asamblea Nacional Trans No binarie

Professor Judith Butler, University of California, Berkeley

Yağmur Çağatay

Dr Berkant Caglar, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Dr Cüneyt Çakırlar, Nottingham Trent University

Gillian Calder, University of Victoria, Faculty of Law

Owen Caldwell

Dilara Caliskan, New York University

Ro Caminal

Professor Meghan Campbell, University of Birmingham

Cihangir Can, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Laura Candidatu, Utrecht University

Dr Anna Caprinali, University of Padua

Anna Carastathis, University College Dublin

Rémi Carcélès, Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

Professor Gloria Careaga, Psychology Faculty, UNAM

Dra Priscila Carlos Brandão, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Professora Denise Carreia, Universidade de São Paulo

Roxanna M. Carrillo

Dr Edzia Carvalho, University of Dundee

Professor Jill H. Casid, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Virginia Casigliani, University of Pisa

Professor Fernando Cássio, Universidade de São Paulo

Dr Jennifer Castaneda Navarrete, University of Cambridge

Dr Aurelio Castro, Bisexual Research Group

Dr Jessica Cattelino, University of California, Los Angeles

Professor Eray Çaylı, University of Hamburg

Dr Natalia Cecire, University of Sussex

Professor Robin Celikates, Freie Universität Berlin

Deniz Celikoglu, Dublin City University

Dr Haci Cevik, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Professor Paula Chakravartty, New York University

Dr Sophie Chamas, SOAS University of London

Peggy Q. Chamorro, Universidad de Costa Rica - CIEM

Professor Chris Chapman, York Univeristy

Professor Nickie Charles, University of Warwick

Filippa Chatzistavrou, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Dr Melinda Chen

Xinyi Chen, Birkbeck, University of London

Professor Marie-Antoinette Chiarenza, RELAX (chiarenza & hauesr & co)

Alice Chinelli, University of Pisa

Miruna Chirilă, European University Institute

Professor Kimberly Christensen, Sarah Lawrence College

Dr Nikos Christofis, University of Thessaly

Dr Isaac Chu, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Chun-Mei Chuang, Soochow University, Taipei

Dr Jennifer Chubb, University of York

Gaia Ciccarelli, University of Siena

Issack Cintrón, Stony Brook University

Lanier Clément, Université Paris Nanterre

Dr Frances Clemente, University of Oxford

Dr Tilly Clough, Queen's University Belfast

Dr Maillet Clovis, University of Oxford

Dr Sinead Coakley, Liverpool John Moores University

Dr Gemma Cobb, University of Sussex

Professor Ed Cohen, Rutgers University

Rebecca Coleman, UK

Professor Catia Cecilia Confortini, Wellesley College

Professor Stephen Connelly, University of Warwick

Dr Dean Connolly, King's College London

Emma Cooper, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Sonia Corrêa, Sexual Policy Watch - ABIA Brazil

Dr Francesco Correale, CNRS

Professor Marcella Corsi, Sapienza University of Rome

Dr Anna Costantino, University of Greenwich

Marie Laure Coulmin, Ekpa

Dr Emily cousens, Northeastern university London

Professor Jane K. Cowan, University of Sussex

Hannah Cowdell, University of Exeter

Professor Deb Cowen, University of Toronto

Dr Joe Coyle, University of Nebraska- Omaha

Professor Joseph Crawford, University of Exeter

Dr Karen Crawley, Griffith Law School

Karin Creutz, University of Helsinki

Dr James Cummings, University of York

Helen Cunningham-Johns, King's College London

Dr Davide Curcuruto, Università di Palermo

Professor Paisley Currah, City University of New York

Dr Serena D'Agostino, University of Antwerp

Dr Marias D'Avolio

Professor Ivanete da Hora Sampaio, Universidade de São Paulo

Dr Sabrina da paixão Bresio, Universidade de São Paulo

Professor Waldomiro Jose da Silva Filho, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Dr Secil Dagtas, University of Waterloo

Dr Eoin Daly, University of Galway

Alana Daly, University of Granada

Dr Nicole M. Daphnis, California Polytechnic State University

Dr Andrew Darley, University College Dublin

Louisa Dassow, Newcastle University

Pradip Kumar Datta

Dr Denise L. Davis, Brown University

Maya Day, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Dr Sally Day, University of Exeter

Anneleen De Cuyper, University of Antwerp

Dr Jerome De Henau, The Open University

Dr Lotte de Jong, BC3

Professor Soledad De Lemus Martín, Universidad de Granada

Dr Guillermo De Los Reyes, Sexuality, Gender and Policy Journal, Policy Studies Organization

Dr Marcus De Matos, Brunel University of London

Professor Sander De Ridder, University of Antwerp

Dr Pedro de Senna, Trans+ Virtual Centre of Excellence

Dr Erin Debenport, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Angelina Del Balzo, Utah Valley University

Coral del Rio, University of Vigo (Spain)

Dr Serkan Delice, University of the Arts London, UK

Dr Alice Dell'Acqua, Università degli Studi di Firenze

Professor Edouard Delruelle, University of Liège (Belgium)

Dr Esra Demir-Gürsel

Cemre Demiralp, Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Enis Demirer, University of Toronto

Dr Camelia Dewan, Uppsala University

Professor Frederik Dhaenens, Ghent University

Professor Alexander Dhoest, University of Antwerp

Nuri Diakaki, Panteion University

Dr Hekate Diakoumakou, Th.eros Transfeminist Lab

Evangelia Diamantopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Professor Edu Dias da Silva, Universidade de Brasília e Universidade Estadual do Mato Grosso

Dr Slavcho Dimitrov, Coalition MARGINS Skopje

Dr Balint Dioszegi, University of Greenwich

Dr Helen Dixon, University of Sussex

Professor J. Steven Dodge, Simon Fraser University

Sevgi Dogan, University of Pisa

Jenny Doussan, Goldsmiths, University of London

Semyon Drozdetckii, University of Victoria

Dr Henry T. Drummond, KU Leuven

Professor John Drury, University of Sussex

Dr Sandra Duffy, University of Bristol Law School

Professor Claire Dunlop, University of Exeter

Professor Sarah E Durand, City University of New York

Dr Elif Durmuş, University of Antwerp

Dr Deniz Duruiz, Concordia University

Dr Moira Dustin, University of Sussex

Professor Nata Duvvury, University of Galway

Dr Daniel Edmondson, York St John University

Dr Aneira J. Edmunds, University of Sussex

Dr Cait Edwards, Colorado State University

Professor Bart Eeckhout, University of Antwerp

Dr Patrick Eiden-Offe, Leibniz-Zentrum für Literatur- und Kulturwissenschaft

Malin Ekelund, Åbo Akademi University

Dr Elin Ekholm, Karlstad University

Dr Maya El Helou, University of Toronto

Professor Charbel Nino El-Hani, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Dr Bram Elias, University of Exeter

Phan Elise, Université de Strasbourg

Yasmine Ellaban, University of Turin

Dr Patrizia Ellis Huber, University of Zurich

Ilana Eloit, University of Geneva

Jasmin Emin Tabaković, KU Leuven

Nemesien Emma, Université de Lille

Bilgili Emre, Selbständig

Philippe Enclos, Université de Lille

Dr Jacob Engelberg, University of Amsterdam

Professor Mairead Enright, Loughborough University

Professor Gerald Epstein, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Professor Noura Erakat, Rutgers University, New Brunswick

Cihan Erdal, University of Toronto

Dr Ilgın Erdem, CUNY John Jay Üniversitesi

Dr Selen Erdogan, Ashoka University

Dr Erkin Erdoğan, University of Europe for Applied Sciences

Professor Umut Erel, The Open University

Dr Emek Ergun, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Rodigari Erica, Université Paris 8

Associate Professor Mathias Ericson, University of Gothenburg

Dr Başak Ertür, Centre for Research Architecture, Goldsmiths, University of London

Professor Alma Espino, CIEDUR

Cosmo Esposito, Scuola Normale Superiore

Lucia Estevan-Reina, University of Malaga (Spain)

Dr Matthew Evans, University of Sussex and University of the Witwatersrand

Felicia Fahlin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Dr Jules Falquet, Université Paris 8 St Denis

Professor Nahyan Fancy, University of Exeter

Dr Anthony Faramelli, The Royal Academy of Art, The Hague

Professor Michelle Farrell, University of Liverpool

Eric Fassin, Université Paris 8

Julia Favre-Felix, INSERM/IRD/AMU

Michel Feher, Zone Books/diagrammes.fr

Estella C Feng, University of Amsterdam

Sergio Fernandes, UFRB

Dr Francisco Fernández Romero, Universidad de Buenos Aires / CONICET

Tomaso Ferrando, University of Antwerp

Ulysses Ferraz de Camargo Filho, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro

Dr Verónica Ferreira, DCU Institute for Research on Genders and Sexualities

Dr Nuno Ferreira, University of Sussex

António Pedro Ferreira Fidalgo, University of Coimbra

Veronica Ferreri, Ca' Foscari University of Venice

Dr Etienne Fevrier, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Dr Emincan Fidan, University of York

Dr Alessandra Filabozzi, Università di Roma Tor vergata

Leon Filter, University of Cologne

Annelise Finney, University of California, Berkeley

Professor Dr Franck Fischbach, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Rahel Fischer, University of California, Berkeley

Jason Fitzgerald, University of Michigan

Professor Ruth Fletcher, Queen Mary University of London

Dr Claire Fletcher, Oxford Brookes University

Dr Lucille Florenza, Université de Strasbourg

Floriane Fo Misslin, Goldsmiths University of London; University of Arts London

Chloe Fortier, York University

Professor Francesca Fortunato, University of Foggia

Dr Helen Foster-Collins, University of Exeter

Dr Maddalena Fragnito, Leuphana University

Geneviève François, York

Professor Carla Freeman, Emory University

Dr Melissa Frey, University of Oklahoma

Jacqueline Frigano, Stony Brook University

France Frigot, SESSTIM

Dr Tom Frost, Loughborough University

Professor Emerita Sakiko Fukuda-Parr, The New School

Professor Richard Fung, OCAD University

Chip Gagnon, Ithaca College

Jack Gain, Queen Mary University of London

Professor Agie Galicy, Université catholique de Louvain

Dr James Gallen, Dublin City University

Davide Gallo Lassere, University of London Institute in Paris

Dr Kathrin Ganz, Freie Universität Berlin

Sara García Gross, Universidad de Ciencias y Artes

Dr Joaquín Antonio Garzón Vargas, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá (Colombia)

Professora doutora Rosângela Gavioli Prieto, Universidade de São Paulo

Deniz Gedik, TU Dresden

Professor Gianluca Gentili, University of Sussex, School of Law

Professor Emerita Maro Germanou, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Simona Getova, Kolektiv Z

Dr Elena Ghidoni, University of Deusto

Dr Calogero Giametta, University of Leicester

Dr Hayley Gibson, The Open University

Professor Javier Gil Quintana, Universitat de València

Dr John P Gilmore, University College Dublin

Professor Thanasis Giouras, University of Crete, GR

Dr Özge Girit Heck, Binghamton University

Dr Nicholas Glastonbury, Columbia University, Department of Anthropology

Dr Piotr Godzisz, University of Leicester

Willi Goetschel, University of Toronto

Dr Sinan Goknur

Dr Hazal Göktaş, York University

Seema Golestaneh, Cornell University

Polo Gómez, Condomóvil AC, México

Professor Rosa Goncalves, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Associate Professor Zeynep Gonen, Framingham State University

Associate Professor Ozlem Goner, City University of New York

Professor Octavio R. González, Wellesley College

Dr Columba Gonzalez Duarte, Nssr

Alejandra Gonzalez Jimenez, University of Toronto

Dr Irene Gonzalez Lopez, University of London

Jessica A. González Sampayo, Construyamos Otro Acuerdo Puerto Rico (COA PR)

Sara Goodman, Lund University

Professor Gayatri Gopinath, New York University

Dr Özgür Sevgi Göral, EHESS - CETOBaC

Débora Gorban, Conicet/ UNGS-ICI

Professor Emeritus Avery Gordon, University of California, Santa Barbara

Professor Neve Gordon, Queen Mary University of London

Dr Elena Gorfinkel, Kings College London

Professor Heidi Gottfried, Wayne State

Paul David Gould

Professor Emily Grabham, Loughborough University

Dr Emily Gray, University of Warwick

Dr Teresa Graziano, University of Vermont

Professor Elizabeth Gregory, U Houston

John Greyson, York University, Toronto

Dr Rachel Griffin, Duisburg-Essen University

Dr Laura Griffin, La Trobe University

Dr Michel Gros, Rennes University

Dr Patrick R. Grzanka, University of Michigan

Dr Lucía Guerrero Rivière, University of Exeter/Centro de Investigación Internacional sobre Violencia Ocular

Dr Maria Guglielmo, Brown University

Dr Hande Gülen, Lille University

Şansal Gümüşpala, University of Victoria

Dr Ayten Gundogdu, Barnard College, Columbia University

Asya Gunduz, York University

Shireen Guru, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Dr Alexander Guschanski, University of Greenwich

Luis Guzmán, Voto incluyente

Dr Safet HadžiMuhamedović, Centre for the Sciences of Place and Memory, University of Stirling

Dr Jamie Hagen, University of Manchester

Dr Zan Haggerty, Stockton University

Dr Lisa Hajjar, University of California, Santa Barbara

Nooshin Hakim, University of Michigan

Janet Haldane, University of Oxford

Nelli Halkosaari, Karlstad University

Dr Jean Halley, College of Staten Island and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York

Professor Peter Hallward, Kingston University London

Dr Carrie Hamilton, London School of Economics and Political Science

Dr Patricia Hamilton, University of York

Professor Vanja Hamzić, SOAS University of London

Dr Ju Hui Judy Han, University of California, Los Angeles

Professor Dr Christine Hanke, University of Bayreuth

Chrissy M. E. Hansen, MA, Mount Tai Study Circle

Associate Professor Jessi Hanson-DeFusco, Lawrence Tech

Professor Karin Hansson, Södertörn University

Professor Maebh Harding, UCD Sutherland School of Law, Ireland

Anusha Hariharan, Villanova University

Katherine Harrison, Linköping University

Simon Harrison, The Institute for Arts in Therapy & Education

Dr Ladan Hashemi, City St George's, University of London

Mobina Hashmi, CUNY - Brooklyn College

Dr Emily Haslam, Loughborough University

Dr Jamie Hattler, University of California, San Francisco

Kornilia Hatzinikolaou, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Dr Tristan Haute, University of Lille

Dr Alicia Hayashi Lazzarini, University of Exeter

Amy Hecht-Zizes, University of Michigan

Dr S Heidari, IHEID

Professor Dr Nanna Heidenreich, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Georgia Hejdukova, Charles University, Leiden Universität

Dr Disa Helander, Umeå University

Irene Hemelaar, Stichting OndersteBovrn

Professor Clare Hemmings, London School of Economics and Political Science

Jakob Henningsson, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Docent Andreas Henriksson, Karlstad University

Isabel Hernandez Pepe, Scuola Normale Superiore

Maestra Morena Herrera, La Movimienta

Niall Herron, Queen's University Belfast

Dr Ford Hickson, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Olivia Hill-Cousins, University of Exeter

Dr Bradley Hillier-Smith, University of St Andrews

Professor Emerita Susan Felicity Himmelweit, The Open University

Marianne Hirsch, Columbia University

Daniel Hirschman, Cornell University

Fenella Hitchcock, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London

Dr Elise Hjalmarson, University of California, Berkeley

Professor Saida Hodzic, Cornell University

Dr Ingrid Holme, University of Galway

Nathalie Holvoet, University of Antwerp

Professor Grace Kyungwon Hong, University of California, Los Angeles

Axel Honneth, Columbia University

Dr Júnio Hora, Universidade de São Paulo

Tycho Horan, Rhode Island School of Design

Dr Uri Horesh, University of St Andrews

Professor Kirsty Horsey, Loughborough University

Alison Howell, Rutgers University - Newark

Dr Juliana Hu Pegues, Cornell University

Dr Ben Hudson, University of Exeter

Dr Jane Hudson, University of Exeter

Kendra Hughbanks, Independent

Dr Dyi Dieuwertje Huijg, Radboud University

Tom Hul, University of Brighton

Dr Katharina Hunfeld, University of St Andrews

Dr Jan Hutta, University of Münster

Águeda Ibáñez de Aldecoa de la Parte, Universitat de Vic - Universitat Central de Catalunya

Asli Igsiz, New York University

Dr Çiçek Ilengiz, Forum Transregionale Studien

Dr Marianna Iliadou, University of Sussex

Professor Emerita Elaine Ingulli, Stockton University

Dr Paz Irarrazabal, Universidad de Chile

Ebru Isikli, University College Dublin

Dr Adel Iskandar, Simon Fraser University

Professor Paulin Ismard, EHESS

Dr Murat Issi, University of Macedonia/Greece

Professor Rada Iveković

Dr Max Jack, University of Freiburg

Professor Rogozinski Jacob, Université de Strasbourg

Dr Paul Janssen

Dr Sofi Jansson-Keshavarz, Center for Migration and Integration, Stockholm School of Economics

Professor Chantal Jaquet, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Professor Lévy-Leblond Jean-Marc, Université de Nice

Dr Mary Jiyani, Loughborough University

Dr Mary E John

Dr Deborah Johnson, University of Exeter

Professor Jennifer Dominique Jones, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Professor Hannah Jones, University of Warwick

Dr Tobias Jones

Dr Suad Joseph, University of California, Davis

Dr Arwen Joyce, University of Leicester

Professor Lynne Joyrich, Brown University

Distinguished Professor Alexandra Juhasz, City University of New York

Servais Julie, Université Libre de Bruxelles - Ecole de Santé Publique

O’Miel Julien, Université de Lille

Marko Jurčić, Umeå University

Professor Zehra F. Kabasakal Arat, University of Connecticut

Suna Kafadar, Freie Universität Berlin

Professor Emeritus Glykeria Kalfakakou, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

George Kalivis, Goldsmiths, University of London

Professor Sangeeta Kamat

Dr Katrin M. Kämpf, Academy of Media Arts Cologne

Efi Kanner, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Dr Tassos A. Kaplanis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Professor Charlotte Karem Albrecht, University of Michigan

Dr Tijana Karić, Marburg University

Professor Rebecca E Karl, New York University

Dr Eva C Karpinski, York University

Dr Zeynep Kaşlı, ISS, Erasmus University Rotterdam

Dr Omar Kasmani, Freie Universität Berlin

Dr Vanessa Katsardi, University of Thessaly

Dr Shanna Kattari, University of Michigan

Dr Declan Kavanagh, University of Kent

Ashleigh Keall, University of Sussex

Matt Keegan, Yale University

Dr Sarah Keenan, Queen Mary University of London

Dr Séagh Kehoe, University of Westminster

Elif Ezgi Keleş, Ignatianum University in Krakow

Dr Joanna Kellond, University of Brighton

Dr Judit Kende, Tilburg University

Emily Kendrick, University of Bath

Dr K. Mehmet Kentel, Leiden University

Dr Fábio Kerche, Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation

Dr Elif Keskiner, Vrije Universiteit

Dr Assaf Kfoury, Boston University

Dr Omnia Khalil, The City College of New York

Dr Mehdi Khamassi, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique / Sorbonne University

Asst. Prof. Kath Khangpiboon, Thammasat University

Sofya Kharitonova, University of Münster

Dr Wouter Kiekens, University of Groningen

Gulay Kilicaslan, Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University

Dr Zeynep Kilicoglu, King's College London

Sunhong Kim, University of Michigan

Deniz Kimyon, Independent researcher

Professor Emerita Mary Carolyn King, Portland State University

Grant King, University of Michigan

Dr David Kinitz, The Ohio State University

Dr Perpetua Kirby, University of Sussex

Professor Vika Kirchenbauer, Kunsthochschule Kassel

Teleica Kirkland, University of the Arts London: LCF

Dr Thamar Klein, University of Cologne

Steffen Klotz, Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences

Inès Knothe, University of Innsbruck

Dr Ece Kocabıçak, The Open University

Professor Camillia Kong, Loughborough University

Professor Kojo Koram, Loughborough University

Associate Professor Zeynep Korkman, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Martin Kornel, Masaryk University, Faculty of Law, Czechia

R. Aslı Koruyucu, University of Göttingen

Dr Klaudia Kosicińska, Adam Mickiewicz University

Aituar Kospakov, Farabi University

Dr Aliki Koutlou, University of Manchester

Dr Venetia Koutsou, International Hellenic University

Andromachi Koutsoulenti, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences

Professor Atina Krajewska, University of Birmingham

Professor Emeritus Yannis N. Krestenitis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Daria Krivonos, University of Helsinki

Doutor Sônia Kruppa, Universidade de São Paulo

Dr Ewa Krzaklewska, Uniwersytet Jagielloński in Kraków, Poland

Tobias Kuhnert, ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences

Professor Edith Kuiper, State University of New York at New Paltz

Aren Kurth, University of Michigan

Dr Ekin Kurtic, University of Cambridge

Associate Professor Selim S Kuru, University of Washington

Dr Aylin Kuryel, University of Amsterdam

Dr Birgul Kutan, University of Sussex

Dr Maja Kutlaca, Durham University

Dr Melehat Kutun, University of Kassel

Zeynep Kuyumcu, University of Gothenburg

Dr Ashley Lacombe-Duncan, University of Michigan, School of Social Work

Dr Aerin Lai, University of Sheffield

Dr Mary Laing, University of York

Dr Cath Lambert, University of Warwick

Professor Sarah Lamble, Birkbeck, University of London

Dr Laura Lammasniemi, University of Warwick

Professor Mark N Lance, Georgetown University

Josefine Landberg, Lund University

Malaya Lapiña, University of the Philippines

Lucie Laplace, Université Lyon II

Professor Zofia Łapniewska, Jagiellonian University in Krakow

Dr Alex Latham-Gambi, University of Birmingham

Prof. Dr. Mike Laufenberg, Fulda University of Applied Sciences

Anna Lavizzari, University of Pisa

Ksenia Lavrenteva, University of Exeter

Dr Jennifer Lay, University of Exeter

Professor C.N. Le, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Dr Anaïs Le Fèvre, Rennes 2

Elisabeth Lebovici, Freelance

Professor Alisa Lebow, University of Sussex

San Lee, University of Connecticut

Dr Po-Han Lee, National Taiwan University

Professor Alex Taek-Gwang Lee, Kyung Hee University

M. V. Lee Badgett, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Professor Michelle Lefevre, University of Sussex

Héloïse Legris, Université de Lille, CERAPS

Jorge Leite jr, Universidade Federal de São Carlos

Dr Paulo Victor Leite Lopes, UFRN - Brasil

Anne-Sophie Leloup, Université libre de Bruxelles

Dr Corina Lelutiu, Columbia University

Professor Javier Lera, University of Cantabria

Dr Thomas Lewis, University of Exeter

Dr Sophie Lewis, University of Pennsylvania

Professor L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, New York University

Siyu Li, Åbo Akademi University

Dr Matthew Lister, Bond University Faculty of Law

Dr Alessandra Lo Piccolo, University of Bologna

Fabio Locci, Scuola Normale Superiore

Alannah Loeb, University of Michigan

Dr Benoît Loiseau, Université Paris 8

Professor Elena Loizidou, School of Law Birkbeck

Professor Ole Jakob Løland, University of South-Eastern Norway

Léa Lomba, European University Institute

Professor Emanuela Lombardo, Scuola Normale Superiore

Professor Ann-Sofie Lönngren, Södertörn University

Sebastian Lönnlöv, Gothenburg university

Rômulo Lopes, Sao Paulo State University (UNESP)

Rafael Lopes Azize, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Associate Professor María López Belloso, University of Deusto

Dr Nicolas Lorente, Coalition PLUS

Prof. Dr. Renate Lorenz, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna

Dr Flavia Loscialpo, University of the Arts London

Dr Mona Loutfy, University of Toronto

Lisbeth Løvbak Berg, Oslo Metropolitan University

Professor Michael Löwy, CNRS

Dr Sarah Lucas, University of Exeter

Ritty Lukose, New York University

Elisabeth Lund Engebretsen, University of Stavanger

Elin Lundell, Lund University

Dr Cecelia Lynch, University of California, Irvine

Ezra Lynch-Holland, George Mason University

Dr Thia M Sagherian-Dickey, University of Dundee

Dr David M Scott, Loughborough University

Professor José Angelo Machado, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Dr Sean Madden, University of Birmingham

Dr Caoimhe Mader McGuinness, Kingston University

Dr Clémence Magnien, CNRS

Dr Zaina Mahmoud, University of Liverpool

Dr Rafał Majka, Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University

Dr David Major, Semmelweis University

Arshak Makichyan, Hertie School alumni

Dr Timo Makori, Maastricht University

Léo Manac'h, SESSTIM, Aix-Marseille University

Irene Manganini, Geneva Graduate Institute

Deniz Mardin, Independent Researcher

Dr Miriam Marquardt, UiT The Arctic University of Norway

Dr Hannah Marshall, University of Warwick

Dr Ruth Marshall, University of Toronto

Professor James Martel, San Francisco State University

Dr Amber Martin, Hunter College, CUNY

Dr Niall Martin, University of Amsterdam

Dr Alexa Martin-Storey, Université de Sherbrooke

Professor Domenico Martinelli, University of Foggia

Ignacio Martínez Armaz, Universitat de les Illes Balears

Jamila Mascat, Utrecht University

Thomas Masterson, Levy Economics Institute of Bard College

Dr Stefanos Mastrotheodoros, University of Crete

Professor Natasa Mavronicola, University of Birmingham

Dr Liz McDonnell, University of Sussex

Megan McElhone, Monash University

Dr William McEvoy, University of Sussex

Dr Nick McGlynn, University of Brighton

Dr Kirsty McGregor, Loughborough University

Professor Jenifer McGuire, University of Minnesota

Professor Esther McIntosh, York St John University

Lizzy McKinney, University of Sussex

Pip McKnight, University of Birmingham

Dr Heather McKnight, Magnetic Ideals

Dr Ulla McKnight, University of Sussex

Dr Quinnehtukqut McLamore, University of Missouri

Dr Cian McMahon, University of Dundee

Dr Wendy McMahon, University of Exeter

Keith McNeal, University of Houston

Dr Kate McNicholas Smith, University of Westminster

Dr Brigit McWade, Lancaster University

Professor Petra Meier, University of Antwerp

Dr Davide Melita, University of Granada

Lucía Mellinas Sánchez, Universidad de Almería

Professor Fabiola Menchelli, Reed College

Filipe Mendes Motta, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Dr Laura Mendoza Sandoval, Scuola Normale Superiore

Professor Ara H. Merjian, New York University

Dr Amy Mertl, Wellesley College

Marie Meudec, ITM, Belgium

Sandro Mezzadra, University of Bologna

Professor Alessandra Mezzadri, SOAS University of London

Dr Ludovica Micalizzi, Università di Milano-Bicocca

Dr Bartsidis Michalis, Hellenic Open University

Karin Michalski, Universität Potsdam

Dr Maya Mikdashi, Rutgers University

Dr Lisa Mills, Carleton University

Dr EA Mills, University of Sussex

Danny Millum, University of Sussex

Gabriel Milne, University of Vermont

Professor Claudia Miranda, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Shahab Mirbabaei, Karlstad University

Professor Nicholas Mirzoeff, New York University

Dr Shubranshu Mishra, University of Exeter

Durba Mitra, Princeton University

Dr Yiannis Mitrou, NKUA

Justine Modica, Cornell University

Professor Richard Mole, University College London

Marc Molgat, University of Ottawa

Adele Moltedo, Scuola Normale Superiore

Professor Aurelien Mondon, University of Bath

Jean-Claude Monod, CNRS / Ecole Normale Supérieure / Paris

Nerea Montejo-López, Scuola Normale Superiore

Dr Tom Moore, University of Westminster

Dr Madeleine Moore, Loughborough University

Dr Manijeh Moradian, Barnard College, Columbia University

Lorenza moretti, Sapienza University of Rome

Vittorio Morfino, Università di Milano-Bicocca

Dr Lydia Morgan, University of Birmingham

Andrea Morrell, Guttman CC CUNY

Christian Mosmann, University of Exeter

Harriet Mossop, University of Essex

Dr Joao Mourato, University of Lisbon

Dr Adeline Moussion Esteve, Birkbeck, University of London

Dr Irini Moustaki, London School of Economics and Political Science

Solange Mouthaan, University of Warwick

Professor Florence Muhanguzi Kyoheirwe, Makerere University, Institute of Gender and Development Studies

Valentin Mühlich, Leibniz-Institut for Research on Society and Space

Dr Sean Mulcahy, La Trobe University

Professor Diana Mulinari, Lund University

Professor Beverley Mullings, University of Toronto

Dr Tara Mulqueen, University of Warwick

Sonia Muñoz Llort, University of South-Eastern Norway

Dr Rebecca Munro, University of Warwick

Emeritus Professor Sally R Munt, University of Sussex

Professor David A.B. Murray, York University

Dr Ros Murray, King's College London

Professor Colin Murray, Newcastle University

Dr Ellen Mutari, Stockton University

Dr Nil Mutluer

Persefoni Myrtsou, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Professor Richa Nagar, Smith College

Saboura Naqshband, University of Arts Berlin

Professor Luiza Nassif Pires, Unicamp

Dr Regev Nathansohn

Hannah Nathanson, Stony Brook University

Ujan Natik, University of Manchester

Dr Serena Natile, Warwick Law School

Dr Corinne Nativel, University Paris-East Créteil

Dr Alexa Neale, University of Sussex

Gary Needham, University of Liverpool

Azadeh Nematy, Trinity College Dublin

Dr Luce Nencini, Former researcher at ENEA

Joana Nery Giglio, PPGNEIM/UFBA

Dr Rachel Nesbit, University of Exeter

Professor Nat Nesvaderani, ULaval

Yasmyn Nettle, Forty Hall Museum / Independent

Aino Nevalainen, University of Helsinki

Dr Anne Neylon, University of Liverpool

Dr Lynnly Ng-Olsen, University of Sussex

Associate Professor Josef Nguyen, University of Michigan

Eilís Ní Chaoimh, University of Galway

Dr Máire Ní Mhórdha, Maynooth University

Dr Arwen Nicholson, University of Exeter

Dr Mendes Nicolas, Hôpital Pitié Salpêtrière

Professor Kaciaf Nicolas, Sciences Po Lille / Université de Lille

Dr Matthew Nielson, University of Exeter

Ivan Nikolovski, CEU

Vanessa Noack, Uppsala University

Dr Chris Noone, University of Galway

Senior Lecturer Vanna Nordling, Department of Social Work, Malmö University

Professor Julie K. Norem, Wellesley College

Dr Jon Norman-Mason, University of Sussex

Dr Jenna Norosky, Binghamton University

Asma Noureen, University of Victoria, BC, Canada

Dr Amina Noureen, Central European University

Paulina novo, Women in development europe +

Karolina Nugumanova, Scuola Normale Superiore

Dr Pablo Nunes, Centro de Estudos de Segurança e Cidadania

Professor Tavia Nyong’o, Yale University

Dr Conall Ó Fátharta, University of Galway

Dr Rory P. O'Brien, San Diego State University

Professor Evelyn O'Callaghan, University of the West Indies

Professor Colm O'Cinneide, University College London

Dr Rachel O'Connell, University of Sussex

Professor Aoife O'Donoghue, Queen's University Belfast

Theresa O'Keefe, University College Cork

Dr Maeve O'Rourke, Irish Centre for Human Rights, University of Galway

Niall O'Shaughnessy, University of Bristol

Dr Aisling O'Sullivan, University of Sussex

Professor Emeritus Louiza Odysseos, University of Sussex

Professor Bertrand Ogilvie, Université Paris 8

Dr Natalie Ohana, University of Exeter

Yoshua Okón, SOMA

Charlie Oldfield, University of Exeter

Dr Gleidylucy Oliveira da Silva, Universidade Federal de São Carlos

Professor Neveux Olivier, Ens de Lyon

Professor Ozlem Onaran, University of Greenwich

Professor Adi M. Ophir, Brown University

Professor Eunice Ostrensky, Universidade de São Paulo

Professor Goldie Osuri, University of Warwick

Dr Natalie Oswin, University of Toronto

Professor David Owen FBA, University of Southampton

Dr Rupal Oza, City University of New York

Dr Lalu Ozban, Northwestern University

Professor H. Nese Ozgen, University of Osnabrueck

Dr Ergün Özgür, Leibniz Zentrum Moderner Orient

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aynur Ozugurlu, University of South-Eastern Norway

Professor Emerita Gul Ozyegin, William&Mary

Professor Esra Ozyurek, University of Cambridge

Kenlly Pacheco, Obsercatorio de Crímenes contra personas LGBTI+ en México

Prof. Dr. Stephan Packard, University of Cologne

Dr Marta Padovan-Özdemir, Roskilde University

Dr Daniel Jerome Paget, University of Sussex

Gabriela Pancheva, Lund University

Professor Stefania Paolini, Durham University

Dr Andreas Papamichail, Queen Mary University of London

Carlos Eduardo Paredes, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Gray Park, University of British Columbia

Janis Parker, University of Michigan

Aiden Parker, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Dr Ayşe Parla, Boston University

Professor Raj Patel, University of Texas at Austin

David Paternotte, Université libre de Bruxelles

Karina Patfield, University of Brighton

Associate Professor Sangina Patnaik, Swarthmore College

Dr Christopher Patterson, University of British Columbia

Dr David Patterson, Faculty of Law, University of Groningen, Netherlands

Professor Elena Pavan, University of Trento

Professor Mario Pecheny, Universidad de Buenos Aires / CONICET

A.W. Peet, University of Toronto

Asli Peker, New York University

Dr Mark Pendleton, University and College Union (UK)

Dr Fred Penha, KTH

Professor Catriona Pennell, University of Exeter

Sheila Pepe

Aurora Perego, Lund University

Professor Dr Lucas Pereira Rezende, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Professor Rafael Pérez-Torres, University of California, Los Angeles

Professor Catherine Perret, Université Paris 8

Dr Clément Petitjean, Université Paris 1

Dr Madeline Petrillo, University of Greenwich

Dr Sarah Philipson Isaac, Stockholm School of Economics

Dr Anat Pick, Queen Mary University of London

Manuela Picq, Amherst College

Dr Joaquín Piedra, Universidad de Sevilla

Dr Mara Pieri, University of Coimbra

Matti Pihlajamaa, Centre for European Studies / University of Helsinki

Professor Thomas Piketty, EHESS/PSE

Dr Renginee G. Pillay, University of Greenwich

Bruno Pinheiro Wanderley Reis, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Federico Pipitone, Coalition PLUS

Nick Piska, Loughborough University

Levent Piskin, University of Dundee

Iris Pitkänen, University of Helsinki

Dr Michal Pitoňák, Charles University

Dr Ruthie Pliskin, Leiden University

Dr Naomi Podber, State University of New York at Old Westbury

Vasiliki Polykarpou, Panteion University

Dr Ross Porter, University of Exeter

More' Porzio, University of Hannover

Sonya Posmentier, New York University

Professor Dr Marie Postma, Tilburg University

Professor Eric Postma, Tilburg University

Dr Nikos Potamianos, Institute for Mediterranean Studies - FORTH

Dr Tonia Poteat, Duke University

Romane Potier, University of the Arts London

Dr Alex Powell, University of Warwick

Dr Aidan Power, University of Exeter

Ellie Power, University of Gothenburg

Rosa Prato, University of Foggia

Dr Jasbir Puar, University of British Columbia

Elie Pucheral, Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales / University of Brasilia

Estel Puigarnau Pino, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Dr Clair Quentin, Loughborough University

Associate Professor Rachel Afi Quinn, University of Houston

Heather Quirk, Georgia State University

Thomas Rabensteiner, University of Greenwich

Kacper Radny, International Graduate Centre for the Study of Culture

Professor Dr Leo Rafolt, Academy of Arts and Culture, University of Osijek, Croatia

Dr Lina Rahm, KTH

Professor Momin Rahman, Trent University

Dr Lea Raible, University of Glasgow

Professor Smita Ramnarain, University of Rhode Island

Professor Sara Ramshaw, University of Victoria, Faculty of Law

Dr Anupama Ranawana, Durham University

Dr Helen Rand, University of Greenwich

Dr Rahul Rao, University of St Andrews

Professor Trisha Raque, University of Denver

Dr Anna Ratecka, AGH University of Kraków

Dr Carolina Rau, Oslo Metropolitan University

Dr Marta Rawłuszko, University of Warsaw

Professor Paul Readman, King's College London

Dr Soel Real Molina, Université Aix Marseille

Dr Bastiaan Redert, University of Antwerp

Ana Redondo, University of Bedfordshire

Kelsey G Reeder, Columbia School of Social Work

Dr Björn Reichhardt, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Barbaras Renaud, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Matthieu Renault, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Emma Renwick, University of Vermont

Dhia Rezki Rohaizad, JEJAKA (Malaysia)

Dr Niall Richardson, University of Sussex

Dr Melanie Richter-Montpetit, University of Sussex

Lucas Riegel, Coalition PLUS

Dr Raawiyah Rifath, University of Exeter

Dr Paola Rivetti, Dublin City University

Professor Timmons Roberts, Brown University

Amelia Roberts, De Montfort University

Dr Adrienne Roberts, University of Manchester

Professor Sarah T. Roberts, University of California, Los Angeles

Dr Luke Robinson, University of Sussex

Guy Robinson, Fordham University

Professor Antoine Roblain, Université libre de Bruxelles

Professor Agnès Rocamora, UAL

Professor Cristiano Rodrigues, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Dra. Elaine Cristina Rodrigues Gomes Vidal, Universidade de São Paulo

Corina Rodriguez Enriquez, DAWN

Dr.ª Rosely Aparecida Romanelli, Universidade do Estado de Mato Grosso

Dr San Romanelli Assumpção, IESP-UERJ

Rossella Romano, University of Florence

Dr Eduardo Romero, McGill University

Professor Lawrence Rosenwald, Wellesley College

Willow Rosser, University of Minnesota

Greta Rossi, Scuola Normale Superiore

Professor Catherine Rottenberg, Goldsmiths, University of London

Ann Rousseau, University of Antwerp

Dr Illan rua Wall, University of Galway

Leo Ruesche Neggia, Sciences Po

Dr Lisa Rüll, University of Nottingham

Dr James Ryan, Middle East Research and Information Project

Dr David Rypel, Global Banking School UK

Dr Rim Saab, University of Sussex

Dr Leticia Sabsay, London School of Economics and Political Science

Professor Natascha Sadr Haghighian, HfK Bremen

Dr Erol Saglam, University College London

Dr Abigail Saguy, University of California, Los Angeles

Professor Luiz Felipe Sahd, Universidade Federal do Ceará

Dr Avgi Saketopoulou, NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis

Dr Bahar Sakizlioglu, Erasmus university

Dr Mariano Salazar, KI

Professor Dr Renan Saldanha Godoi, Universidade de São Paulo

Jayce Salloum, frts project

Dr Hansalbin Sältenberg, University of Helsinki

Dr Seda Saluk, University of Michigan

Gimena Sanchez, Washington Office on Latin America

Dr Carmen Sant Fruchtman, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute

Assistant Professor José Manuel Santillana Blanco, University of California, Davis

Profa. Dra. Iracema Santos do Nascimento, Universidade de São Paulo

Marhabo Saparova, ISS Erasmus

Phoenix Sapp, University of Sussex

Dr Elif Sari, University of British Columbia

Esra Sarıoğlu, University of Virginia

Professor Tanika Sarkar, Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi

Dr Lara Şarlak, University of St Andrews

Yoshiyuki Sato, University of Tsukuba

Professor Clare Saunders, University of Exeter

Elif Savas, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Assistant Professor Özge Savaş, College of the Holy Cross

Dr Evren Savcı, Yale University

Dr Sarune Savickaite, University of Exeter

Dr Alessandra Saviotti

Dr Andrew Schaap, University of Exeter

Dr Nicole Schack Ovesen, Uppsala University

Professor Emeritus Pierre Schapira, Sorbonne University

Professor Vivian Scheinsohn, Universidad de Buenos Aires

Associate Professor Naomi Schiller, City University of New York

Jo Schindler, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Prof. Dr. Sebastian Schipper, Goethe University Frankfurt

Dr Irina Schmtit, Division of Gender Studies, Department of Sociology, Lund University, Sweden

Max Schnepf, Freie Universität Berlin

Sophie Schor, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Prof. Dr. Jon Schubert, University of Basel

Professor Sarah Schulman, Northwestern University

Dr Philipp Schulz, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg

Professor Susan Schuppli, Goldsmiths, University of London

Dr Selby Wynn Schwartz

Professor Philip Schwyzer, University of Exeter

Professor Lizzie Seal, University of Sussex

Oriana Carolina Seccia, Universidad de Buenos Aires

Dr Natalie Sedacca, Durham Law School

Dr Kenza Sefrioui, En toutes lettres

Dr Sherene Seikaly, University of California, Santa Barbara

Dr Todd Sekuler, University of Zurich

Emelie Selberg, Chalmers University of Technology

Dr Hedayat Selim

Distinguished Professor Gita Sen, DAWN

Merve Şen, Penn State University

Cath Senker, Sussex Law School, University of Sussex

Dr Pınar Şenoğuz, TH Köln

Bo Kyeong Seo, Yonsei University

Dmitry Sereda, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Dr Zeynep Serinkaya Winter, Nottingham Trent University

Professor Tanya Serisier, Birkbeck, University of London

Gözde Sevinç, Free Researcher

Professor Svati Shah, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Dr Anna Shah Hoque, Concordia University

Dr Lauren Shallish, Rutgers University - Newark

Dr Sarah Shamash, Emily Carr University of Art and Design

Halima Shariff Abdulkadir, Women of Hope Abled Differently WHAD

Dr Simona Sharoni, Merrimack College

Hannah Shaw, University of Victoria

Professor Sally Sheldon, University of Bristol

Professor Naoko Shibusawa, Brown University

Dr Jeongsu Shin, Cornell University

Dr Dina M. Siddiqi, New York University

Dr Angeliki Sifaki, CES, University of Coimbra

Professor Victor Silverman, Pomona College

Dr Ella Simpson, University of Greenwich

Dr Murray Simpson, University of Dundee

Dr Ceyda Simsek, University of Groningen

Yaren Simsek, University of Toronto

Professor Jacqueline Sinhoretto, Universidade Federal de São Carlos

Sevgi Sirakova, LMU Rachel Carson Center

Professor Stephen Skinner, University of Exeter, Law School, UK

Michael Skragge, Karlstad University

Sam Smit, University of Antwerp

Dr Rebecca Smyth, University of Exeter

Professor Shannon Snapp, California State University Monterey Bay

Professor Lidiane Soares Rodrigues, UFABC

Dr Eeva Sointu, York St John University

Dr Vivian Solana, Carleton University

Isabel Soloaga, University of Sussex

Dr Samuel Solomon, University of Sussex

Olia Sosnovskaya, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna

Professor Jennifer Spitzer, Ithaca College

Professor Emeritus Michalis Spourdalakis, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Professor Constantin Stamatis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Elsa Stamatopoulou, Indigenous Peoples Rights Program

Dr Michael Stambolis-Ruhstorfer, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Dr Sarah M. Steele, University of Victoria

A. L. Steiner, Yale University

Dr Ruth Stirton, University of Sussex

Distinguished Professor Ann Laura Stoler, The New School for Social Research

Professor Jörg Stollmann, Technische Universität Berlin

Christopher Stone, Hunter College, CUNY

Professor Elettra Stradella, University of Pisa

Associate Professor Wibke Straube

Professor Kendra Strauss, Simon Fraser University

Professor Sofia Strid, Departementet of Sociology and Work Science

Joke Struyf, University of Antwerp

Dr Justyna Struzik, Jagiellonian University in Krakow

Dr Susan Stryker, University of Arizona

Assistant Professor Yu Hsin Su, Taipei National University of the Arts, Graduate Institute of Trans-disciplinary Arts.

Dr Banu Subramaniam, Wellesley College

Neve Sugars-Keen, University of Victoria

Nat Sumner, Louisiana State University

Dr Jan Yasin Sunca, Université libre de Bruxelles

Dr Mayur Suresh, SOAS University of London

Dr Jan Surman, Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences

Dr Elaine Swan, University of Sussex

Professor Sandra Swart, Stellenbosch University

Holly Swift, De Montfort University

Nassim Talbi, University of Antwerp

Susan Talbot, Formerly University of Leeds & Leeds Becket University

Damla Tamer, University of British Columbia

Şilan Tank, CUNY Graduate Center

Dr Gökbörü Sarp Tanyildiz, Brock University

Dr Silvana Tapia Tapia, University of Birmingham

Professor Helga Tawil Souri, New York University

Professor Dr Claudia Tazreiter, Linköping University

Professor Erin Teich, Wellesley College

Professor Dr Belgin Tekçe

Assoc. Prof. Asli Telli

Selim Temo, Dortmund Technical University

Martina Terrazzano, Umeå University

Dr Esther Terry, Retired/Bennett College, the University of Massachusetts

Professor Arhonto Terzi, University of Patras

Professor Dr Markus Thiel, Florida International university

Dr Inga Thiemann, Loughborough University

Professor Sharika Thiranagama, Stanford University

Dr Kylie Thomas, University College Cork

Professor Sarah Thomas, Brown University

Professor Peter Thomas, Brunel University of London

Dr Debora Thome, Brazilian Institute of Education, Development, and Research (IDP)

Assistant Professor LB Thompson, Stony Brook University

Dr Ryan Thoreson, University of Cincinnati

Dr Simon Thorpe, University of Westminster

Assistant Professor Ian Liujia Tian, Mount Saint Vincent University, Canada

Dr Louis-Georges Tin, Université d'Orléans

Adrien Tirard, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Olga Tkach, University of Helsinki

Dr Nagehan Tokdoğan, University of Münster

Luka Tokić, University of Zagreb

Dr Aube Tollu, Stanford University

Bella Tomsett, University of Brighton

Dr Russell Toomey, University of Arizona

Atif Toor, CUNY - City College

Professor Karen Tordjman, Tel Aviv University Faculty of Medicine

Dr Rachel Torres, University of Michigan

Dr Michael Tortorella, University of Bologna

Professor Daniel Tourinho Peres, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Dr Judith Townend, University of Sussex

Emrys Travis, University of Brighton

Chiara Trommen, Hertie school

Dr Silke Trommer, University of Manchester

Alexandre Truc, EHESS

Noemi Trucco, University of Luxembourg

Dr Otgonbaatar Tsedendemberel, Corvinus University of Budapest

Professor Fotini Tsibiridou, University of Macedonia

Dr Myrto Tsil

Professor Alyosxa Tudor, SOAS University of London

Orcun Turan, Schulich School of Business - York University

Dr Ethemcan Turhan, University of Groningen

Fidan Turk, University of Exeter

Dr Fulya Felicity Turkmen, Independent Researcher

Dr Zelma Tuthill, University of Houston

Dr Elena Tzelepis, University of Thessaly

Professor Mehmet Ugur, University of Greenwich

Dr Özden Melis Uluğ, University of Sussex

Dr Mathura Umachandran, University of Exeter

Angela Underhill, University of Guelph

Barış Ünlü, University of Virginia

Nishant Upadhyay, University of Colorado Boulder

Kerem Ussakli, Brandeis University

Dr Mete Sefa Uysal, University of Exeter

Anna Paula Uziel, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro

Anand Vaidya, Reed College

Dr Veronika Valkovičová, Comenius University in Bratislava

Dr Mijke van der Drift, Royal College of Art, London

Dr Arjan van der Star, San Diego State University

Shauntal Van Dreel, Washington University in St. Louis

Barbara Van Dyck, Université libre de Bruxelles

Dr Leni Van Goidsenhoven, University of Amsterdam

Associate Professor Honni van Rijswijk, University of Technology Sydney

Ruby van Vliet, Utrecht University

Dr Martha Vandrei, University of Exeter

Daniel Varela, University of Michigan

Dr Gwen Varley, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences

Professor Angelos Varvarousis, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Dr Christina Varvia, Goldsmiths, University of London

Theodoros Vasilopoulos, University of Gothenburg

Ana Velasco, University of Bremen

Sakshi Venkat, Northwestern University

Dr Emma Verhoeven, University of Antwerp

Professor Mieke Verloo, Radboud University

Rylan Verlooy, University of Antwerp

Leslie Vernon-Dunnigan, University of Michigan

Dr Blande Viana, Universidade Federal da Bahia

Professor Vivian Vignoles, University of Sussex

Irene Villaescusa Illán, University of Amsterdam

Georgios Vleioras, University of Thessaly

Νik Vogiatzi, Uppsala University

Laura Volgger, University of Innsbruck

Professor Johanna Vollhardt, Clark University

April Vollmer, Wayne State University

Dr Sebastian von Schreeb, University of Copenhagen

Nikos Vrantsis, Institute for Housing and Urban Research, Uppsala University

Dr Milan Vukašinović, University of Cyprus / Uppsala University

Dr Alex Vukovich, King's College London

Professor Khursheed Wadia, University of Warwick

Dr Matthew Waites, University of Glasgow

Julia Walczak, University of Silesia in Katowice

Dr Rupert Waldron, University of the Arts London

Dr Andrea Wallace, University of Warwick

Sean Wallis, University College London

Cheng Yun Wang, Institute of Health Behaviors and Community Sciences, National Taiwan University

Dennis Wang, Soochow University

Jay Ward, University of Sussex

Matti Warnez, Utrecht University

Doktor Cathrin Wasshede, Dpt of Sociology and Work Science, University of Gothenburg, Sweden

Dr Thomas Waugh, Concordia University

Professor Jeffery R Webber, York University, Toronto

Katharina Weiss, Coburg University for Applied Sciences, Germany

Professor Eyal Weizman, Goldsmiths, University of London

Fanny Wendt Höjer, Centre for Gender Studies

Audrey Wenzel, Stony Brook University

Matt Whiffen, KU Leuven

Centennial Professor Patricia White, Swarthmore College

Stuart White, University of Oxford

Dr Nicola Whyte, University of Exeter

Dr Richard Wild, University of Greenwich

Dr Jo Wilding, University of Sussex

Professor Mike Wilkinson, London School of Economics and Political Science

Dr Cai Wilkinson, Deakin University (Australia)

Dr Jamal Williams, MIT

Dr Kalpana Wilson, Birkbeck, University of London

Alex Winder, Brown University

Professor Elizabeth Wingrove, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Kevin Winkler, City University of New York

Dr Andreas Wittel, Nottingham Trent University

Professor Dr Frieder Otto Wolf, Freie Universität Berlin

Dr Andrew Woodhouse, Loughborough University

Dr Jonathan Wroot, University of Greenwich

Dr Ermioni Xanthopoulou, Brunel University of London

Dr Timothy Yaczo, University of Amsterdam

Associate Professor Refet Ali Yalçın, Saint-Gobain Recherche

Talita Yaltırık, York University

Zeynep Yanasmayan, German Centre for Integration and Migration Research

Rubina Yeasmin, York University

Halil Ibrahim Yenigun, Stanford University

Ali Yildirim, University of Houston

Assistant Professor Umut Yildirim, IHEID

Armanc Yildiz, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Emrah Yildiz, Northwestern University

Dr Anil Yilmaz, University of Essex

Dr Ceylan Begüm Yıldız, University of Greenwich

Assistant Professor Cagri Yoltar, Trent University

Dr Liang-Kai Yu, Fu Jen Catholic University

Bahar Zafer, University of Rochester

Dr Alexandra Zavvou, University of Crete

Leonardo Zeine, Ernst Strüngmann Intitute for Neuroscience/Max Planck Institute

Dr Asli Zengin, Rutgers University

Dr Ruvi Ziegler, University of Reading

Professor Katharina Zimmermann, Universität Hamburg

Slavoj Žižek, Department of Philosophy, University of Ljubljanaana

Dr Melek Zorlu, Leipzig University

Izaskun Zuazu, University of the Basque Country