Nêzîkî 1250 akademîsyenan bertek nîşanî operasyonên li dîjî LGBTÎ+yan dan

Ji welatên cûda ên cîhanê akademîsyen û lêkolîneran, bi nameyeke vekirî ya hevpar desteserkirin û girtinên mafparêz û LGBTÎ+yan ên li Tirkiyeyê şermezar kirin.
Îmzeya nêzîkî 1250 kesan li bin nameyê ye. Di nav wan de keseyatên weke Judith Butler, Slavoj Žižek, Étienne Balibar, Noura Erakat, Neve Gordon, Eyal Weizman, Sherene Seikaly û Lisa Hajjar hene.
Îmzakaran di daxuyaniyê de diyar kirin û gotin: "Em desteserkirina bi komî ya mafparêz û LGBTÎ+yan a li Tirkiyeyê bi tundî şermezar dikin û bang dikin ku wan demildest serbest berdin."
“Êrişî azadiya rêxistinbûn û derbirînê kirine"
Di daxuyaniyê de hate bi bîrxistin ku komeleyên di operasyonan de hatine armancgirtin bi awayekî qanûnî hatine vekirin û hinek ji wan bêtirî 30 sal in xebatan dikin.
Îmzakaran weha gotin: "Dîtina xebatên wan weke sûc, êrişek e li dijî azadiya rêxistinbûn, derbirîn û akademîk."
Çar daxwaz
Akademîsyen û lêkolîneran bangî rayedarên Tirkiyeyê kirin û ev daxwaz anîn ziman:
"Em daxwaz dikin ku hemû kesên hatine desteserkirin demildest serbest bên berdan, lêpirsîn bên rawestandin, amûrên ku dest danîne ser bên vegerandin û biryarên astengkirin bên rakirin."
Di daxuyaniyê de ji bo piştevaniyê bang li zanîngeh û saziyên akademîk jî hate kirin.
Metin bi van gotinan bi dawî bû: "Em li cem hevkarên xwe û tevgera LGBTÎ+yan ya li Tirkiyeyê ne."
Kesên ku îmzeya wan li bin metnê ne evin:
Ahmed Abbes, CNRS & IHES
Benjamin H. Abbott, The University of New Mexico
Dr Karine Abderemane, University Paris-Saclay
Associate Professor Anna Åberg, Chalmers University of Technology
Dr Asha Abeyasekera, University of York
Dr Nayrouz Abu Hatoum, Concordia University
Mir Abu Reyad, Brave Dimension Global
Zackie Achmat, Article One
Associate Professor Salih Can Aciksoz, University of California, Los Angeles
Associate Professor Begum Adalet, Cornell University
Ellithia Adams, Women's College Hospital
Professor Mojisola Adebayo, Queen Mary University of London
Dr Ashley Ngozi Agbasoga-Solow, New York University
Professor Georgios Agelopoulos, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Associate Professor Chloe Ahmann, Cornell University
Ibtisam Ahmed, Independent researcher
Dr Nilufer Akalin, Michigan State University
Dr Hayal Akarsu, Utrecht University
Hiba Akbar, University of Toronto
Dr Nevra Akdemir
Dr Zeynep Akinci, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Dr Karabekir Akkoyunlu, UFMG/Oxford
Professor Emeritus A. Haroon Akram-Lodhi, Trent University
Dr Mine Aksu, Sabancı University (retired)
Dr Latife Akyuz, European University Viadrina
Professor Nadje Al-Ali, Brown University
Dr Pablo Alabarces, CONICET-UBA
Dr Marina Alamo Bryan, UNAM
Dr Özlem Albayrak
Ben Alberti, Framingham State University
Isabella Alcañiz, University of Maryland
Dr Ayca Alemdaroglu, Stanford University
Professor Donatella Alessandrini, Loughborough University
Professor Anthony Alessandrini, City University of New York
Dr Ronni Alexander, Kobe University
Professor Kate Alexander, University of Johannesburg
Professor Allison Alexy, University of Michigan
Professor H. Samy Alim, University of California, Los Angeles
Professor Diana Allan, McGill University
Reid Allen, City St George's, University of London
Professor Eric Alliez, Université Paris 8
Safak Altan
Selin Altay, Ruhr University Bochum
Associate Professor Emrah Altindis, Rutgers University
Dr Hakan Altun, Goethe University Frankfurt
Dr Amanda Álvares Ferreira, Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro - PUC Rio
Martí Amargant Arumí, UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Anthony Amato, UNBC
Asha Amdur, University of Michigan
Hermella Amlakie, Karlstad University
Professor Dr Mario Cezar Amorim de Oliveira, Universidade Estadual do Ceará
João Carlos Amoroso Botelho, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Professor Emerita Robin Andersen, Fordham University
Angela Anderson, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna
Professor Elizabeth Anderson, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Sandra Andersson, Department of social and psychological studies
歴 安藤, Kanagawa Institute of Technology
Professor Eleni Andreou, University of Thessaly
Emmanouil Angelidakis, Insitut Pasteur
Elizabeth Angell, University of Washington
Dr Panagiotis Antoniadis, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences
Professor Katerina Antoniou, University of Ionannina
Professor Seth Anziska, University College London
Katerina Apostolopoulou
Professor Emily Apter, New York University
Distinguished Professor Emerita Bettina Aptheker, University of California, Santa Cruz
Dr Clara Araujo, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro
Henrique Araujo Aragusuku, Universidade de São Paulo
Rabia Ardic, Freie Universität Berlin
Alice Arnold, University of Brighton
Professor Anjali Arondekar, University of California, Santa Cruz
Dr Antony Arul Valan
Professor G Arunima, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India
Professor Diamond Ashiagbor, University of Birmingham, UK
Athena Athanasiou, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences
Sumru Atuk, Ithaca College
Dr Marco Aurélio Máximo Prado, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Evelyn Autry, Rutgers University
Professor Emeritus Arlene Avakian, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Associate Professor Eirini Avramopoulou, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences
Dr Deniz Ay, University of Bern
Derya Aydın, University of Minnesota
Hazal Aydın, Boston University
Dr Irem Az, Harvard University
Beren Azizi, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr River Baars, SOAS University of London
Dr Gray Babbs, Harvard Medical School
Dr Elif Babul, Mount Holyoke College
Dr Vivienne Badaan, American University of Beirut
Minju Bae
Dr Manca Bajec, Goldsmiths, University of London
Vanda Bajs, Université catholique de Louvain
Ketevan Bakhtadze, Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani University
Dr Radhika Balakrishnan, Rutgers University
Professor Asli Bali, Yale University
Professor Etienne Balibar, Université Paris Nanterre
Dr Tiffany Ball, University of Michigan
Dr Douglas Bamford, University of Oxford
Tiago Bandeira, ULS Região de Aveiro
Dr Shelly Bar-On, Tel Aviv University
Professor Lisa Baraitser, Birkbeck, University of London
Hannah Barca, San Diego State University
Dr Lale Barlas
Sladjana Baros, Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut"
Rosa Barotsi, Researcher
Professor Manuela Barreto, University of Exeter
Dr David Barrett, University of Exeter
Professor Jaime Barrientos, Universidad Alberto Hurtado
Dr Michael D. Bartone, Central Connecticut State University
Dr Katarzyna Bartoszyńska, Ithaca College
Marija Basevska
Dr Kath Bassett, University of York
Dr Sozen Basturk, Roskilde University
Natalie Baumeister, University of Michigan
Dr Reza Bayat, University of Göttingen
Dr Burcu Baykrut, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dr Yener Bayramoğlu, University of York
Dr Melissa Beattie, Southern New Hampshire University
Dr Amelie Beaugrand, Quinze-Vingts National Eye Hospital
Professor Kate Bedford, Birmingham Law School
Dr Anna Bednarczyk, Jagiellonian University
Dr Christopher T Begeny, University of Exeter
Vasiliki Belia, Utrecht University
Alex Bello, Instituto Nzinga de Capoeira Nagola
Dr Sima Belmar, University of California, Berkeley
Sofia Bempeza, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Karen Bender, SUNY Stony Brook
Michael Bennett, Long Island University, Brooklyn
Dr Heather Berg, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Ulla Berg, Rutgers University
Professor Joyce Berkman, University of Massachusetts
Giselle Bernard, European University Institute
Dr Alanna Beroiza, Rutgers University, New Brunswick
Magali Bessone, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Ikshaku Bezbaroa, Central European University
Dr Monish Bhatia, University of York
Professor David Israel Bilchitz, University of Johannesburg and University of Reading
Professor Julie Billaud, Geneva Graduate Institute
Dr Faye Bird, University of Exeter
Dr Mehmet Sinan Birdal, Freie Universität Berlin
Dr Robert Tanner Bivens, Illinois College
Professor Maylei Blackwell, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Bart Bloem Herraiz, Universidad de Sevilla
Karel Blondeel Bombeke, Ghent University
Dr Sarah Bodelson, Lund University
Dr Demet Bolat, University of Michigan
Himani Boompally, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Professor MJ Bosia, Saint Michael's College
Fabienne Bossuyt, Ghent University
Cansu Bostan, Lund University
Pauline Boudry, HEAD Genève
Niamh Bowden, University of Sussex
Richard Bowyer, University of Exeter
Dr Laetitia Braconnier Moreno, Collège de France
Professor Naomi Braine, Brooklyn College and the Grad Center, City University of New York
Beth Bramich, University of the Arts London
Dra Márcia Brandão Rodrigues Aguilar, Universidade Federal do Vale do São Francisco
Dr Nico Brando, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool
Alexander Brey, Wellesley College
Dr Laura Briggs, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dr Reynald Brion, TBS Education
Dr Aneta Brockhill, University of Exeter
Dr Svenja Bromberg, Goldsmiths, University of London
Professor Emeritus Alain Brossat, Paris 8 University
Professor Stephen Brown, University of Ottawa
Professor Emerita Wendy Brown, Institute for Advanced Study
Dr Joseph Browning, City St George's, University of London
Professor Kevin Bruyneel, Babson College
Dr Jermaine Bryant, Harvard University
Professor Susan Buck-Morss, Cornell University and CUNY University
Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley, University of Galway
Dr Sarah Budasz, University of Amsterdam
Dr Pascha Bueno-Hansen, University of Delaware
Dr Olimpia Burchiellaro, King's College London
Olivia Burchietti, Scuola Normale Superiore
Alex Melody Burnett, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Dr Jay Burt, Oxford University Hospitals
Dr Philip Burton, University of Liverpool
Dr Emre Busse, Freie Universität Berlin
Laura Bussenius, Aarhus Universitet
Asamblea Nacional Trans No Binarie / México Jazz Bustamante, Asamblea Nacional Trans No binarie
Professor Judith Butler, University of California, Berkeley
Yağmur Çağatay
Dr Berkant Caglar, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Dr Cüneyt Çakırlar, Nottingham Trent University
Gillian Calder, University of Victoria, Faculty of Law
Owen Caldwell
Dilara Caliskan, New York University
Ro Caminal
Professor Meghan Campbell, University of Birmingham
Cihangir Can, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Laura Candidatu, Utrecht University
Dr Anna Caprinali, University of Padua
Anna Carastathis, University College Dublin
Rémi Carcélès, Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Professor Gloria Careaga, Psychology Faculty, UNAM
Dra Priscila Carlos Brandão, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Professora Denise Carreia, Universidade de São Paulo
Roxanna M. Carrillo
Dr Edzia Carvalho, University of Dundee
Professor Jill H. Casid, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Virginia Casigliani, University of Pisa
Professor Fernando Cássio, Universidade de São Paulo
Dr Jennifer Castaneda Navarrete, University of Cambridge
Dr Aurelio Castro, Bisexual Research Group
Dr Jessica Cattelino, University of California, Los Angeles
Professor Eray Çaylı, University of Hamburg
Dr Natalia Cecire, University of Sussex
Professor Robin Celikates, Freie Universität Berlin
Deniz Celikoglu, Dublin City University
Dr Haci Cevik, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Professor Paula Chakravartty, New York University
Dr Sophie Chamas, SOAS University of London
Peggy Q. Chamorro, Universidad de Costa Rica - CIEM
Professor Chris Chapman, York Univeristy
Professor Nickie Charles, University of Warwick
Filippa Chatzistavrou, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Dr Melinda Chen
Xinyi Chen, Birkbeck, University of London
Professor Marie-Antoinette Chiarenza, RELAX (chiarenza & hauesr & co)
Alice Chinelli, University of Pisa
Miruna Chirilă, European University Institute
Professor Kimberly Christensen, Sarah Lawrence College
Dr Nikos Christofis, University of Thessaly
Dr Isaac Chu, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Professor Chun-Mei Chuang, Soochow University, Taipei
Dr Jennifer Chubb, University of York
Gaia Ciccarelli, University of Siena
Issack Cintrón, Stony Brook University
Lanier Clément, Université Paris Nanterre
Dr Frances Clemente, University of Oxford
Dr Tilly Clough, Queen's University Belfast
Dr Maillet Clovis, University of Oxford
Dr Sinead Coakley, Liverpool John Moores University
Dr Gemma Cobb, University of Sussex
Professor Ed Cohen, Rutgers University
Rebecca Coleman, UK
Professor Catia Cecilia Confortini, Wellesley College
Professor Stephen Connelly, University of Warwick
Dr Dean Connolly, King's College London
Emma Cooper, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Sonia Corrêa, Sexual Policy Watch - ABIA Brazil
Dr Francesco Correale, CNRS
Professor Marcella Corsi, Sapienza University of Rome
Dr Anna Costantino, University of Greenwich
Marie Laure Coulmin, Ekpa
Dr Emily cousens, Northeastern university London
Professor Jane K. Cowan, University of Sussex
Hannah Cowdell, University of Exeter
Professor Deb Cowen, University of Toronto
Dr Joe Coyle, University of Nebraska- Omaha
Professor Joseph Crawford, University of Exeter
Dr Karen Crawley, Griffith Law School
Karin Creutz, University of Helsinki
Dr James Cummings, University of York
Helen Cunningham-Johns, King's College London
Dr Davide Curcuruto, Università di Palermo
Professor Paisley Currah, City University of New York
Dr Serena D'Agostino, University of Antwerp
Dr Marias D'Avolio
Professor Ivanete da Hora Sampaio, Universidade de São Paulo
Dr Sabrina da paixão Bresio, Universidade de São Paulo
Professor Waldomiro Jose da Silva Filho, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Dr Secil Dagtas, University of Waterloo
Dr Eoin Daly, University of Galway
Alana Daly, University of Granada
Dr Nicole M. Daphnis, California Polytechnic State University
Dr Andrew Darley, University College Dublin
Louisa Dassow, Newcastle University
Pradip Kumar Datta
Dr Denise L. Davis, Brown University
Maya Day, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Dr Sally Day, University of Exeter
Anneleen De Cuyper, University of Antwerp
Dr Jerome De Henau, The Open University
Dr Lotte de Jong, BC3
Professor Soledad De Lemus Martín, Universidad de Granada
Dr Guillermo De Los Reyes, Sexuality, Gender and Policy Journal, Policy Studies Organization
Dr Marcus De Matos, Brunel University of London
Professor Sander De Ridder, University of Antwerp
Dr Pedro de Senna, Trans+ Virtual Centre of Excellence
Dr Erin Debenport, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Angelina Del Balzo, Utah Valley University
Coral del Rio, University of Vigo (Spain)
Dr Serkan Delice, University of the Arts London, UK
Dr Alice Dell'Acqua, Università degli Studi di Firenze
Professor Edouard Delruelle, University of Liège (Belgium)
Dr Esra Demir-Gürsel
Cemre Demiralp, Emily Carr University of Art + Design
Enis Demirer, University of Toronto
Dr Camelia Dewan, Uppsala University
Professor Frederik Dhaenens, Ghent University
Professor Alexander Dhoest, University of Antwerp
Nuri Diakaki, Panteion University
Dr Hekate Diakoumakou, Th.eros Transfeminist Lab
Evangelia Diamantopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Professor Edu Dias da Silva, Universidade de Brasília e Universidade Estadual do Mato Grosso
Dr Slavcho Dimitrov, Coalition MARGINS Skopje
Dr Balint Dioszegi, University of Greenwich
Dr Helen Dixon, University of Sussex
Professor J. Steven Dodge, Simon Fraser University
Sevgi Dogan, University of Pisa
Jenny Doussan, Goldsmiths, University of London
Semyon Drozdetckii, University of Victoria
Dr Henry T. Drummond, KU Leuven
Professor John Drury, University of Sussex
Dr Sandra Duffy, University of Bristol Law School
Professor Claire Dunlop, University of Exeter
Professor Sarah E Durand, City University of New York
Dr Elif Durmuş, University of Antwerp
Dr Deniz Duruiz, Concordia University
Dr Moira Dustin, University of Sussex
Professor Nata Duvvury, University of Galway
Dr Daniel Edmondson, York St John University
Dr Aneira J. Edmunds, University of Sussex
Dr Cait Edwards, Colorado State University
Professor Bart Eeckhout, University of Antwerp
Dr Patrick Eiden-Offe, Leibniz-Zentrum für Literatur- und Kulturwissenschaft
Malin Ekelund, Åbo Akademi University
Dr Elin Ekholm, Karlstad University
Dr Maya El Helou, University of Toronto
Professor Charbel Nino El-Hani, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Dr Bram Elias, University of Exeter
Phan Elise, Université de Strasbourg
Yasmine Ellaban, University of Turin
Dr Patrizia Ellis Huber, University of Zurich
Ilana Eloit, University of Geneva
Jasmin Emin Tabaković, KU Leuven
Nemesien Emma, Université de Lille
Bilgili Emre, Selbständig
Philippe Enclos, Université de Lille
Dr Jacob Engelberg, University of Amsterdam
Professor Mairead Enright, Loughborough University
Professor Gerald Epstein, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Professor Noura Erakat, Rutgers University, New Brunswick
Cihan Erdal, University of Toronto
Dr Ilgın Erdem, CUNY John Jay Üniversitesi
Dr Selen Erdogan, Ashoka University
Dr Erkin Erdoğan, University of Europe for Applied Sciences
Professor Umut Erel, The Open University
Dr Emek Ergun, University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Rodigari Erica, Université Paris 8
Associate Professor Mathias Ericson, University of Gothenburg
Dr Başak Ertür, Centre for Research Architecture, Goldsmiths, University of London
Professor Alma Espino, CIEDUR
Cosmo Esposito, Scuola Normale Superiore
Lucia Estevan-Reina, University of Malaga (Spain)
Dr Matthew Evans, University of Sussex and University of the Witwatersrand
Felicia Fahlin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Dr Jules Falquet, Université Paris 8 St Denis
Professor Nahyan Fancy, University of Exeter
Dr Anthony Faramelli, The Royal Academy of Art, The Hague
Professor Michelle Farrell, University of Liverpool
Eric Fassin, Université Paris 8
Julia Favre-Felix, INSERM/IRD/AMU
Michel Feher, Zone Books/diagrammes.fr
Estella C Feng, University of Amsterdam
Sergio Fernandes, UFRB
Dr Francisco Fernández Romero, Universidad de Buenos Aires / CONICET
Tomaso Ferrando, University of Antwerp
Ulysses Ferraz de Camargo Filho, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro
Dr Verónica Ferreira, DCU Institute for Research on Genders and Sexualities
Dr Nuno Ferreira, University of Sussex
António Pedro Ferreira Fidalgo, University of Coimbra
Veronica Ferreri, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Dr Etienne Fevrier, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès
Dr Emincan Fidan, University of York
Dr Alessandra Filabozzi, Università di Roma Tor vergata
Leon Filter, University of Cologne
Annelise Finney, University of California, Berkeley
Professor Dr Franck Fischbach, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Rahel Fischer, University of California, Berkeley
Jason Fitzgerald, University of Michigan
Professor Ruth Fletcher, Queen Mary University of London
Dr Claire Fletcher, Oxford Brookes University
Dr Lucille Florenza, Université de Strasbourg
Floriane Fo Misslin, Goldsmiths University of London; University of Arts London
Chloe Fortier, York University
Professor Francesca Fortunato, University of Foggia
Dr Helen Foster-Collins, University of Exeter
Dr Maddalena Fragnito, Leuphana University
Geneviève François, York
Professor Carla Freeman, Emory University
Dr Melissa Frey, University of Oklahoma
Jacqueline Frigano, Stony Brook University
France Frigot, SESSTIM
Dr Tom Frost, Loughborough University
Professor Emerita Sakiko Fukuda-Parr, The New School
Professor Richard Fung, OCAD University
Chip Gagnon, Ithaca College
Jack Gain, Queen Mary University of London
Professor Agie Galicy, Université catholique de Louvain
Dr James Gallen, Dublin City University
Davide Gallo Lassere, University of London Institute in Paris
Dr Kathrin Ganz, Freie Universität Berlin
Sara García Gross, Universidad de Ciencias y Artes
Dr Joaquín Antonio Garzón Vargas, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá (Colombia)
Professora doutora Rosângela Gavioli Prieto, Universidade de São Paulo
Deniz Gedik, TU Dresden
Professor Gianluca Gentili, University of Sussex, School of Law
Professor Emerita Maro Germanou, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Simona Getova, Kolektiv Z
Dr Elena Ghidoni, University of Deusto
Dr Calogero Giametta, University of Leicester
Dr Hayley Gibson, The Open University
Professor Javier Gil Quintana, Universitat de València
Dr John P Gilmore, University College Dublin
Professor Thanasis Giouras, University of Crete, GR
Dr Özge Girit Heck, Binghamton University
Dr Nicholas Glastonbury, Columbia University, Department of Anthropology
Dr Piotr Godzisz, University of Leicester
Willi Goetschel, University of Toronto
Dr Sinan Goknur
Dr Hazal Göktaş, York University
Seema Golestaneh, Cornell University
Polo Gómez, Condomóvil AC, México
Professor Rosa Goncalves, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Associate Professor Zeynep Gonen, Framingham State University
Associate Professor Ozlem Goner, City University of New York
Professor Octavio R. González, Wellesley College
Dr Columba Gonzalez Duarte, Nssr
Alejandra Gonzalez Jimenez, University of Toronto
Dr Irene Gonzalez Lopez, University of London
Jessica A. González Sampayo, Construyamos Otro Acuerdo Puerto Rico (COA PR)
Sara Goodman, Lund University
Professor Gayatri Gopinath, New York University
Dr Özgür Sevgi Göral, EHESS - CETOBaC
Débora Gorban, Conicet/ UNGS-ICI
Professor Emeritus Avery Gordon, University of California, Santa Barbara
Professor Neve Gordon, Queen Mary University of London
Dr Elena Gorfinkel, Kings College London
Professor Heidi Gottfried, Wayne State
Paul David Gould
Professor Emily Grabham, Loughborough University
Dr Emily Gray, University of Warwick
Dr Teresa Graziano, University of Vermont
Professor Elizabeth Gregory, U Houston
John Greyson, York University, Toronto
Dr Rachel Griffin, Duisburg-Essen University
Dr Laura Griffin, La Trobe University
Dr Michel Gros, Rennes University
Dr Patrick R. Grzanka, University of Michigan
Dr Lucía Guerrero Rivière, University of Exeter/Centro de Investigación Internacional sobre Violencia Ocular
Dr Maria Guglielmo, Brown University
Dr Hande Gülen, Lille University
Şansal Gümüşpala, University of Victoria
Dr Ayten Gundogdu, Barnard College, Columbia University
Asya Gunduz, York University
Shireen Guru, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Dr Alexander Guschanski, University of Greenwich
Luis Guzmán, Voto incluyente
Dr Safet HadžiMuhamedović, Centre for the Sciences of Place and Memory, University of Stirling
Dr Jamie Hagen, University of Manchester
Dr Zan Haggerty, Stockton University
Dr Lisa Hajjar, University of California, Santa Barbara
Nooshin Hakim, University of Michigan
Janet Haldane, University of Oxford
Nelli Halkosaari, Karlstad University
Dr Jean Halley, College of Staten Island and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York
Professor Peter Hallward, Kingston University London
Dr Carrie Hamilton, London School of Economics and Political Science
Dr Patricia Hamilton, University of York
Professor Vanja Hamzić, SOAS University of London
Dr Ju Hui Judy Han, University of California, Los Angeles
Professor Dr Christine Hanke, University of Bayreuth
Chrissy M. E. Hansen, MA, Mount Tai Study Circle
Associate Professor Jessi Hanson-DeFusco, Lawrence Tech
Professor Karin Hansson, Södertörn University
Professor Maebh Harding, UCD Sutherland School of Law, Ireland
Anusha Hariharan, Villanova University
Katherine Harrison, Linköping University
Simon Harrison, The Institute for Arts in Therapy & Education
Dr Ladan Hashemi, City St George's, University of London
Mobina Hashmi, CUNY - Brooklyn College
Dr Emily Haslam, Loughborough University
Dr Jamie Hattler, University of California, San Francisco
Kornilia Hatzinikolaou, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Dr Tristan Haute, University of Lille
Dr Alicia Hayashi Lazzarini, University of Exeter
Amy Hecht-Zizes, University of Michigan
Dr S Heidari, IHEID
Professor Dr Nanna Heidenreich, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Georgia Hejdukova, Charles University, Leiden Universität
Dr Disa Helander, Umeå University
Irene Hemelaar, Stichting OndersteBovrn
Professor Clare Hemmings, London School of Economics and Political Science
Jakob Henningsson, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Docent Andreas Henriksson, Karlstad University
Isabel Hernandez Pepe, Scuola Normale Superiore
Maestra Morena Herrera, La Movimienta
Niall Herron, Queen's University Belfast
Dr Ford Hickson, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Olivia Hill-Cousins, University of Exeter
Dr Bradley Hillier-Smith, University of St Andrews
Professor Emerita Susan Felicity Himmelweit, The Open University
Marianne Hirsch, Columbia University
Daniel Hirschman, Cornell University
Fenella Hitchcock, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London
Dr Elise Hjalmarson, University of California, Berkeley
Professor Saida Hodzic, Cornell University
Dr Ingrid Holme, University of Galway
Nathalie Holvoet, University of Antwerp
Professor Grace Kyungwon Hong, University of California, Los Angeles
Axel Honneth, Columbia University
Dr Júnio Hora, Universidade de São Paulo
Tycho Horan, Rhode Island School of Design
Dr Uri Horesh, University of St Andrews
Professor Kirsty Horsey, Loughborough University
Alison Howell, Rutgers University - Newark
Dr Juliana Hu Pegues, Cornell University
Dr Ben Hudson, University of Exeter
Dr Jane Hudson, University of Exeter
Kendra Hughbanks, Independent
Dr Dyi Dieuwertje Huijg, Radboud University
Tom Hul, University of Brighton
Dr Katharina Hunfeld, University of St Andrews
Dr Jan Hutta, University of Münster
Águeda Ibáñez de Aldecoa de la Parte, Universitat de Vic - Universitat Central de Catalunya
Asli Igsiz, New York University
Dr Çiçek Ilengiz, Forum Transregionale Studien
Dr Marianna Iliadou, University of Sussex
Professor Emerita Elaine Ingulli, Stockton University
Dr Paz Irarrazabal, Universidad de Chile
Ebru Isikli, University College Dublin
Dr Adel Iskandar, Simon Fraser University
Professor Paulin Ismard, EHESS
Dr Murat Issi, University of Macedonia/Greece
Professor Rada Iveković
Dr Max Jack, University of Freiburg
Professor Rogozinski Jacob, Université de Strasbourg
Dr Paul Janssen
Dr Sofi Jansson-Keshavarz, Center for Migration and Integration, Stockholm School of Economics
Professor Chantal Jaquet, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Professor Lévy-Leblond Jean-Marc, Université de Nice
Dr Mary Jiyani, Loughborough University
Dr Mary E John
Dr Deborah Johnson, University of Exeter
Professor Jennifer Dominique Jones, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Professor Hannah Jones, University of Warwick
Dr Tobias Jones
Dr Suad Joseph, University of California, Davis
Dr Arwen Joyce, University of Leicester
Professor Lynne Joyrich, Brown University
Distinguished Professor Alexandra Juhasz, City University of New York
Servais Julie, Université Libre de Bruxelles - Ecole de Santé Publique
O’Miel Julien, Université de Lille
Marko Jurčić, Umeå University
Professor Zehra F. Kabasakal Arat, University of Connecticut
Suna Kafadar, Freie Universität Berlin
Professor Emeritus Glykeria Kalfakakou, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
George Kalivis, Goldsmiths, University of London
Professor Sangeeta Kamat
Dr Katrin M. Kämpf, Academy of Media Arts Cologne
Efi Kanner, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Dr Tassos A. Kaplanis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Professor Charlotte Karem Albrecht, University of Michigan
Dr Tijana Karić, Marburg University
Professor Rebecca E Karl, New York University
Dr Eva C Karpinski, York University
Dr Zeynep Kaşlı, ISS, Erasmus University Rotterdam
Dr Omar Kasmani, Freie Universität Berlin
Dr Vanessa Katsardi, University of Thessaly
Dr Shanna Kattari, University of Michigan
Dr Declan Kavanagh, University of Kent
Ashleigh Keall, University of Sussex
Matt Keegan, Yale University
Dr Sarah Keenan, Queen Mary University of London
Dr Séagh Kehoe, University of Westminster
Elif Ezgi Keleş, Ignatianum University in Krakow
Dr Joanna Kellond, University of Brighton
Dr Judit Kende, Tilburg University
Emily Kendrick, University of Bath
Dr K. Mehmet Kentel, Leiden University
Dr Fábio Kerche, Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation
Dr Elif Keskiner, Vrije Universiteit
Dr Assaf Kfoury, Boston University
Dr Omnia Khalil, The City College of New York
Dr Mehdi Khamassi, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique / Sorbonne University
Asst. Prof. Kath Khangpiboon, Thammasat University
Sofya Kharitonova, University of Münster
Dr Wouter Kiekens, University of Groningen
Gulay Kilicaslan, Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University
Dr Zeynep Kilicoglu, King's College London
Sunhong Kim, University of Michigan
Deniz Kimyon, Independent researcher
Professor Emerita Mary Carolyn King, Portland State University
Grant King, University of Michigan
Dr David Kinitz, The Ohio State University
Dr Perpetua Kirby, University of Sussex
Professor Vika Kirchenbauer, Kunsthochschule Kassel
Teleica Kirkland, University of the Arts London: LCF
Dr Thamar Klein, University of Cologne
Steffen Klotz, Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences
Inès Knothe, University of Innsbruck
Dr Ece Kocabıçak, The Open University
Professor Camillia Kong, Loughborough University
Professor Kojo Koram, Loughborough University
Associate Professor Zeynep Korkman, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Martin Kornel, Masaryk University, Faculty of Law, Czechia
R. Aslı Koruyucu, University of Göttingen
Dr Klaudia Kosicińska, Adam Mickiewicz University
Aituar Kospakov, Farabi University
Dr Aliki Koutlou, University of Manchester
Dr Venetia Koutsou, International Hellenic University
Andromachi Koutsoulenti, Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences
Professor Atina Krajewska, University of Birmingham
Professor Emeritus Yannis N. Krestenitis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Daria Krivonos, University of Helsinki
Doutor Sônia Kruppa, Universidade de São Paulo
Dr Ewa Krzaklewska, Uniwersytet Jagielloński in Kraków, Poland
Tobias Kuhnert, ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Professor Edith Kuiper, State University of New York at New Paltz
Aren Kurth, University of Michigan
Dr Ekin Kurtic, University of Cambridge
Associate Professor Selim S Kuru, University of Washington
Dr Aylin Kuryel, University of Amsterdam
Dr Birgul Kutan, University of Sussex
Dr Maja Kutlaca, Durham University
Dr Melehat Kutun, University of Kassel
Zeynep Kuyumcu, University of Gothenburg
Dr Ashley Lacombe-Duncan, University of Michigan, School of Social Work
Dr Aerin Lai, University of Sheffield
Dr Mary Laing, University of York
Dr Cath Lambert, University of Warwick
Professor Sarah Lamble, Birkbeck, University of London
Dr Laura Lammasniemi, University of Warwick
Professor Mark N Lance, Georgetown University
Josefine Landberg, Lund University
Malaya Lapiña, University of the Philippines
Lucie Laplace, Université Lyon II
Professor Zofia Łapniewska, Jagiellonian University in Krakow
Dr Alex Latham-Gambi, University of Birmingham
Prof. Dr. Mike Laufenberg, Fulda University of Applied Sciences
Anna Lavizzari, University of Pisa
Ksenia Lavrenteva, University of Exeter
Dr Jennifer Lay, University of Exeter
Professor C.N. Le, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dr Anaïs Le Fèvre, Rennes 2
Elisabeth Lebovici, Freelance
Professor Alisa Lebow, University of Sussex
San Lee, University of Connecticut
Dr Po-Han Lee, National Taiwan University
Professor Alex Taek-Gwang Lee, Kyung Hee University
M. V. Lee Badgett, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Professor Michelle Lefevre, University of Sussex
Héloïse Legris, Université de Lille, CERAPS
Jorge Leite jr, Universidade Federal de São Carlos
Dr Paulo Victor Leite Lopes, UFRN - Brasil
Anne-Sophie Leloup, Université libre de Bruxelles
Dr Corina Lelutiu, Columbia University
Professor Javier Lera, University of Cantabria
Dr Thomas Lewis, University of Exeter
Dr Sophie Lewis, University of Pennsylvania
Professor L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, New York University
Siyu Li, Åbo Akademi University
Dr Matthew Lister, Bond University Faculty of Law
Dr Alessandra Lo Piccolo, University of Bologna
Fabio Locci, Scuola Normale Superiore
Alannah Loeb, University of Michigan
Dr Benoît Loiseau, Université Paris 8
Professor Elena Loizidou, School of Law Birkbeck
Professor Ole Jakob Løland, University of South-Eastern Norway
Léa Lomba, European University Institute
Professor Emanuela Lombardo, Scuola Normale Superiore
Professor Ann-Sofie Lönngren, Södertörn University
Sebastian Lönnlöv, Gothenburg university
Rômulo Lopes, Sao Paulo State University (UNESP)
Rafael Lopes Azize, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Associate Professor María López Belloso, University of Deusto
Dr Nicolas Lorente, Coalition PLUS
Prof. Dr. Renate Lorenz, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna
Dr Flavia Loscialpo, University of the Arts London
Dr Mona Loutfy, University of Toronto
Lisbeth Løvbak Berg, Oslo Metropolitan University
Professor Michael Löwy, CNRS
Dr Sarah Lucas, University of Exeter
Ritty Lukose, New York University
Elisabeth Lund Engebretsen, University of Stavanger
Elin Lundell, Lund University
Dr Cecelia Lynch, University of California, Irvine
Ezra Lynch-Holland, George Mason University
Dr Thia M Sagherian-Dickey, University of Dundee
Dr David M Scott, Loughborough University
Professor José Angelo Machado, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Dr Sean Madden, University of Birmingham
Dr Caoimhe Mader McGuinness, Kingston University
Dr Clémence Magnien, CNRS
Dr Zaina Mahmoud, University of Liverpool
Dr Rafał Majka, Andrzej Frycz Modrzewski Krakow University
Dr David Major, Semmelweis University
Arshak Makichyan, Hertie School alumni
Dr Timo Makori, Maastricht University
Léo Manac'h, SESSTIM, Aix-Marseille University
Irene Manganini, Geneva Graduate Institute
Deniz Mardin, Independent Researcher
Dr Miriam Marquardt, UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Dr Hannah Marshall, University of Warwick
Dr Ruth Marshall, University of Toronto
Professor James Martel, San Francisco State University
Dr Amber Martin, Hunter College, CUNY
Dr Niall Martin, University of Amsterdam
Dr Alexa Martin-Storey, Université de Sherbrooke
Professor Domenico Martinelli, University of Foggia
Ignacio Martínez Armaz, Universitat de les Illes Balears
Jamila Mascat, Utrecht University
Thomas Masterson, Levy Economics Institute of Bard College
Dr Stefanos Mastrotheodoros, University of Crete
Professor Natasa Mavronicola, University of Birmingham
Dr Liz McDonnell, University of Sussex
Megan McElhone, Monash University
Dr William McEvoy, University of Sussex
Dr Nick McGlynn, University of Brighton
Dr Kirsty McGregor, Loughborough University
Professor Jenifer McGuire, University of Minnesota
Professor Esther McIntosh, York St John University
Lizzy McKinney, University of Sussex
Pip McKnight, University of Birmingham
Dr Heather McKnight, Magnetic Ideals
Dr Ulla McKnight, University of Sussex
Dr Quinnehtukqut McLamore, University of Missouri
Dr Cian McMahon, University of Dundee
Dr Wendy McMahon, University of Exeter
Keith McNeal, University of Houston
Dr Kate McNicholas Smith, University of Westminster
Dr Brigit McWade, Lancaster University
Professor Petra Meier, University of Antwerp
Dr Davide Melita, University of Granada
Lucía Mellinas Sánchez, Universidad de Almería
Professor Fabiola Menchelli, Reed College
Filipe Mendes Motta, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Dr Laura Mendoza Sandoval, Scuola Normale Superiore
Professor Ara H. Merjian, New York University
Dr Amy Mertl, Wellesley College
Marie Meudec, ITM, Belgium
Sandro Mezzadra, University of Bologna
Professor Alessandra Mezzadri, SOAS University of London
Dr Ludovica Micalizzi, Università di Milano-Bicocca
Dr Bartsidis Michalis, Hellenic Open University
Karin Michalski, Universität Potsdam
Dr Maya Mikdashi, Rutgers University
Dr Lisa Mills, Carleton University
Dr EA Mills, University of Sussex
Danny Millum, University of Sussex
Gabriel Milne, University of Vermont
Professor Claudia Miranda, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Shahab Mirbabaei, Karlstad University
Professor Nicholas Mirzoeff, New York University
Dr Shubranshu Mishra, University of Exeter
Durba Mitra, Princeton University
Dr Yiannis Mitrou, NKUA
Justine Modica, Cornell University
Professor Richard Mole, University College London
Marc Molgat, University of Ottawa
Adele Moltedo, Scuola Normale Superiore
Professor Aurelien Mondon, University of Bath
Jean-Claude Monod, CNRS / Ecole Normale Supérieure / Paris
Nerea Montejo-López, Scuola Normale Superiore
Dr Tom Moore, University of Westminster
Dr Madeleine Moore, Loughborough University
Dr Manijeh Moradian, Barnard College, Columbia University
Lorenza moretti, Sapienza University of Rome
Vittorio Morfino, Università di Milano-Bicocca
Dr Lydia Morgan, University of Birmingham
Andrea Morrell, Guttman CC CUNY
Christian Mosmann, University of Exeter
Harriet Mossop, University of Essex
Dr Joao Mourato, University of Lisbon
Dr Adeline Moussion Esteve, Birkbeck, University of London
Dr Irini Moustaki, London School of Economics and Political Science
Solange Mouthaan, University of Warwick
Professor Florence Muhanguzi Kyoheirwe, Makerere University, Institute of Gender and Development Studies
Valentin Mühlich, Leibniz-Institut for Research on Society and Space
Dr Sean Mulcahy, La Trobe University
Professor Diana Mulinari, Lund University
Professor Beverley Mullings, University of Toronto
Dr Tara Mulqueen, University of Warwick
Sonia Muñoz Llort, University of South-Eastern Norway
Dr Rebecca Munro, University of Warwick
Emeritus Professor Sally R Munt, University of Sussex
Professor David A.B. Murray, York University
Dr Ros Murray, King's College London
Professor Colin Murray, Newcastle University
Dr Ellen Mutari, Stockton University
Dr Nil Mutluer
Persefoni Myrtsou, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Professor Richa Nagar, Smith College
Saboura Naqshband, University of Arts Berlin
Professor Luiza Nassif Pires, Unicamp
Dr Regev Nathansohn
Hannah Nathanson, Stony Brook University
Ujan Natik, University of Manchester
Dr Serena Natile, Warwick Law School
Dr Corinne Nativel, University Paris-East Créteil
Dr Alexa Neale, University of Sussex
Gary Needham, University of Liverpool
Azadeh Nematy, Trinity College Dublin
Dr Luce Nencini, Former researcher at ENEA
Joana Nery Giglio, PPGNEIM/UFBA
Dr Rachel Nesbit, University of Exeter
Professor Nat Nesvaderani, ULaval
Yasmyn Nettle, Forty Hall Museum / Independent
Aino Nevalainen, University of Helsinki
Dr Anne Neylon, University of Liverpool
Dr Lynnly Ng-Olsen, University of Sussex
Associate Professor Josef Nguyen, University of Michigan
Eilís Ní Chaoimh, University of Galway
Dr Máire Ní Mhórdha, Maynooth University
Dr Arwen Nicholson, University of Exeter
Dr Mendes Nicolas, Hôpital Pitié Salpêtrière
Professor Kaciaf Nicolas, Sciences Po Lille / Université de Lille
Dr Matthew Nielson, University of Exeter
Ivan Nikolovski, CEU
Vanessa Noack, Uppsala University
Dr Chris Noone, University of Galway
Senior Lecturer Vanna Nordling, Department of Social Work, Malmö University
Professor Julie K. Norem, Wellesley College
Dr Jon Norman-Mason, University of Sussex
Dr Jenna Norosky, Binghamton University
Asma Noureen, University of Victoria, BC, Canada
Dr Amina Noureen, Central European University
Paulina novo, Women in development europe +
Karolina Nugumanova, Scuola Normale Superiore
Dr Pablo Nunes, Centro de Estudos de Segurança e Cidadania
Professor Tavia Nyong’o, Yale University
Dr Conall Ó Fátharta, University of Galway
Dr Rory P. O'Brien, San Diego State University
Professor Evelyn O'Callaghan, University of the West Indies
Professor Colm O'Cinneide, University College London
Dr Rachel O'Connell, University of Sussex
Professor Aoife O'Donoghue, Queen's University Belfast
Theresa O'Keefe, University College Cork
Dr Maeve O'Rourke, Irish Centre for Human Rights, University of Galway
Niall O'Shaughnessy, University of Bristol
Dr Aisling O'Sullivan, University of Sussex
Professor Emeritus Louiza Odysseos, University of Sussex
Professor Bertrand Ogilvie, Université Paris 8
Dr Natalie Ohana, University of Exeter
Yoshua Okón, SOMA
Charlie Oldfield, University of Exeter
Dr Gleidylucy Oliveira da Silva, Universidade Federal de São Carlos
Professor Neveux Olivier, Ens de Lyon
Professor Ozlem Onaran, University of Greenwich
Professor Adi M. Ophir, Brown University
Professor Eunice Ostrensky, Universidade de São Paulo
Professor Goldie Osuri, University of Warwick
Dr Natalie Oswin, University of Toronto
Professor David Owen FBA, University of Southampton
Dr Rupal Oza, City University of New York
Dr Lalu Ozban, Northwestern University
Professor H. Nese Ozgen, University of Osnabrueck
Dr Ergün Özgür, Leibniz Zentrum Moderner Orient
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aynur Ozugurlu, University of South-Eastern Norway
Professor Emerita Gul Ozyegin, William&Mary
Professor Esra Ozyurek, University of Cambridge
Kenlly Pacheco, Obsercatorio de Crímenes contra personas LGBTI+ en México
Prof. Dr. Stephan Packard, University of Cologne
Dr Marta Padovan-Özdemir, Roskilde University
Dr Daniel Jerome Paget, University of Sussex
Gabriela Pancheva, Lund University
Professor Stefania Paolini, Durham University
Dr Andreas Papamichail, Queen Mary University of London
Carlos Eduardo Paredes, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Gray Park, University of British Columbia
Janis Parker, University of Michigan
Aiden Parker, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dr Ayşe Parla, Boston University
Professor Raj Patel, University of Texas at Austin
David Paternotte, Université libre de Bruxelles
Karina Patfield, University of Brighton
Associate Professor Sangina Patnaik, Swarthmore College
Dr Christopher Patterson, University of British Columbia
Dr David Patterson, Faculty of Law, University of Groningen, Netherlands
Professor Elena Pavan, University of Trento
Professor Mario Pecheny, Universidad de Buenos Aires / CONICET
A.W. Peet, University of Toronto
Asli Peker, New York University
Dr Mark Pendleton, University and College Union (UK)
Dr Fred Penha, KTH
Professor Catriona Pennell, University of Exeter
Sheila Pepe
Aurora Perego, Lund University
Professor Dr Lucas Pereira Rezende, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Professor Rafael Pérez-Torres, University of California, Los Angeles
Professor Catherine Perret, Université Paris 8
Dr Clément Petitjean, Université Paris 1
Dr Madeline Petrillo, University of Greenwich
Dr Sarah Philipson Isaac, Stockholm School of Economics
Dr Anat Pick, Queen Mary University of London
Manuela Picq, Amherst College
Dr Joaquín Piedra, Universidad de Sevilla
Dr Mara Pieri, University of Coimbra
Matti Pihlajamaa, Centre for European Studies / University of Helsinki
Professor Thomas Piketty, EHESS/PSE
Dr Renginee G. Pillay, University of Greenwich
Bruno Pinheiro Wanderley Reis, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Federico Pipitone, Coalition PLUS
Nick Piska, Loughborough University
Levent Piskin, University of Dundee
Iris Pitkänen, University of Helsinki
Dr Michal Pitoňák, Charles University
Dr Ruthie Pliskin, Leiden University
Dr Naomi Podber, State University of New York at Old Westbury
Vasiliki Polykarpou, Panteion University
Dr Ross Porter, University of Exeter
More' Porzio, University of Hannover
Sonya Posmentier, New York University
Professor Dr Marie Postma, Tilburg University
Professor Eric Postma, Tilburg University
Dr Nikos Potamianos, Institute for Mediterranean Studies - FORTH
Dr Tonia Poteat, Duke University
Romane Potier, University of the Arts London
Dr Alex Powell, University of Warwick
Dr Aidan Power, University of Exeter
Ellie Power, University of Gothenburg
Rosa Prato, University of Foggia
Dr Jasbir Puar, University of British Columbia
Elie Pucheral, Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales / University of Brasilia
Estel Puigarnau Pino, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Dr Clair Quentin, Loughborough University
Associate Professor Rachel Afi Quinn, University of Houston
Heather Quirk, Georgia State University
Thomas Rabensteiner, University of Greenwich
Kacper Radny, International Graduate Centre for the Study of Culture
Professor Dr Leo Rafolt, Academy of Arts and Culture, University of Osijek, Croatia
Dr Lina Rahm, KTH
Professor Momin Rahman, Trent University
Dr Lea Raible, University of Glasgow
Professor Smita Ramnarain, University of Rhode Island
Professor Sara Ramshaw, University of Victoria, Faculty of Law
Dr Anupama Ranawana, Durham University
Dr Helen Rand, University of Greenwich
Dr Rahul Rao, University of St Andrews
Professor Trisha Raque, University of Denver
Dr Anna Ratecka, AGH University of Kraków
Dr Carolina Rau, Oslo Metropolitan University
Dr Marta Rawłuszko, University of Warsaw
Professor Paul Readman, King's College London
Dr Soel Real Molina, Université Aix Marseille
Dr Bastiaan Redert, University of Antwerp
Ana Redondo, University of Bedfordshire
Kelsey G Reeder, Columbia School of Social Work
Dr Björn Reichhardt, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Barbaras Renaud, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Matthieu Renault, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès
Emma Renwick, University of Vermont
Dhia Rezki Rohaizad, JEJAKA (Malaysia)
Dr Niall Richardson, University of Sussex
Dr Melanie Richter-Montpetit, University of Sussex
Lucas Riegel, Coalition PLUS
Dr Raawiyah Rifath, University of Exeter
Dr Paola Rivetti, Dublin City University
Professor Timmons Roberts, Brown University
Amelia Roberts, De Montfort University
Dr Adrienne Roberts, University of Manchester
Professor Sarah T. Roberts, University of California, Los Angeles
Dr Luke Robinson, University of Sussex
Guy Robinson, Fordham University
Professor Antoine Roblain, Université libre de Bruxelles
Professor Agnès Rocamora, UAL
Professor Cristiano Rodrigues, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
Dra. Elaine Cristina Rodrigues Gomes Vidal, Universidade de São Paulo
Corina Rodriguez Enriquez, DAWN
Dr.ª Rosely Aparecida Romanelli, Universidade do Estado de Mato Grosso
Dr San Romanelli Assumpção, IESP-UERJ
Rossella Romano, University of Florence
Dr Eduardo Romero, McGill University
Professor Lawrence Rosenwald, Wellesley College
Willow Rosser, University of Minnesota
Greta Rossi, Scuola Normale Superiore
Professor Catherine Rottenberg, Goldsmiths, University of London
Ann Rousseau, University of Antwerp
Dr Illan rua Wall, University of Galway
Leo Ruesche Neggia, Sciences Po
Dr Lisa Rüll, University of Nottingham
Dr James Ryan, Middle East Research and Information Project
Dr David Rypel, Global Banking School UK
Dr Rim Saab, University of Sussex
Dr Leticia Sabsay, London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Natascha Sadr Haghighian, HfK Bremen
Dr Erol Saglam, University College London
Dr Abigail Saguy, University of California, Los Angeles
Professor Luiz Felipe Sahd, Universidade Federal do Ceará
Dr Avgi Saketopoulou, NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis
Dr Bahar Sakizlioglu, Erasmus university
Dr Mariano Salazar, KI
Professor Dr Renan Saldanha Godoi, Universidade de São Paulo
Jayce Salloum, frts project
Dr Hansalbin Sältenberg, University of Helsinki
Dr Seda Saluk, University of Michigan
Gimena Sanchez, Washington Office on Latin America
Dr Carmen Sant Fruchtman, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute
Assistant Professor José Manuel Santillana Blanco, University of California, Davis
Profa. Dra. Iracema Santos do Nascimento, Universidade de São Paulo
Marhabo Saparova, ISS Erasmus
Phoenix Sapp, University of Sussex
Dr Elif Sari, University of British Columbia
Esra Sarıoğlu, University of Virginia
Professor Tanika Sarkar, Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi
Dr Lara Şarlak, University of St Andrews
Yoshiyuki Sato, University of Tsukuba
Professor Clare Saunders, University of Exeter
Elif Savas, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Assistant Professor Özge Savaş, College of the Holy Cross
Dr Evren Savcı, Yale University
Dr Sarune Savickaite, University of Exeter
Dr Alessandra Saviotti
Dr Andrew Schaap, University of Exeter
Dr Nicole Schack Ovesen, Uppsala University
Professor Emeritus Pierre Schapira, Sorbonne University
Professor Vivian Scheinsohn, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Associate Professor Naomi Schiller, City University of New York
Jo Schindler, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Prof. Dr. Sebastian Schipper, Goethe University Frankfurt
Dr Irina Schmtit, Division of Gender Studies, Department of Sociology, Lund University, Sweden
Max Schnepf, Freie Universität Berlin
Sophie Schor, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Prof. Dr. Jon Schubert, University of Basel
Professor Sarah Schulman, Northwestern University
Dr Philipp Schulz, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy at the University of Hamburg
Professor Susan Schuppli, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Selby Wynn Schwartz
Professor Philip Schwyzer, University of Exeter
Professor Lizzie Seal, University of Sussex
Oriana Carolina Seccia, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Dr Natalie Sedacca, Durham Law School
Dr Kenza Sefrioui, En toutes lettres
Dr Sherene Seikaly, University of California, Santa Barbara
Dr Todd Sekuler, University of Zurich
Emelie Selberg, Chalmers University of Technology
Dr Hedayat Selim
Distinguished Professor Gita Sen, DAWN
Merve Şen, Penn State University
Cath Senker, Sussex Law School, University of Sussex
Dr Pınar Şenoğuz, TH Köln
Bo Kyeong Seo, Yonsei University
Dmitry Sereda, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Dr Zeynep Serinkaya Winter, Nottingham Trent University
Professor Tanya Serisier, Birkbeck, University of London
Gözde Sevinç, Free Researcher
Professor Svati Shah, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Dr Anna Shah Hoque, Concordia University
Dr Lauren Shallish, Rutgers University - Newark
Dr Sarah Shamash, Emily Carr University of Art and Design
Halima Shariff Abdulkadir, Women of Hope Abled Differently WHAD
Dr Simona Sharoni, Merrimack College
Hannah Shaw, University of Victoria
Professor Sally Sheldon, University of Bristol
Professor Naoko Shibusawa, Brown University
Dr Jeongsu Shin, Cornell University
Dr Dina M. Siddiqi, New York University
Dr Angeliki Sifaki, CES, University of Coimbra
Professor Victor Silverman, Pomona College
Dr Ella Simpson, University of Greenwich
Dr Murray Simpson, University of Dundee
Dr Ceyda Simsek, University of Groningen
Yaren Simsek, University of Toronto
Professor Jacqueline Sinhoretto, Universidade Federal de São Carlos
Sevgi Sirakova, LMU Rachel Carson Center
Professor Stephen Skinner, University of Exeter, Law School, UK
Michael Skragge, Karlstad University
Sam Smit, University of Antwerp
Dr Rebecca Smyth, University of Exeter
Professor Shannon Snapp, California State University Monterey Bay
Professor Lidiane Soares Rodrigues, UFABC
Dr Eeva Sointu, York St John University
Dr Vivian Solana, Carleton University
Isabel Soloaga, University of Sussex
Dr Samuel Solomon, University of Sussex
Olia Sosnovskaya, Academy of Fine Arts Vienna
Professor Jennifer Spitzer, Ithaca College
Professor Emeritus Michalis Spourdalakis, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Professor Constantin Stamatis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Elsa Stamatopoulou, Indigenous Peoples Rights Program
Dr Michael Stambolis-Ruhstorfer, Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès
Dr Sarah M. Steele, University of Victoria
A. L. Steiner, Yale University
Dr Ruth Stirton, University of Sussex
Distinguished Professor Ann Laura Stoler, The New School for Social Research
Professor Jörg Stollmann, Technische Universität Berlin
Christopher Stone, Hunter College, CUNY
Professor Elettra Stradella, University of Pisa
Associate Professor Wibke Straube
Professor Kendra Strauss, Simon Fraser University
Professor Sofia Strid, Departementet of Sociology and Work Science
Joke Struyf, University of Antwerp
Dr Justyna Struzik, Jagiellonian University in Krakow
Dr Susan Stryker, University of Arizona
Assistant Professor Yu Hsin Su, Taipei National University of the Arts, Graduate Institute of Trans-disciplinary Arts.
Dr Banu Subramaniam, Wellesley College
Neve Sugars-Keen, University of Victoria
Nat Sumner, Louisiana State University
Dr Jan Yasin Sunca, Université libre de Bruxelles
Dr Mayur Suresh, SOAS University of London
Dr Jan Surman, Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences
Dr Elaine Swan, University of Sussex
Professor Sandra Swart, Stellenbosch University
Holly Swift, De Montfort University
Nassim Talbi, University of Antwerp
Susan Talbot, Formerly University of Leeds & Leeds Becket University
Damla Tamer, University of British Columbia
Şilan Tank, CUNY Graduate Center
Dr Gökbörü Sarp Tanyildiz, Brock University
Dr Silvana Tapia Tapia, University of Birmingham
Professor Helga Tawil Souri, New York University
Professor Dr Claudia Tazreiter, Linköping University
Professor Erin Teich, Wellesley College
Professor Dr Belgin Tekçe
Assoc. Prof. Asli Telli
Selim Temo, Dortmund Technical University
Martina Terrazzano, Umeå University
Dr Esther Terry, Retired/Bennett College, the University of Massachusetts
Professor Arhonto Terzi, University of Patras
Professor Dr Markus Thiel, Florida International university
Dr Inga Thiemann, Loughborough University
Professor Sharika Thiranagama, Stanford University
Dr Kylie Thomas, University College Cork
Professor Sarah Thomas, Brown University
Professor Peter Thomas, Brunel University of London
Dr Debora Thome, Brazilian Institute of Education, Development, and Research (IDP)
Assistant Professor LB Thompson, Stony Brook University
Dr Ryan Thoreson, University of Cincinnati
Dr Simon Thorpe, University of Westminster
Assistant Professor Ian Liujia Tian, Mount Saint Vincent University, Canada
Dr Louis-Georges Tin, Université d'Orléans
Adrien Tirard, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Olga Tkach, University of Helsinki
Dr Nagehan Tokdoğan, University of Münster
Luka Tokić, University of Zagreb
Dr Aube Tollu, Stanford University
Bella Tomsett, University of Brighton
Dr Russell Toomey, University of Arizona
Atif Toor, CUNY - City College
Professor Karen Tordjman, Tel Aviv University Faculty of Medicine
Dr Rachel Torres, University of Michigan
Dr Michael Tortorella, University of Bologna
Professor Daniel Tourinho Peres, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Dr Judith Townend, University of Sussex
Emrys Travis, University of Brighton
Chiara Trommen, Hertie school
Dr Silke Trommer, University of Manchester
Alexandre Truc, EHESS
Noemi Trucco, University of Luxembourg
Dr Otgonbaatar Tsedendemberel, Corvinus University of Budapest
Professor Fotini Tsibiridou, University of Macedonia
Dr Myrto Tsil
Professor Alyosxa Tudor, SOAS University of London
Orcun Turan, Schulich School of Business - York University
Dr Ethemcan Turhan, University of Groningen
Fidan Turk, University of Exeter
Dr Fulya Felicity Turkmen, Independent Researcher
Dr Zelma Tuthill, University of Houston
Dr Elena Tzelepis, University of Thessaly
Professor Mehmet Ugur, University of Greenwich
Dr Özden Melis Uluğ, University of Sussex
Dr Mathura Umachandran, University of Exeter
Angela Underhill, University of Guelph
Barış Ünlü, University of Virginia
Nishant Upadhyay, University of Colorado Boulder
Kerem Ussakli, Brandeis University
Dr Mete Sefa Uysal, University of Exeter
Anna Paula Uziel, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro
Anand Vaidya, Reed College
Dr Veronika Valkovičová, Comenius University in Bratislava
Dr Mijke van der Drift, Royal College of Art, London
Dr Arjan van der Star, San Diego State University
Shauntal Van Dreel, Washington University in St. Louis
Barbara Van Dyck, Université libre de Bruxelles
Dr Leni Van Goidsenhoven, University of Amsterdam
Associate Professor Honni van Rijswijk, University of Technology Sydney
Ruby van Vliet, Utrecht University
Dr Martha Vandrei, University of Exeter
Daniel Varela, University of Michigan
Dr Gwen Varley, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Professor Angelos Varvarousis, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Dr Christina Varvia, Goldsmiths, University of London
Theodoros Vasilopoulos, University of Gothenburg
Ana Velasco, University of Bremen
Sakshi Venkat, Northwestern University
Dr Emma Verhoeven, University of Antwerp
Professor Mieke Verloo, Radboud University
Rylan Verlooy, University of Antwerp
Leslie Vernon-Dunnigan, University of Michigan
Dr Blande Viana, Universidade Federal da Bahia
Professor Vivian Vignoles, University of Sussex
Irene Villaescusa Illán, University of Amsterdam
Georgios Vleioras, University of Thessaly
Νik Vogiatzi, Uppsala University
Laura Volgger, University of Innsbruck
Professor Johanna Vollhardt, Clark University
April Vollmer, Wayne State University
Dr Sebastian von Schreeb, University of Copenhagen
Nikos Vrantsis, Institute for Housing and Urban Research, Uppsala University
Dr Milan Vukašinović, University of Cyprus / Uppsala University
Dr Alex Vukovich, King's College London
Professor Khursheed Wadia, University of Warwick
Dr Matthew Waites, University of Glasgow
Julia Walczak, University of Silesia in Katowice
Dr Rupert Waldron, University of the Arts London
Dr Andrea Wallace, University of Warwick
Sean Wallis, University College London
Cheng Yun Wang, Institute of Health Behaviors and Community Sciences, National Taiwan University
Dennis Wang, Soochow University
Jay Ward, University of Sussex
Matti Warnez, Utrecht University
Doktor Cathrin Wasshede, Dpt of Sociology and Work Science, University of Gothenburg, Sweden
Dr Thomas Waugh, Concordia University
Professor Jeffery R Webber, York University, Toronto
Katharina Weiss, Coburg University for Applied Sciences, Germany
Professor Eyal Weizman, Goldsmiths, University of London
Fanny Wendt Höjer, Centre for Gender Studies
Audrey Wenzel, Stony Brook University
Matt Whiffen, KU Leuven
Centennial Professor Patricia White, Swarthmore College
Stuart White, University of Oxford
Dr Nicola Whyte, University of Exeter
Dr Richard Wild, University of Greenwich
Dr Jo Wilding, University of Sussex
Professor Mike Wilkinson, London School of Economics and Political Science
Dr Cai Wilkinson, Deakin University (Australia)
Dr Jamal Williams, MIT
Dr Kalpana Wilson, Birkbeck, University of London
Alex Winder, Brown University
Professor Elizabeth Wingrove, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Kevin Winkler, City University of New York
Dr Andreas Wittel, Nottingham Trent University
Professor Dr Frieder Otto Wolf, Freie Universität Berlin
Dr Andrew Woodhouse, Loughborough University
Dr Jonathan Wroot, University of Greenwich
Dr Ermioni Xanthopoulou, Brunel University of London
Dr Timothy Yaczo, University of Amsterdam
Associate Professor Refet Ali Yalçın, Saint-Gobain Recherche
Talita Yaltırık, York University
Zeynep Yanasmayan, German Centre for Integration and Migration Research
Rubina Yeasmin, York University
Halil Ibrahim Yenigun, Stanford University
Ali Yildirim, University of Houston
Assistant Professor Umut Yildirim, IHEID
Armanc Yildiz, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Emrah Yildiz, Northwestern University
Dr Anil Yilmaz, University of Essex
Dr Ceylan Begüm Yıldız, University of Greenwich
Assistant Professor Cagri Yoltar, Trent University
Dr Liang-Kai Yu, Fu Jen Catholic University
Bahar Zafer, University of Rochester
Dr Alexandra Zavvou, University of Crete
Leonardo Zeine, Ernst Strüngmann Intitute for Neuroscience/Max Planck Institute
Dr Asli Zengin, Rutgers University
Dr Ruvi Ziegler, University of Reading
Professor Katharina Zimmermann, Universität Hamburg
Slavoj Žižek, Department of Philosophy, University of Ljubljanaana
Dr Melek Zorlu, Leipzig University
Izaskun Zuazu, University of the Basque Country
(NÖ/AY)