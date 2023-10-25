TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 25 October 2023 11:04
 ~ Modified On: 25 October 2023 12:17
1 min Read

Newspaper distributer arrested

The reason for Selahattin Kaygusuz's arrest is the testimony given by witness Ümit Akbıyık, whose previous testimonies led to the detention, arrest, or non-release of more than 600 people, including elected mayors, politicians, lawyers, journalists, and artists.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Selahattin Kaygusuz, the distributor in Batman for the pro-Kurdish Yeni Yaşam daily newspaper, was arrested today (October 25).

Kaygusuz was detained in Batman on October 20 based on the testimony of witness Ümit Akbıyık, who is the witness in the files of more than 600 people,and he was brought to Diyarbakır, where the investigation is being conducted.

After giving his statement at the Diyarbakır Provincial Police Department's Counterterrorism Unit, Kaygusuz appeared in court four days later.

Following the statement procedures at the prosecutor's office, a request for his arrest was sent to the Peace Criminal Judgeship.

The Peace Criminal Judgeship decided to arrest Kaygusuz on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." (HA/PE)

kurdish journalists
related news
Kurdish journalist Nafiye Bal released following questioning
24 October 2023
/haber/kurdish-journalist-nafiye-bal-released-following-questioning-286885
Editor of Kurdish Weekly Xwebûn newspaper detained in raid on home
23 October 2023
/haber/editor-of-kurdish-weekly-xwebun-newspaper-detained-in-raid-on-home-286804
Imprisoned journalist Müftüoğlu nominated for the Most Resilient Journalist Award
12 September 2023
/haber/imprisoned-journalist-muftuoglu-nominated-for-the-most-resilient-journalist-award-283884
Court returns indictment involving two journalists
3 August 2023
/haber/court-returns-indictment-involving-two-journalists-282329
Kurdish journalist Mehmet Şah Oruç faces 22 years in prison on 'terrorism' charges
27 July 2023
/haber/kurdish-journalist-mehmet-sah-oruc-faces-22-years-in-prison-on-terrorism-charges-282077
Back to Top