Newspaper distributer arrested

Selahattin Kaygusuz, the distributor in Batman for the pro-Kurdish Yeni Yaşam daily newspaper, was arrested today (October 25).

Kaygusuz was detained in Batman on October 20 based on the testimony of witness Ümit Akbıyık, who is the witness in the files of more than 600 people,and he was brought to Diyarbakır, where the investigation is being conducted.

After giving his statement at the Diyarbakır Provincial Police Department's Counterterrorism Unit, Kaygusuz appeared in court four days later.

Following the statement procedures at the prosecutor's office, a request for his arrest was sent to the Peace Criminal Judgeship.

The Peace Criminal Judgeship decided to arrest Kaygusuz on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." (HA/PE)