New Party MP stabbed by former CHP executive

New (Yeni) Party deputy Melih Meriç was hospitalized today after being stabbed in the southeastern province of Antep by a former local executive of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), according to local authorities.

Meriç, who represents Antep in parliament, underwent surgery at Gaziantep City Hospital following the attack in the Şahinbey district. Initial reports said his condition was life-threatening, while officials later said he was stable after surgery.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

The attack comes amid a split in the CHP, Turkey’s oldest political party. The New Party was founded by Özgür Özel after he was removed as CHP leader by a court ruling in May. Ninety-one of the CHP’s 135 deputies joined the New Party. The authorities did not comment on whether the stabbing was related to the political dispute.

Security camera footage captured the incident, showing an altercation between Meriç and the suspect following a tense exchange.

MP's condition improved after surgery

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber, who visited the hospital, said Meriç’s surgery had been completed and that his condition was stable.

“There were some scenarios we feared when our lawmaker was taken into surgery. Thankfully, none of them occurred," he said.

Çeber said he expected the suspect to be detained soon, adding that “the person is known to us."

Gaziantep City Hospital Chief Physician Prof. Dr. Ahmet Ulaşan said Meriç suffered an intestinal injury that was repaired during surgery.

“His condition is currently stable,” Ulaşan said. “There was an intestinal injury, and it was repaired. His blood pressure is stable. The latest information we received was that they had begun closing the incision. We can say his condition is stable.”

Meriç’s close protection officer was not with him during the attack because the deputy had given the officer time off around noon.

Parliaement speaker condemns the attack

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş condemned the attack and said parliament would follow the investigation.

“I condemn the attack on New Party Antep lawmaker Melih Meriç and wish him a speedy recovery,” Kurtulmuş said. “Violence can have no justification, excuse or legitimacy.”

“As the Turkish parliament, we will continue to stand against all forms of violence and will follow the process through to the end to ensure that every aspect of the attack is brought to light and that those responsible are held accountable before the law,” he added. (VK)