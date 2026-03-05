New collective formed to defend trans people's right to hormone access

A new initiative focused on trans health issues has gone public, highlighting growing obstacles in access to hormone therapy and discrimination within the healthcare system.

Hormon Hakkım Kolektifi (My Right to Hormones Collective), a network of activists and organizations working on trans rights across various cities, introduced itself to the public with a statement titled “Who Are We?” published on social media.

In the statement, the collective described itself as a movement dedicated to combating the barriers facing trans people in accessing hormones, as well as the increasing number of rights violations affecting the community in recent years.

The group emphasized that recent restrictions on hormone use have had a direct impact on the lives of many trans people in Turkey.

“Hormone access is not merely a healthcare issue. It is a fundamental human right,” the group said in its statement.

It added that it would prioritize producing reliable information, making lived experiences more visible, and expanding networks of solidarity.

Medical association seeks clarification on prescription barriers Meanwhile, the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has raised concerns over reported obstacles in prescribing hormone therapy medications, despite the lack of any official change in health regulations. The TTB sent a formal inquiry to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency under the Health Ministry, after receiving notices from physicians in several provinces stating that they were unable to issue prescriptions for hormone therapy through the national e-prescription system. In its letter to the agency’s Department of Pharmacies, the TTB requested clarification on the source of these reported restrictions affecting patients diagnosed under the ICD-10 F64 classification, which includes gender identity-related conditions. The letter also recalled that gender reassignment procedures in Turkey are regulated under Article 40 of the Turkish Civil Code. It stressed that prior to court-approved surgeries involving reproductive organs, hormone treatment and medical monitoring are essential steps. The TTB further warned that failing to continue hormone therapy after procedures such as gonad removal could lead to irreversible health complications. The association asked whether any restrictions or technical changes had been made to the e-prescription system regarding hormone-based medications prescribed under the F64 diagnosis. If such updates exist, the TTB requested information on the legal basis or administrative decision behind them.

Turkish Civil Code Article 40 A person who wants to change their gender can apply in person and request that the court grant permission for gender change. However, in order for permission to be granted, the applicant must be over eighteen years of age and unmarried; and must be transsexual and find gender change necessary for mental health reasons (…) It must be documented with an official health board report from a training and research hospital. If an official health board report confirms that a gender reassignment surgery has been performed in accordance with the purpose and medical methods, depending on the permission given, the court decides to make the necessary corrections in the population registry.

