Date published: 19 November 2025 17:36
 ~ Modified On: 19 November 2025 17:53
3 min Read

New category added to Media Literacy Quiz: Women in the Media

Developed as part of the Our Media project, the Media Literacy Quiz aims to help citizens improve their media literacy skills.

BIA News Desk

The Media Literacy Quiz, developed as part of the Our Media project in which IPS Communication Foundation/bianet is a partner, has been updated with a new category titled “Women in the Media.”

Titled “Our Media: A Civil Society Initiative to Expand Media Literacy and Activism, Prevent Polarization, and Promote Dialogue,” the project will run for three years.

The Media Literacy Quiz, created within the scope of the project, aims to help citizens improve their media literacy skills. The quiz is available in both Turkish and English.

The other categories included in the quiz are:

  • Media and Media Content
  • Photo and Data Manipulation
  • Hate Speech in the Media and Persuasion Techniques in Advertising
  • Digital Security and Online Protection

To assess your level of digital security, you can click the link below or visit ourmediaquiz.seenpm.org directly.

CLICK - Women in the Media

Our Media

IPS Communication Foundation/bianet is among the partners of the Our Media project, financed by the European Union (EU) and covering the years 2023-2025.

The project's initial focus will be to help civil society organizations (CSOs), media professionals, young activists, and the public in the Balkans and Turkey build capacity regarding media freedom, as well as trends and challenges in the development and sustainability of the media. The project partners are:

  • South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM)
  • Albanian Media Institute (Tirana)
  • Mediacentar Foundation (Sarajevo)
  • Kosovo Press Council
  • Montenegro Media Institute (Podgorica)
  • Macedonian Media Institute (Skopje)
  • Novi Sad School of Journalism (Novi Sad)
  • Peace Institute (Ljubljana)
  • bianet (Turkey)

On behalf of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet, the researcher for the Our Media project is Sinem Aydınlı, the foundation’s research coordinator.

Scope of the project

The project begins with research aimed at identifying key trends, risks, and opportunities related to media sustainability, and at supporting media freedom and media and information literacy (MIL). The research will map best practices in media activism efforts. The findings will be used to strengthen the capacity of CSOs and other stakeholders in the media field to address challenges in the media.

Within the scope of Our Media, advocacy activities will be carried out to understand the capacity of journalists, media outlets, and media institutions. Local and national media, along with other actors, will be encouraged to engage in media activism efforts aimed at addressing gender inequalities in the media.

The project will also empower young leaders to stand against discrimination and sexist stereotypes, and to support gender equality through various activities.

Through financial support provided to CSOs in urban and rural areas, the project will reach out to local communities to enhance citizens' MIL skills, support media freedom and integrity, and counter polarization caused by propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation.

(VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Our Media media literacy
