New Airbnb law: Permit certificate made mandatory

New decisions and laws signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were published in the Official Gazette today.

One of the published laws encompasses regulations related to Airbnb, a platform that brings together those who want to rent out their homes or a part of their homes and those seeking accommodation, which is titled "Law on the Rental of Residences for Touristic Purposes and Amendment of Some Laws."

The law considers residential rentals for a duration of fewer than 100 days within the category of "Rental for Touristic Purposes." A mandatory requirement has been introduced, which involves obtaining a permit certificate from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism before entering into a rental agreement for such rentals falling under this category.

Subleasing to third parties banned

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will also be able to issue permit certificates through provincial governorships. Plaques with qualifications specified by the Ministry will be affixed at the entrances of the residences rented within this scope. The fees to be paid for permit certificates and plaques will be determined by the Ministry. If a residential unit in a building is to be rented for touristic purposes, it will be mandatory to present unanimous approval from all apartment owners in the same building to the Ministry in order to obtain a permit certificate.

According to the new law, it is prohibited for the residence rented from the permit certificate holder to be subleased by the renters to third parties or for touristic purposes in their own name and on their behalf.

Fines

Those who rent out residences for touristic purposes without a permit certificate will be subject to an administrative fine of 100,000 lira for each rented residence, and a 15-day period will be given to obtain the permit certificate. If individuals continue touristic rental activities without obtaining the permit certificate after the 15-day period, they will face an administrative fine of 500,000 lira, and an additional 15-day period will be granted to obtain the permit certificate.

If individuals continue touristic rental activities without a permit certificate even after the expiration of the second 15-day period, they will be subject to an administrative fine of 1 million lira. (TY/PE)