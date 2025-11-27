TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
CULTURE AND ARTS
Date published: 27 November 2025 12:39
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2025 13:51
1 min Read

Neolithic 'amphitheater' uncovered at Karahantepe archaeological site

"The main purpose was to bring people together. This design continued in later eras in the form of amphitheaters and odeons,” said Prof. Karul.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Neolithic 'amphitheater' uncovered at Karahantepe archaeological site
After the discovery, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy visited Karahantepe on Nov 26 (Photos: AA)

Archaeologists working at the Karahantepe excavation site in southeastern Turkey have discovered a Neolithic-era structure resembling an amphitheater, along with a human-shaped statue, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Located within the Tek Tek Mountains National Park in Şanlıurfa province, excavations at the site has gained momentum through the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s "Legacy to the Future" project. Excavations aim to shed light on the lives and rituals of early human communities.

Excavation head Prof. Necmi Karul told AA that settlement at Karahantepe began around 9400 BCE and continued into the 8000s BCE. He explained that three distinct architectural phases have been identified at the site.

In the earliest phase, structures had circular plans; in the second phase, they became rectangular with rounded corners; and in the final stage, buildings featured sharp corners. Public and residential buildings were found across all phases.

Enlarge Image
The amphitheater-like site
The amphitheater-like site

Karul noted that unique artifacts have been unearthed during ongoing digs inside residential structures, including the area where a 2.3-meter human statue was previously found.

“We’ve reached the bedrock throughout the structure, which is roughly 17 meters in diameter,” he said. “We discovered human heads embedded in the walls and seated human statues scattered across the floor. These are very unique finds.

"They suggest that prehistoric people began placing more emphasis on human figures over time. While animal symbolism was dominant in earlier phases, we now see a significant rise in human representation.”

Enlarge Image
A human head figure embedded into a wall
A human head figure embedded into a wall

Karul described the structure’s architectural design as particularly notable. “It has a focal point where the statue is located. Opposite this, there are wide, three-tiered platforms, almost like an odeon or amphitheater,” he said.

“The size and layering of these platforms suggest that groups of people may have sat there. This appears to be a newly encountered form of architectural planning.”

Human statue discovered inside wall at Göbeklitepe archaeological site
Human statue discovered inside wall at Göbeklitepe archaeological site
22 September 2025
Enlarge Image

A space designed to bring people together

Once restoration is complete and the pillars are re-erected, the site will be easier to define and interpret, Karul added.

He said the remains show evidence that large numbers of people gathered at the site and that both animal and human statues were placed at key points in the structures.

Enlarge Image

“These buildings allow us to draw some conclusions about their function,” Karul said. “If they were purely temples, their use would have been limited. Instead, we can say their main purpose was to bring people together. This design continued in later eras in the form of amphitheaters and odeons.

“The critical point may be that with the start of settled life, there was a need for spaces that facilitated communal living and cooperation. This could have motivated the construction of such buildings.” (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
karahantepe archeological site
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top