Nearly four million households in Turkey receive monthly social assistance

The Family and Social Services Ministry released its latest report containing social assistance data for 2025. The indicators revealed that millions of citizens struggle to meet basic needs such as food, heating, and electricity.

According to the report, 3,991,766 households in Turkey receive social assistance every month.

Based on an average of four people per household, the number of people living on social assistance is estimated to have reached nearly 6 million in the country of 86 million people.

Energy and food expenses

The ministry data showed that public support has become a decisive factor in energy and food expenses.

The state covered electricity bills for 3.5 million households unable to pay. Additionally, food packages were provided to 1 million households facing difficulties accessing basic food supplies.

As part of heating assistance, 1.3 million households received coal while 717,773 households received natural gas support.

Over 26 million applied for assistance

The increase in poverty indicators was also reflected in application numbers. Since 2021, the number of people applying for social assistance through the e-government portal rose to 26.7 million.

The report stated that total social assistance payments made by public institutions in 2025 reached 587.1 billion liras.

The number of households receiving family assistance, which was 2.5 million in 2019, increased by nearly 1.5 million in six years.

As of August, 178,469 children benefited from the Social and Economic Support (SED) program. This program is conducted to support the children of families with low income levels.

