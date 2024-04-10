Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in a year in conservation drive

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has ramped up its bird ringing activities, aimed at studying the migration patterns and population dynamics of various species.

In a concerted effort led by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), last year's data collection on bird migrations, breeding habits, and survival rates resulted in the ringing of 23,794 birds across 190 species.

Turkey currently operates several bird ringing stations, including Cernek and Eymir, as well as the Aras Bird Research and Education Center and Boğazkent Applied Environmental Education and Bird Ringing Station. These facilities conduct regular ringing activities during the spring and autumn migration periods.

The stations operate under agreements between the DKMP General Directorate and universities, and additional ringing activities are carried out beyond these locations.

Conservation success

The ongoing conservation efforts have successfully prevented the extinction of the Northern Bald Ibis. The birds, taken into the stations before the migration period, are released only during the breeding season.

The ringing of the Northern Bald Ibis is conducted by licensed veterinarians who are official institution staff, known as "special ringers." In the 2023 breeding season, a total of 57 newly born chicks were ringed.

The General Directorate has implemented an action plan for endangered species within the country. Following the completion of the first phase (2014-2019) of the "National Crane Action Plan" prepared in 2013, significant habitats for cranes, including breeding, summering, wintering, and stopover sites during migration, have begun to be identified. As part of these efforts, a total of 152 cranes have been ringed, with 27 of them ringed in 2023. (AÖ/VK)