Natural gas explosion in İstanbul’s Beşiktaş

In the early hours of today residents of Türkali Neighborhood in istanbul’s Beşiktaş district were startled by a sudden gas explosion. The blast occurred on the third floor of a five-story building on İmamzade Street, causing significant damage to the apartment and scattering debris onto the street below.

One worker was injured in the explosion and has been transported to the hospital by emergency health services. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and investigations are underway.

The force of the explosion shattered windows, frames, and walls of the apartment, and the impact was felt in neighboring buildings where windows were also broken. Concrete debris fell onto two parked cars, indicating the severity of the blast.

Police, fire brigade, health services, and gas company teams were dispatched to the scene following the incident. Their efforts continue as they work to secure the area and assess the full extent of the damage. (EMK/VK)