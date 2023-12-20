Nationwide operation targets financial crime networks in 63 cities, over 300 detained

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced a simultaneous operation against financial crime organizations in 63 cities.

Yerlikaya, in a statement on his social media account, revealed that the operations were coordinated by the Directorate of Smuggling and Organized Crime of the General Directorate of Security.

The operations, conducted in 63 cities, including Ankara, İstanbul, and İzmir, resulted in the detention of 302 individuals involved in crimes such as usury, qualified fraud against public institutions, qualified fraud against individuals, disrupting tenders, forgery of official and private documents, violation of tax procedure law, and abuse of duty.

Preliminary findings from the operations indicate the confiscation of 18 unlicensed firearms, 64 fake proficiency/apprenticeship certificates, 23 counterfeit disability reports, 479 SIM cards issued in the names of others, along with numerous checks, promissory notes, and 396 counterfeit and ready-to-print license plates.

Minister Yerlikaya also disclosed the uncovering of the workshop where the counterfeit plates were being produced. (AS/VK)