National boxer Hatice Akbaş advances to final in Paris Olympics

National boxer Hatice Akbaş secured a spot in the final match of the women’s 54 kg boxing category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She defeated South Korea's IM Ae-ji in the semifinals yesterday.

Akbaş will compete for the gold medal on August 8. After her victory over Im Ae-ji, she said, “My goal was to win the first medal. I am very happy to have achieved this. Only one step remains."

In the quarterfinals, Akbaş guaranteed herself a medal by defeating Mongolia's Enkhjargal Munguntsetseg with a unanimous 5-0 decision. Her performance throughout the tournament has been exemplary, showcasing her skill and dedication.

In addition to Akbaş's success, fellow boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu also secured a medal in the women's 50 kg category. Çakıroğlu won her quarterfinal bout against Finland's Pihla Kaivo-Oja and will compete in the semifinals on August 6.

Reigning Olympic champion Busenaz Sürmeneli was eliminated from the competition after losing to Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the quarterfinals on Saturday. (EMK/VK)