Narin Güran’s mother, brother remanded in custody in murder investigation

The investigation into the murder of eight-year-old Narin Güran, whose body was discovered on Sep 8 in a sack in Diyarbakır, has led to the arrest of multiple suspects.

Following the discovery of Narin’s body, 22 suspects, including the girl’s parents and siblings, were detained. The suspects were brought to the Diyarbakır Courthouse yesterday, with interrogations lasting over 12 hours under the supervision of a deputy chief prosecutor and three other prosecutors.

After evaluating the statements, nine individuals were referred to court with requests for their arrest. Meanwhile, 13 suspects, including three under judicial supervision, were released.

Narin’s uncle Salim Güran and Nezih Bahtiyar, a confessor unrelated to the family, were remanded in custody on Sep 2 and Sep 10, respectively.

Charges

Narin's mother, Yüksel Güran, and her older brother, Enes Güran, have been accused of "participating in premeditated murder" and were arrested. Several other family members, including cousins Muhammet Kaya and Birsen Güran, as well as family acquaintance Mehmet Selim Atasoy, were detained on charges of "aiding and abetting the crime and destroying evidence."

Additional suspects were also implicated, with others released under judicial control, including Melike Güran and Kurtuluş Güran.

By the end of the hearings, which stretched from the night of Sep 12 until the early morning hours of Sep 13, six individuals, including Yüksel and Enes Güran, were arrested. One minor suspect was released under judicial supervision due to being under 15 years old at the time of the alleged crime.

The total number of those arrested in connection with the case has risen to 10.

The investigation is ongoing, and further questioning of key suspects, including Salim Güran, is expected as authorities continue to seek clarity in the case.

What happened? Narin Güran went missing on Aug 21 in Tavşantepe village in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, where she lived with her family. Authorities launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of her uncle, Salim Güran, on Sep 2. On Sep 8, Narin’s body was found near Eğertutmaz Creek close to her village. Her remains were hidden in a sack, weighed down by stones, giving it a natural appearance. The investigation has led to the detention of 24 individuals, including Narin’s parents, siblings, and uncles. Nevzat Bahtiyar, who is unrelated to the family, confessed to disposing of Narin's body at the request of her uncle Salim Güran. Bahtiyar was arrested on Sep 10. Narin’s funeral took place on Sep 9, where she was laid to rest in the Tavşantepe village cemetery.

(ED/VK)