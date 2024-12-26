TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 26 December 2024 10:14
 ~ Modified On: 26 December 2024 10:18
1 min Read

Municipality car park in Beyoğlu evacuated due to structural deformation

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has issued a statement regarding the structural deformation observed in the columns of the Tepebaşı Car Park in the Beyoğlu district, adding that the necessary repairs would swiftly be carried out.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Photograph: Anadolu Agency

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has announced that the Tepebaşı Car Park in the Beyoğlu district managed by its partner company İSPARK will be evacuated as a caution due to various structural deformation that have been observed.

A written statement by the İBB read, “Yesterday and today, deformations have been observed at a number of points at the Tepebaşı Car Park in the Beyoğlu district, thus, as a caution, the decision to evacuate the building and the car park has been taken. Within the scope of the action plan that will be outlined by our expert teams, all necessary precautions will be swiftly taken. Developments regarding the process will also be shared with the public”.

Vehicles were seen leaving the car park managed by İSPARK, while no new vehicles were allowed in.

According to the Anadolu Agency, barriers were erected at the entrance which is now surrounded with a safety strip, with new signs declaring, “Our car park is out of service due to repair work”.

Municipal police teams were seen on duty as a caution as staff applied checks on the structural columns of the car park building. (TY/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
İBB earthquake beyoğlu
