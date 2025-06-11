Mucilage begins to cover coral reefs in the Sea of Marmara

The mucilage – also known as ‘sea snot’ – continuing to affect the Sea of Marmara is settling on the seabed and threatening marine life, putting corals at risk. These corals form a critical element in the sea’s ecosystem.

According to recent observations, mucilage on the seabed has begun to cover coral colonies around the Princes’ Islands, Marmara Island, and Avşa Island.

‘It is now dense on the seabed too’

Assoc. Prof. Nur Eda Topçu Eryalçın from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Aquatic Sciences, Department of Marine and Inland Water Resources Management, who regularly studies coral colonies in the Sea of Marmara with her team, told Anadolu Agency:

"Unfortunately, a nightmare has returned – we are experiencing mucilage again. It may not be as visible on the surface as it was in 2021, but there are large pieces of mucilage in the water column similar to that period. Large coral communities are mostly located between 30 and 40 meters in depth. Earlier this year, mucilage was concentrated more around 5 meters and was extremely dense up to 15–20 meters, thinning out around 30 meters. Unfortunately, it is now also being observed intensely on the seabed.”

Underwater video reveals return of 'sea snot' in Marmara Sea

‘Marmara is a sea that responds quickly’

"We don’t have quantitative data yet. In the southern Marmara region, mucilage fragments are now visible on coral branches, and small necrotic deteriorations are starting to appear on the tips. During our most recent dive around the Princes’ Islands, we detected this on the branches of two sensitive species. I hope this time mucilage disappears before we reach the same outcome as before. At this point, there’s not much more we can do. But if we begin to see this mucilage periodically over the years, the sea will likely soon be devoid of any living organisms. This is a worrying situation.

"I don’t want to lead anyone into hopelessness. The Sea of Marmara is a sea that responds very quickly. While not every part of it, it is still a dynamic sea. If we make an effort, we will definitely see results. The items in the action plan must be implemented with sincerity and urgency. No untreated water should enter the Marmara. I believe that once we ensure this, we will definitely see a positive outcome."