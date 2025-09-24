MPs question recent child suicide reports in rural Urfa

A group of deputes from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party have brought recent allegations of child suicides in the southeastern province of Urfa to parliament agenda.

According to the motion, at least 11 children and teenagers, some as young as 14, have allegedly died by suicide over the past 10 months in Akyurt (Metkê) and surrounding villages in the Siverek district.

"Considering that this figure reflects only the cases reported in the media, it can be reasonably assumed that the actual numbers are significantly higher," the motion read. "This alarming situation highlights once again the urgent need to implement targeted policies for children and youth in Urfa, across the region, and in many other parts of the country."

The motion references data from the Socio-Political Field Research Center, which indicates that Turkey's overall suicide rate has increased 2.25 times between 2000 and 2023. In the country’s eastern and southeastern regions, including 23 provinces, the increase stands at 1.99 times, with the 15–19 age group being the most affected. In Diyarbakır, suicides among children under 15 reportedly surpass other age groups.

In Urfa specifically, suicide cases have increased 2.71 times during the same period, again most commonly affecting teenagers aged 15 to 19, with 300 suicide cases recorded, according to the same report.

Questions

The motion submitted by MPs Beritan Güneş Altın, Dilan Kunt Ayan, Ferit Şenyaşar, Mithat Sancar, and Ömer Öcalan, calls on Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş to respond to a series of questions regarding the alleged cases and broader trends of child and youth suicides across Turkey.

The deputies asked whether the ministry has conducted any research on the causes of the rise in child suicides, and if so, what the findings were. They also questioned whether the ministry has implemented a dedicated action plan to prevent such cases, and whether psycho-social support services are accessible and sufficient nationwide.

The deputies also asked whether the ministry had investigated the specific cases in Siverek and provided support to the affected families. They inquired about the number of mental health professionals assigned to the area and whether there are plans to open new psycho-social support centers in the district.

Finally, the motion questioned whether the ministry has developed or is preparing a nationwide plan to address the reported increase in child suicides, particularly in rural regions. (VK)