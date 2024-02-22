MPs denied marking Mother Language Day in Kurdish and Laz language

In yesterday's parliamentary session, Celal Adan, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), interrupted the speech of Beritan Güneş-Altın, a member of parliament from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), who was speaking in Kurdish on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day on February 21.

Adan, cut off Güneş-Altın's microphone twice, saying, "According to Article 3 of our constitution, the Turkish state is an indivisible whole with its country and nation, and its language is Turkish. Speeches must be made in Turkish; otherwise, according to Article 66 of the internal regulations, the microphone will be turned off."

Responding to Adan's actions, Güneş-Altın challenged him, saying, "Do you consider celebrating International Mother Language Day as propaganda? Then tell your AK Party mayoral candidates not to make Kurdish propaganda in Mardin, Diyarbakır, and Urfa. Don't reveal your hypocrisy in this way."

Continuing her speech in Turkish, Güneş-Altın declared, "I will celebrate the International Mother Language Day in Kurdish; do not interrupt my speech."

Adan warned that he would cut off her speech if she continued speaking in Kurdish.

Undeterred, Güneş-Altın persisted in speaking Kurdish, and her microphone was cut off once again. In response, DEM Party members protested by banging on the lids of their desks.

When the turn came to speak for Republican People's Party (CHP) Rize Deputy Tahsin Ocaklı, he announced that, in honor of his mother, he would speak in Laz, a minority language, "as much as Mr. Speaker allows." However, Adan intervened rudely, saying, "Don't mix it, continue in Turkish." After Ocaklı uttered the first Laz word, Adan silenced the microphone.

Attempting to explain why he wanted to address the podium in Laz, Ocaklı faced constant heckling from AKP and MHP deputies who shouted comments from their seats. (RT/VK)