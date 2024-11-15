MP raises concerns over future of İstanbul’s historic Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations

The future of İstanbul’s iconic Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations has been a subject of debate for years now, with critics questioning plans to repurpose the sites for cultural and tourism projects.

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party İstanbul MP Özgül Saki has submitted a parliamentary inquiry seeking clarification from Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy about the stations’ future.

Saki noted in her inquiry that the two historic stations, which were transferred to the Culture and Tourism Ministry under a protocol signed with the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) and the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, were intended for use in "culture and tourism" projects.

Referring to a statement Minister Ersoy made during an Oct 31 press conference at the Atatürk Cultural Center, Saki highlighted plans to restore the Haydarpaşa station and repurpose it as a hub for cultural activities. The site is envisioned to house an archaeological park, museum, performance center, library, thematic exhibitions, and art and design workshops.

However, Saki argued that the stations should be restored to their original function as central transportation hubs. She warned that the cultural projects could lead to job losses among railway workers, forced evictions from staff housing, and a reduction in train services.

Sirkeci Train Station (Wikimedia Commons)

Commercialization

Saki voiced concerns that transforming these historic sites into venues for cultural events and commercial projects, such as biennials, museums, and upscale restaurants, could ignore public needs. “Designing these historic spaces to cater to private interests and consumption undermines their societal importance,” she stated.

The MP also emphasized the stations’ cultural and historical significance, noting their role as symbols in Yeşilçam cinema, migration narratives, and Turkey’s labor history. She urged that Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci remain fully operational transit centers and called for an end to privatization and cultural industry-driven projects.

Questions for the ministry

In her parliamentary inquiry, Saki requested Minister Ersoy to address the following:

- Will Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci stations be restored to full operational capacity as train hubs, and will the number of trains match previous levels?

- What are the specific terms of the protocol between the TCDD and the Culture and Tourism Ministry?

- Are maintenance, parking, and maneuvering areas for trains included in the project?

- Are there plans to increase the number of high-speed trains?

- What will happen to railway workers and those living in staff housing at the stations? Are there households facing eviction from Behiçköy housing units?

Shift from transportation to cultural industry

The Culture and Tourism Ministry’s planned project aims to reduce the stations’ role as transportation hubs and transform Haydarpaşa and its surroundings into a cultural industry zone. The proposal includes archaeological parks, museums, biennials, and performance centers, moving the focus away from transportation and toward cultural and tourism-oriented activities.

Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci were recently declared special project areas by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change. The repurposing plans have drawn criticism from those advocating for the preservation of the stations’ original transit function. (VK)