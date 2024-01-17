MP raises concern over missing children after Turkey earthquakes

In the aftermath of last year’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey, questions have been raised regarding the government's claims that no children are missing. Nermin Yıldırım-Kara, a representative of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) from Hatay, one of the heaviest hit provinces from the quakes, voiced concerns by providing examples from citizens who have been actively searching for their missing children for almost a year.

Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş had previously denied the allegations, asserting that “none of our 1,912 children is missing.” All unattended children had been identified b the authorities, according to the minister.

However, Kara, citing posts from the Earthquake Victims and Missing Relatives Solidarity Association, emphasized the urgency of the situation. The association claims that hundreds of children are still missing.

"As per our proposal for a parliamentary investigation, based on the data shared by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, 211 citizens are missing in Hatay,” said Kara. “However, information from our citizens indicates that this number is much higher, including unfortunately, missing children."

Kara shared stories of families who have been in contact with her, expressing their anguish over the disappearance of their children for almost a year. She highlighted specific cases, such as the inability to locate six children residing in the Rönesans residential complex, a luxury complex completely devastated in Antakya, Hatay.

"If there are no missing children, where are these children? Have their families been provided with any information?” the MP questioned. “If we indeed have no missing children, why have these families been searching for their children for 11 months? We demand answers from the Ministry.” (AÖ/VK)