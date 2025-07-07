MP questions plans to reopen Ani Cathedral as mosque

George Aslan, a member of parliament for the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has submitted a parliamentary inquiry regarding reports that the historic Ani Cathedral, a historic Armenian church located in Kars, will be reopened as a mosque.

In his submission, Aslan, a Christian himself, highlighted that Ani Cathedral, also known as Surp Asdvadzadzin, or Holy Mother of God, is one of hundreds of historic churches and monasteries in Turkey facing neglect. He emphasized the cathedral’s importance as part of global cultural heritage.

Referring to recent media reports about the site, Aslan posed several questions to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy:

"Is it true that after the restoration of Ani Cathedral, it will be opened as a mosque? If so, what is the justification for this decision?"

"Would the decision to change the religious identity of this historical structure and convert it into a mosque not contradict Turkey’s multi-religious and multicultural character?"

"Will the decision to turn Ani Cathedral into a mosque be reconsidered with regard to its original religious and cultural identity?"

"Which churches or monasteries have been converted into mosques during your tenure? How many churches and monasteries have been converted into mosques over the past 20 years?"

The reopening

State-run Anadolu Agency (AA) published a report on Jul 3 titled “The 'conquest mosque' in Ani, where the first Friday prayer in Anatolia was held, is being restored.”

The article referred to the building solely as “Fethiye (Conquest) Mosque,” omitting its original Christian identity and the name Surp Asdvadzadzin Cathedral.

The report presented the conversion of the cathedral in the context of the “Turkish conquest tradition,” without acknowledging its original religious function. It also did not mention the cathedral’s cultural significance to the Armenian people or its relevance to Armenian-Turkish relations.

About Ani Cathedral Ani Cathedral is located within the ruins of the ancient city of Ani in Turkey’s Kars province, near the Armenian border. Built in the 10th century, it is regarded as one of the most significant examples of medieval Armenian architecture. Construction began in 987 under Armenian King Smbat II and was completed in either 1001 or 1010 by Queen Katramide, wife of King Gagik I of the Bagratid Kingdom. The architect was Trdat, who was also known for restoring the dome of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople during the same era. The cathedral served as the religious center of Ani, which was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian Kingdom. Today, the site is part of the Ani Archaeological Site, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. According to the Ani Mobile App developed by Anadolu Kültür, after the Seljuks captured Ani in 1064, the cathedral was briefly used as a mosque and referred to as “Fethiye Mosque.” In 1199, the Georgian-Armenian Zakarid dynasty regained control of the city, and the building was returned to Christian use. The structure suffered major damage in a 1319 earthquake that destroyed its dome. Another earthquake in 1988 caused part of the northwest corner to collapse and left deep cracks in the walls.

(TY/VK)