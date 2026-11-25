A mother brown bear and one of her cubs were fatally shot on Nov 19 in Soğuksu National Park in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district. Two of the cubs survived the shooting.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced on Nov 22 that it had opened an administrative investigation amid questions over who authorized the killings. It also said efforts were underway to locate and protect two surviving cubs.

Wildlife photographer Doğan Vural, who discovered and named the bears years ago, alleged that the animals were shot with the knowledge of officials from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), reportedly because the animals had ventured into the town center and rummaged through garbage.

Vural told Show TV that the national park’s director had told him that the bears were killed in response to complaints from local residents.

“There was absolutely no such complaint from the public. Moreover, the bear they claim to have shot was not the adult male brown bear seen in the town center," said Vural. "They shot a mother bear and one of her cubs within the boundaries of the national park. Higher authorities were also given false information."

Vural also questioned whether a scientific assessment had established that the animals posed a threat to humans and whether experts had been consulted before the decision to kill them.

Parliamentary question

Perihan Koca, an MP from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, submitted a parliamentary inquiry yesterday containing seven questions for Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

Koca asked who had shot the bears, who had ordered their killing, what had happened to the surviving cubs and how far the investigation had progressed.

“This cruel attack on wildlife is unacceptable on human, moral or legal grounds,” she said.

The MP pointed to international conventions protecting brown bears and legal prohibitions on killing nursing mothers. She held DKMP executives responsible for the killings and questioned their qualifications. (VK)