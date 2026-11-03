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DP: Date Published: 03.11.2026 14:58 3 November 2026 14:58
 ~  MO: Modified On: 03.11.2026 15:04 3 November 2026 15:04
Read Read:  2 minute

More trans women detained in İzmir raids

Twelve women were detained in a "prostitution" probe in what rights activists view as the continuation of the September crackdown on the LGBTI+ community.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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More trans women detained in İzmir raids
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Twelve trans women were detained in early morning home raids in İzmir’s Bornova district, according to the We Want Freedom Campaign, established after the broad crackdown on the LGBTI+ community in September.

The campaign said the women were detained as part of an investigation into alleged “encouraging, facilitating or coercing prostitution” and “forming an organization to commit crimes.”

Details of the allegations against the women remain unclear because prosecutors have imposed a confidentiality order on the investigation.

The İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was launched following numerous complaints.

The campaign described the raids as a continuation of the “My Family Is Safe” operations in September Eighty-two people arrested in those operations remain in prison.

“Following the Sep 12 ‘My Family Is Safe’ operation, these attacks against trans women have once again shown that trans identity itself is directly being targeted by the state,” the campaign said, also pointing to the Oct 23 raids targeting trans women in seven cities.

Explained: Turkey's 'My Family Is Safe' operations
Explained: Turkey's 'My Family Is Safe' operations
1 October 2026

The group also said the operations were targeting trans people’s rights to work and live freely.

“Sex work is a profession that is not prohibited by law in Turkey, is not a crime and, like all other professions, requires safeguards that protect its workers,” it said.

Calling for the release of the 12 women, the group said, “We will continue to resist together against these attacks on LGBTI+s. We will not leave any trans woman alone. We are following the process. Bornova Street belongs to trans people! Everywhere is a prison, we want freedom!” (NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s anti-lgbti+ crackdown
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