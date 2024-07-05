More than 1,000 individuals detained across Turkey over anti-refugee violence

More than a thousand individuals have been detained across Turkey following anti-refugee violence that erupted in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri and spread to other regions. The unrest began on a Sunday in Kayseri's Melikgazi district after allegations surfaced that a Syrian national had sexually assaulted a minor.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that of those detained, 13 have been arrested. "Following the despicable incident on June 30, several actions took place in Kayseri. As a result, 855 individuals were taken into custody, with 13 arrested and 145 placed under judicial control," Yerlikaya stated.

"Of those detained in Kayseri, 468 have criminal records for 50 different offenses, including human smuggling, intentional injury, looting, theft, sexual abuse, threats, insults, drug-related crimes, property damage, fraud, and extortion,” the minister further disclosed.

Violent protests target refugee community in Turkey’s Kayseri after alleged sexual assault on minor

The violence has not been confined to Kayseri alone. Nationwide, similar incidents have led to the detention of 1,065 individuals, with 28 arrested and 187 subjected to judicial control measures.

Yerlikaya highlighted the role of social media in exacerbating the situation, with bot accounts spreading manipulative, negative, and false information. "Our Cyber Crimes Unit, in coordination with our Security Directorate, has identified 189 account managers who made provocative and disinformative posts related to the events in Kayseri, 6 of whom are abroad. 108 individuals have been captured, and 12 of them have been arrested.”

In the aftermath of the Kayseri events, violence against refugees also occurred in Antep, a border city with a significant refugee population, and Antalya, where a 15-year-old Syrian child was stabbed to death on Thursday.

15-year-old Syrian child fatally stabbed in Antalya amid anti-refugee violence

(EMK/VK)