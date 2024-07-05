TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 5 July 2024 13:57
 ~ Modified On: 5 July 2024 13:58
2 min Read

More than 1,000 individuals detained across Turkey over anti-refugee violence

Violent attacks on refugees in Kayseri following an alleged child abuse incident spread to other regions.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
More than 1,000 individuals detained across Turkey over anti-refugee violence
Protesters confront police in Kayseri. (Kayseri Anadolu Haber)

More than a thousand individuals have been detained across Turkey following anti-refugee violence that erupted in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri and spread to other regions. The unrest began on a Sunday in Kayseri's Melikgazi district after allegations surfaced that a Syrian national had sexually assaulted a minor.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that of those detained, 13 have been arrested. "Following the despicable incident on June 30, several actions took place in Kayseri. As a result, 855 individuals were taken into custody, with 13 arrested and 145 placed under judicial control," Yerlikaya stated.

"Of those detained in Kayseri, 468 have criminal records for 50 different offenses, including human smuggling, intentional injury, looting, theft, sexual abuse, threats, insults, drug-related crimes, property damage, fraud, and extortion,” the minister further disclosed.

Violent protests target refugee community in Turkey’s Kayseri after alleged sexual assault on minor
Violent protests target refugee community in Turkey’s Kayseri after alleged sexual assault on minor
1 July 2024

The violence has not been confined to Kayseri alone. Nationwide, similar incidents have led to the detention of 1,065 individuals, with 28 arrested and 187 subjected to judicial control measures.

Yerlikaya highlighted the role of social media in exacerbating the situation, with bot accounts spreading manipulative, negative, and false information. "Our Cyber Crimes Unit, in coordination with our Security Directorate, has identified 189 account managers who made provocative and disinformative posts related to the events in Kayseri, 6 of whom are abroad. 108 individuals have been captured, and 12 of them have been arrested.”

In the aftermath of the Kayseri events, violence against refugees also occurred in Antep, a border city with a significant refugee population, and Antalya, where a 15-year-old Syrian child was stabbed to death on Thursday.

15-year-old Syrian child fatally stabbed in Antalya amid anti-refugee violence
15-year-old Syrian child fatally stabbed in Antalya amid anti-refugee violence
4 July 2024

(EMK/VK)

Refugees syrian refugees
Back to Top