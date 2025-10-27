TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
Date published: 27 October 2025 17:32
 ~ Modified On: 27 October 2025 17:45
2 min Read

Montenegro suspends visa-free travel from Turkey after weekend violence

Dozens of Turkish and Azeri nationals were detained after violent incidents in Podgorica over the weekend.

BIA News Desk

Montenegro has suspended its visa-free travel policy for Turkey following a wave of violent incidents involving Turkish nationals in the capital, Podgorica, the country's president, Jakov Milatović, announced today on social media.

“Montenegro needs a more responsible migration policy, resolute against abuse and crime, and fair to all who respect our laws," said the president.

He added that he would hold “intensive talks” with Ankara over future visa arrangements.

Statement from Foreign Ministry

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it had contacted Montenegrin officials immediately after the incidents.

“Necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of our citizens,” the ministry said in a written statement. “Developments are being closely monitored, and contact and coordination with Montenegrin authorities continue without interruption.”

According to Turkish diplomatic sources cited by state media, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone conversations with Montenegrin Prime Minister Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović.

Fidan reportedly conveyed Turkey’s expectation that the safety and rights of its citizens in Montenegro be protected. Montenegrin officials provided assurances on the matter.

The incidents

The measures come in the wake of violence that began on the night of Oct. 25. According to local and international media reports, a Montenegrin citizen was stabbed following a verbal dispute with a group of Turkish nationals. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The following day, tensions escalated as several vehicles with Turkish license plates were attacked. Some Turkish nationals sought refuge in a casino and barricaded the entrance. Later that night, a restaurant owned by Turkish citizens in Podgorica was set on fire.

Montenegrin police detained dozens of Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals. One Turkish and one Azerbaijani citizen were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

An additional 43 individuals were detained on suspicion of lacking legal residency documentation. Authorities said seven detainees were fined, and eight were issued deportation orders.

Interior Minister Danilo Šaranović stated that around 13,000 of the 100,000 foreigners holding temporary or permanent residency in Montenegro are Turkish nationals.

Officials note a recent rise in interest from Turkish citizens seeking to work or start businesses in the country, which has a population of about 620,000 and is heavily reliant on tourism.

Montenegro is a candidate for European Union membership and is expected to accelerate accession talks in the coming years. (VC/VK)

