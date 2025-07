A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Marmara Sea in northwestern Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake occurred at 1.57 pm local time (GMT+3) approximately 27 kilometers off the coast of Mudanya, a district in Bursa province.

Epicenter of the quake (EMSC)

The tremor was felt in several cities, including Bursa, İstanbul, and Yalova. It follows a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that was recorded in Bursa just a day earlier. (VK)