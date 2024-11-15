TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 15 November 2024 11:34
 ~ Modified On: 15 November 2024 11:37
2 min Read

Moderate earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya

Malatya was one of the 11 provinces severely affected by the devastating February 2023 earthquakes. There has been increasing seismic activity in the city recently, with a powerful quake occurring in the last month.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Moderate earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya
A post-earthquake housing project in Malatya. (AA/file)

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Doğanşehir district of Malatya, southeastern Turkey, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The quake occurred at 10.46 am local time (GMT+3) and the tremor was felt across neighboring provinces, including Maraş, Adıyaman, Antep, and Kilis.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 5.1.

AFAD announced that field inspections by emergency teams began immediately after the earthquake, and no major damage or casualties have been reported so far. "Reports are being evaluated," authorities stated, while extending well-wishes to those affected.

EMSC

Malatya was one of the 11 provinces severely impacted by the devastating twin earthquakes in February 2023 centered in Maraş, which caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. In Malatya alone, 1,237 people lost their lives, and 6,444 others were injured. Nearly 36,000 buildings in the province were heavily damaged.

The February earthquakes killed over 52,000 people across Turkey and injured more than 100,000. Hundreds of thousands of residents were displaced, while northern Syria also suffered over 5,000 fatalities.

There has been increasing seismic activity in the city recently, with a powerful quake occurring in the last month.

Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
Powerful earthquake strikes Turkey's Malatya, one of the cities devastated by February 2023 quakes
16 October 2024

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top