Moderate earthquake hits Turkey’s Malatya

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Doğanşehir district of Malatya, southeastern Turkey, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The quake occurred at 10.46 am local time (GMT+3) and the tremor was felt across neighboring provinces, including Maraş, Adıyaman, Antep, and Kilis.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 5.1.

AFAD announced that field inspections by emergency teams began immediately after the earthquake, and no major damage or casualties have been reported so far. "Reports are being evaluated," authorities stated, while extending well-wishes to those affected.

Malatya was one of the 11 provinces severely impacted by the devastating twin earthquakes in February 2023 centered in Maraş, which caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria. In Malatya alone, 1,237 people lost their lives, and 6,444 others were injured. Nearly 36,000 buildings in the province were heavily damaged.

The February earthquakes killed over 52,000 people across Turkey and injured more than 100,000. Hundreds of thousands of residents were displaced, while northern Syria also suffered over 5,000 fatalities.

There has been increasing seismic activity in the city recently, with a powerful quake occurring in the last month.

