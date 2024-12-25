Ministers in Balıkesir: Explosion site last inspected in August

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan and Ministre of National Defense Yaşar Güler have arrived at the ammunitions factory where an explosion took place, where they have made a statement to the press.

The ministers gave no reason for the explosion, explaining that the investigation was continuing and that the panel of experts were carrying out an examination on site.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya amended the number of dead as 11, as it had been previously declared as 12 by Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu: “The state of the bodies in terms of physical integrity led to our colleagues giving the number as 12”. Yerlikaya went on to state the following:

“At a plant floor of 700 squaremeters, the shift began at 8 am, and at 8.27 – for reasons unexplained as of yet – the explosion occurred. We took a tour of the site and I can say that this was a very powerful explosion. 11 people who were working on the production line at the time of the explosion unfortunately lost their lives. Eight women, three men.

The number of the dead had initially been declared as 12, we now amend that figure as 11. As you may also consider, the state of the bodies in terms of physical integrity led to our colleagues giving the number as 12.

Their remains have been sent to Bursa, to the Forensic Medicine Institution Group Directorate. I just spoke both to the head prosecutor and the Forensic Medicine Institution. They clearly state the number, unfortunately, as 11 dead.

Two of the injured are in hospital under observation, five are under care. Their condition is not critical.”

Yerlikaya added that they were investigating the cause of the explosion. “Sabotage is not a possibility, there has been no evidence to indicate that”. The minister added that a seven-person panel of experts has been formed and that four public prosecutors coordinated by a deputy head prosecutor will handle the investigation.

Yerlikaya said, “Once the panel of experts prepare a preliminary report they will present it to the Head Prosecutor’s Office. The head prosecutor will then assess the preliminary report to state to the public what the reason of the explosion is”.

“No problems at last inspection”

Vedat Işıkhan, Minister of Labour and Social Security, added that 615 workers work at the plant in shifts, and that the facility was regularly and periodically inspected for workplace health and safety.

The minister added that the most recent inspection had been carried out in August and that there had been no problems.

(HA/NHRD)