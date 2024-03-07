Minister Yerlikaya: '262 individuals wanted with a Red Notice have been apprehended'

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in his speech at the İstanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Assembly Meeting held at Odakule yesterday, provided information on the operations carried out in the 9 months of his tenure.

Yerlikaya stated, "A total of 1,069 operations related to organized crime were conducted nationwide, resulting in the dismantling of 384 organized crime gangs. In Istanbul, 112 operations related to organized crime were carried out, leading to the dismantling of 90 criminal gangs."

32,951 social media accounts were examined

Minister Yerlikaya stated that a total of 32,951 social media accounts were investigated nationwide, with 18,032 of them being in İstanbul.

Interpol operations

Yerlikaya reported that 372 individuals, 262 of whom were subject to a Red Notice, were apprehended in Interpol operations in Turkey. He also noted that 270,224 individuals were detained in drug operations nationwide, with 24,302 of them being arrested and 11,028 released under judicial control.

"74,318 unlicensed firearms seized"

Regarding drug operations in İstanbul, he said:

"49,488 individuals were detained, 4,413 were arrested, and 2,243 were released under judicial control.

A total of 74,318 unlicensed firearms were seized in Turkey, with 81,795 individuals apprehended in connection with this issue.

Of these firearms, 53,330 were pistols, 5,289 were shotguns, 1,689 were long-barreled firearms, and 32 were heavy weapons.

A total of 23,287 operations related to smuggling were conducted nationwide. 32,416 individuals were detained, 522 were arrested, and 744 were released under judicial control. In total, 2.517 billion in tax evasion was prevented.

In İstanbul, 828 operations were conducted. 1,494 individuals were detained, 49 were arrested, and 83 were released under judicial control. A total of 624 million in tax evasion was prevented."

Human trafficking

Yerlikaya also stated that they continue their efforts on migration issues, and said:

"We have 4,517,647 foreigners in our country. A total of 5,881 operations related to migrant smuggling were conducted nationwide. The number of foreigners in İstanbul is 1,092,697. There were 499 operations related to migrant smuggling.

As of today, there are 162 mobile migration points in our 30 metropolitan cities. So far, 299,796 individuals have been interrogated at these centers, with 62,754 irregular migrants identified. In Istanbul, there are 103 points where 197,555 individuals were interrogated, and 57,745 irregular migrants were identified. 20,096 irregular migrants were deported on 104 charter flights." (AS/PE)