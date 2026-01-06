Minister: Turkey to restrict social media access for children under 15

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced that a legislative proposal including restrictions on social media use for children under the age of 15 will be submitted to parliament by the end of the month.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting late yesterday, Göktaş said the proposal would impose a requirement on social media providers not to offer services or allow account creation for users under 15. The bill would also include provisions to establish effective content filtering systems to protect children from harmful material.

Göktaş noted that many countries have already taken steps to shield children from risks in the digital space, adding that Turkey has been working on this issue for a year and a half.

“We must not allow social media platforms to treat our children as commercial commodities,” she said. “Over the past 18 months, we have conducted extensive studies involving experts, academics, social media platforms, civil society organizations, and, most importantly, families and children themselves.”

Last month, Australia became the first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for minors. Under the new rules, major platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others are prohibited from allowing users under 16 to access their services. Companies that fail to comply may face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (32.9 million US dollars).

The issue has been the subject of a debate among child development experts, with some arguing that banning or restricting access may not be effective, as children are introduced to the digital world at an early age. They suggest a child-focused approach developed with input from qualified academics.

Global trend Australia’s decision is being closely watched by governments worldwide. Many countries are preparing to raise the minimum age for social media use or introduce stricter age verification requirements. In the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act, which came into effect in 2023, obliges platforms to protect children from harmful content. While it does not set a specific age limit, pressure is mounting for stricter measures. Denmark announced plans in November to ban social media for all children under 15. Parents would be allowed to grant limited access for those aged 13 and older. Malaysia plans to introduce a ban for users under 16 starting in 2026. France's 2023 legislation requires parental approval for users under 15, though technical challenges have hindered enforcement. In Germany, minors aged 13 to 16 may use social media only with parental consent. Italy mandates parental permission for users under 14. China imposes age-based screen time limits for minors through a “minor mode” feature. In Norway, a proposal has been made to raise the minimum age for social media use from 13 to 15, with a full ban also under consideration. In the US, federal regulations restrict data collection from users under 13. Although many states are pushing for stricter age verification laws, these efforts often face legal challenges on the grounds of free speech. The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution in November recommending the minimum age for social media use across the EU be raised to 16. While not legally enforceable, the decision could pave the way for new regulations across the bloc.

