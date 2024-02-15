TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 15 February 2024 09:54
 ~ Modified On: 15 February 2024 09:57
1 min Read

Minister: No hazardous waste has reached Euphrates River

"Thankfully, so far, we haven't encountered any pollution or the feared incident. We are monitoring this in real-time," says Özhaseki.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Minister: No hazardous waste has reached Euphrates River

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki addressed the recent collapse in the heap leach area at the Çöpler Gold Mine in İliç, Erzincan, during his participation in the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) Working Meeting last night.

Minister Özhaseki provided the following information:

"Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and our Energy Minister are currently in Erzincan İliç. It's a situation where a massive mass has shifted. Currently, 9 of our brothers are under the soil. There is a tremendous search and rescue operation underway. I hope and pray that they reach them as soon as possible.

The issue of whether the hazardous waste there has reached the Euphrates is crucial. Our relevant units, our general directors, their teams, collaborating scientists, and all the technical resources at our disposal have been fully deployed to the region. Our vehicles are on-site.

Our evacuation laboratories are there. Additionally, we are taking samples from both the soil and water and sending them to independent laboratories. Thankfully, so far, we haven't encountered any pollution or the feared incident. We are monitoring this in real-time." (AS/VK)

gold mine Erzincan mehmet özhaseki
related news
Minister at İliç gold mine: 'We would need at least 400,000 trucks if we were to remove it'
Today 13:57
/haber/minister-at-ilic-gold-mine-we-would-need-at-least-400-000-trucks-if-we-were-to-remove-it-291919
Seven detained in connection to heap leach collapse in İliç
Today 09:59
/haber/seven-detained-in-connection-to-heap-leach-collapse-in-ilic-291899
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
/haber/cihaner-on-the-landslide-in-ilic-gold-mine-unfortunately-it-was-clear-this-would-happen-291821
Landslide in the area where the İliç Gold Mine is located
13 February 2024
/haber/landslide-in-the-area-where-the-ilic-gold-mine-is-located-291817
Cyanide solution leaks from waste pond in Erzincan: 'It's Turkey's Chernobyl'
1 July 2022
/haber/cyanide-solution-leaks-from-waste-pond-in-erzincan-it-s-turkey-s-chernobyl-264029
related news
Minister at İliç gold mine: 'We would need at least 400,000 trucks if we were to remove it'
Today 13:57
/haber/minister-at-ilic-gold-mine-we-would-need-at-least-400-000-trucks-if-we-were-to-remove-it-291919
Seven detained in connection to heap leach collapse in İliç
Today 09:59
/haber/seven-detained-in-connection-to-heap-leach-collapse-in-ilic-291899
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
/haber/cihaner-on-the-landslide-in-ilic-gold-mine-unfortunately-it-was-clear-this-would-happen-291821
Landslide in the area where the İliç Gold Mine is located
13 February 2024
/haber/landslide-in-the-area-where-the-ilic-gold-mine-is-located-291817
Cyanide solution leaks from waste pond in Erzincan: 'It's Turkey's Chernobyl'
1 July 2022
/haber/cyanide-solution-leaks-from-waste-pond-in-erzincan-it-s-turkey-s-chernobyl-264029
Back to Top