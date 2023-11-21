Minister indicates a once-a-year increase in the minimum wage

Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan stated today (November 21) that they are working for a single raise in the minimum wage this year.

Making a significant announcement about the minimum wage that will be effective in 2024, Minister Işıkhan mentioned "Last July was an extra," and said, "There will be a decline in inflation next year. We will not have a second meeting in July; there will be no need for a second rise."

Reminding that the minimum wage meetings will begin in December, Işıkhan emphasized, "The decision must be published in the Official Gazette as of December 31. (...) The minimum wage increase has always been once a year. We are working for a single rise again. Last July was an extra, and it happened after it was deemed necessary by our President. But if there is a need, we can come together. Hopefully, there will be a decline in inflation next year. We do not plan to have a second meeting in July, and we believe there will be no need for a second rise. Because all parameters are good," he said.

Minimum wage determination process

The minimum wage is currently implemented at a gross amount of 13,414 lira and a net amount of 11,402 lira.

In the process of determining the minimum wage, the Minimum Wage Determination Commission holds an authoritative status. The commission is comprised of a team of 15 members, including five representatives of workers, five of employers, and five from the government.

The Minister of Labor and Social Security calls the commission to a meeting, and they convene four times in December to work on determining the new minimum wage.

Decisions are made in meetings chaired by one of the members appointed by the commission, with the participation of at least 10 members, and the decisions determined by a majority vote become valid. In case of a tie, the majority on the side where the chairperson stands is considered accepted. (HA/PE)