NEWS
Date published: 15 February 2024 13:57
 ~ Modified On: 15 February 2024 14:10
2 min Read

Minister at İliç gold mine: 'We would need at least 400,000 trucks if we were to remove it'

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, who conducted inspections at the heap leach field where 9 workers were trapped underground due to a landslide at the İliç gold mine, said, "If we had the opportunity and tried to remove it today, we would need at least 400,000 trucks."

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Minister at İliç gold mine: 'We would need at least 400,000 trucks if we were to remove it'

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar made a statement regarding the collapse at the heap leach field in the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Mining in İliç, Erzincan.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for the nine workers trapped under the collapsed heap leach on February 13th.

Speaking to journalists after his inspections in the region, Minister Bayraktar said, "There is a mass of 10 million cubic meters of soil. If we had the means and attempted to remove it today, we would need at least 400,000 trucks."

Bayraktar, stating that the risk of landslide continues, mentioned that search and rescue operations are ongoing at the points where it is believed that the workers are located.

He said, "We see a weakness within the management level of the company here. Our inspectors are continuing their investigations."

About Anagold Mining

Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Joint Stock Company was established in Ankara in 2000 under the name "Çukurdere Mining Industry and Trade Limited Company." Initially, the company started its mining activities as a subsidiary of Anatolia Minerals Development Limited, headquartered in Denver, USA, and traded on the Canadian stock exchange. Anatolia Minerals, in partnership with Avoca Resources Limited, Australia's third-largest gold producer, merged to form Alacer Gold Corporation.

In 2009, Anagold Mining was established as a joint venture between Çalık Holding's Lidya Mining, led by Berat Albayrak as CEO, and Alacer Gold, owned by Anatolia Minerals.

Alacer Gold announced its merger with Canadian-based mining company SSR Mining in 2020. It was announced that the new entity resulting from the merger would continue its operations under the name "SSR Mining."

Since 2010, Anagold has been operating the Çöpler Gold Mine in İliç, Erzincan, with 80% ownership belonging to SSR Mining and 20% to Lidya Mining.

(AS/PE)

related news
Seven detained in connection to heap leach collapse in İliç
Today 09:59
/haber/seven-detained-in-connection-to-heap-leach-collapse-in-ilic-291899
Minister: No hazardous waste has reached Euphrates River
Today 09:54
/haber/minister-no-hazardous-waste-has-reached-euphrates-river-291898
'Erosion' and 'landslide' risks mentioned in the final introduction report of İliç gold mine
14 February 2024
/haber/erosion-and-landslide-risks-mentioned-in-the-final-introduction-report-of-ilic-gold-mine-291882
'The volume of the sliding mass in Iliç is 10 million cubic meters'
14 February 2024
/haber/the-volume-of-the-sliding-mass-in-ilic-is-10-million-cubic-meters-291837
Cihaner on the landslide in İliç gold mine: 'Unfortunately, it was clear this would happen'
13 February 2024
/haber/cihaner-on-the-landslide-in-ilic-gold-mine-unfortunately-it-was-clear-this-would-happen-291821
Landslide in the area where the İliç Gold Mine is located
13 February 2024
/haber/landslide-in-the-area-where-the-ilic-gold-mine-is-located-291817
