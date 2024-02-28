TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 28 February 2024 11:00
 ~ Modified On: 28 February 2024 11:02
1 min Read

Miner killed in Zonguldak coal mine

The worker was squeeed between a 5-ton coal wagon and a coal hopper.

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Miner killed in Zonguldak coal mine

In Zonguldak, a 44-year-old miner named Baykul Sağlam, employed at the coal mine under the Karadon Facility Directorate of the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK), lost his life last night. The incident occurred at a depth of minus 360 meters during the coal pouring process when he became trapped between a 5-ton coal wagon and a coal hopper.

Colleagues on duty managed to rescue Sağlam from the mine, and after receiving initial medical attention from the healthcare team, he was rushed to Zonguldak Atatürk State Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Upon learning about the incident, TTK General Director Muharrem Kiraz, Deputy General Director Fazlı Uncu, and the General President of the General Mine Workers Union (GMİS) Hakan Yeşil visited the hospital to gather information on the situation. (AS/VK)

