NEWS
Date published: 26 February 2024 11:23
 ~ Modified On: 26 February 2024 14:19
1 min Read

Mine collapse in Elazığ: Three workers rescued from rubble

Four workers were trapped under the rubble.

BIA News Desk
A collapse occurred in a mine in the district of Palu, located in the southeast of Elazığ, 85 kilometers away from the city center.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on its social media account, "A collapse has occurred in a mine in the Palu region of our Elazığ province, and according to initial findings, it is reported that 3 mine workers are trapped under the debris."

Elazığ Governor Ömer Toraman stated that efforts are underway to rescue the three workers trapped under the debris. Later, the Ministry of Interior announced that the workers were rescued. (RT/VK)

