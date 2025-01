An explosion at a mine in Alacakaya, Elazığ, trapped two workers under debris today. According to local media, one worker managed to escape independently, while the other was rescued with a broken leg and subsequently hospitalized.

The incident occurred at a mine operated by Eti Krom Inc. in the Kef area, prompting the deployment of rescue teams.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion and subsequent collapse.