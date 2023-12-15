Mine collapse in Denizli

In the district of Acıpayam in Denizli, a collapse occurred in a mine, leading to the death of 2 individuals, while 1 person was rescued with injuries.

A collapse occurred for reasons yet to be determined in the chrome mine located in the Karaismailler Neighborhood. Upon receiving the report, gendarmerie, health, fire brigade, and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) teams were dispatched to the scene.

The teams initiated search and rescue efforts and reached the three individuals trapped due to the collapse.

Worker Rıfat Salman was rescued and transported to Pamukkale University Hospital by health teams.

The bodies of mining engineer Kadir Özer and miner Mustafa Karahan, who were determined to have lost their lives, were retrieved from under the collapse through the efforts of the teams. The bodies were then sent to the morgue of the same hospital for autopsy.

İSİG: Another worker had lost his life in the same mine a year ago

Denizli Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun, conducted on-site inspections at the site of the collapse that occurred in the chrome mine in the village of Karaismailler in the Acıpayam district.

The governor, sharing information that the health condition of the worker transported to the hospital is well, announced that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

The Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG) announced on its social media account X that last year, a 40-year-old miner named Ali Rıza Kut lost his life after being trapped under a collapse in the same mine. (AS/PE)