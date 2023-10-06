Military vehicle hits 18-year-old motorcycle courier in Şırnak

In Silopi, Şırnak, an armored military vehicle collided with an 18-year-old motorcycle courier at the municipal intersection.

According to reports from Mezopotamya Agency, the impact sent Buruk tumbling onto the road, and concerned citizens in the vicinity promptly alerted medical teams.

Buruk was transported to Silopi State Hospital by ambulance and is currently receiving medical attention.

There is no information available at this time regarding whether the soldier operating the armored vehicle has been taken into custody.

İHD Report: 44 people killed in 15 years

According to a report dated June 8th by the Human Rights Association (İHD) Diyarbakır Branch, over the past 15 years, a total of 44 individuals, including 21 children, have lost their lives as a result of collisions involving armored vehicles used by soldiers and police.

The statement emphasizes the need for effective judicial and administrative investigations into the actions of law enforcement officers responsible for deaths and injuries, due to a policy of impunity. (NT/VK)