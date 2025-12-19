Military UAV crashes in northwestern Turkey

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in a rural part of Kocaeli province in northwestern Turkey, local media reported.

Residents spotted the stationary drone on open land in the Çubuklubala neighborhood, located in a rural district of the province, and notified the authorities, according to a report by the local Çağdaş Kocaeli newspaper.

Media footage showed that the drone, which had a winged structure a red star on its tail, sustained visible damage with several of its parts broken.

Gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene following the tip-off. Initial inspections revealed that some parts of the drone were damaged. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

This comes shortly after a previous drone incident on Dec 15, when a UAV that entered Turkish airspace from the Black Sea was shot down by a Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) F-16 fighter jet.

(TY/VK)