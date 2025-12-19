TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 19.12.2025 17:17 19 December 2025 17:17
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.12.2025 17:39 19 December 2025 17:39
Read Read:  1 minute

Military UAV crashes in northwestern Turkey

The incident follows the Dec 15 downing of a drone near Ankara.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Military UAV crashes in northwestern Turkey
AA/file

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in a rural part of Kocaeli province in northwestern Turkey, local media reported.

Residents spotted the stationary drone on open land in the Çubuklubala neighborhood, located in a rural district of the province, and notified the authorities, according to a report by the local Çağdaş Kocaeli newspaper.

Media footage showed that the drone, which had a winged structure a red star on its tail, sustained visible damage with several of its parts broken.

Gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene following the tip-off. Initial inspections revealed that some parts of the drone were damaged. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

This comes shortly after a previous drone incident on Dec 15, when a UAV that entered Turkish airspace from the Black Sea was shot down by a Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) F-16 fighter jet.

Turkey warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea drone incident
Turkey warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea drone incident
18 December 2025

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
drone
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top