Date published: 29 February 2024 10:42
 ~ Modified On: 29 February 2024 10:43
1 min Read

Military operation in Nusaybin

A significant number of armored vehicles have reportedly been deployed to the region.

Military operation in Nusaybin

A military operation has been initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the rural area of Mount Bagok in the Nusaybin district of Mardin.

According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency, a significant number of armored vehicles have been deployed to the region.

Local residents have reported ongoing helicopter and military activities in the area; however, as of now, there have been no reported conflicts. (TY/VK)

