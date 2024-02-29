Military operation in Nusaybin
A significant number of armored vehicles have reportedly been deployed to the region.
A military operation has been initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the rural area of Mount Bagok in the Nusaybin district of Mardin.
According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency, a significant number of armored vehicles have been deployed to the region.
Local residents have reported ongoing helicopter and military activities in the area; however, as of now, there have been no reported conflicts. (TY/VK)