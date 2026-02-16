Migros workers end strike with major concessions from company

Warehouse workers at Migros, one of Turkey’s largest grocery chains, have ended their 23-day de facto strike after securing a range of concessions from the company, including permanent employment, wage increases, and expanded union rights.

The strike, which began on Jan 23, brought together workers from distribution centers across multiple cities. Following prolonged negotiations, Migros announced today that an agreement had been reached with dismissed workers and that the disputes had been resolved through mutual understanding.

In a statement, Migros said 7,875 subcontracted employees working in its distribution centers had been transferred to staff positions and were granted both social and union rights.

DGD-SEN union, which represents the workers, said the sustained strike action pushed the process forward.

Permanent status granted

DGD-SEN said the company began reversing subcontracting practices from the third day of the strike. Eventually, all warehouse workers were placed directly under the Migros staff roster. Administrative personnel working under subcontractor status were also made permanent employees.

The union emphasized that the organizing campaign it launched in 2022 and the struggle carried out across 14 warehouses in 10 provinces were key to the outcome.

Collective bargaining gains

DGD-SEN said the workers' wages were increased by 28% in Dec 2025, with the raise applied to base salaries after negotiations.

For 2026, Migros had proposed a raise of the consumer inflation rate plus 20%, while the union had demanded a 50% increase. The union stated that "most of our wage demand had been met."

Workers at distribution centers will now receive higher compensation than their counterparts in stores. Benefits won during a 2022 strike, including location-based bonuses, continuity payments, and seniority premiums, will remain in place.

Additionally, benefits such as bank promotions and bonuses, previously available only to store workers through collective bargaining, will now be granted retroactively to warehouse employees who gained staff status through the new agreement.

However, the union noted that some issues remain unresolved, including its demand for net wages with employer-covered taxes.

Terms for the 303 dismissed workers

A total of 303 workers were dismissed during the strike. Under the new agreement, they will be given the right to choose whether to return to work or leave voluntarily.

Those who opt to return will be reinstated without any loss of pay or rights. Their wages during the strike period will be paid, and their social security premiums will be covered. Additionally, their termination codes will be revised so they are eligible for unemployment benefits.

Those who choose not to return will receive severance and notice pay along with extra compensation based on their length of service. A tiered severance package linked to years of employment will also be implemented.

‘We resisted together, we won together’

The union said Migros had pledged to respect workers’ freedom to choose their union and not to interfere with or pressure employees regarding union membership.

The ongoing legal dispute over which industry classification Migros warehouses fall under will continue, the union said, but this will not affect the enforcement of workers’ newly gained rights.

“It has been guaranteed that workers will be free to choose their union and that no pressure or guidance will be applied regarding union selection,” DGD-SEN stated. “Migros has assured that it will not attempt to influence workers’ union preferences and that employees can pay solidarity dues to join any union in the relevant sector.”

The union added that it will continue its legal efforts to have Migros warehouses officially classified under its sector. “If the outcome of the ministry and judicial processes is positive, all parties have agreed to abide by it,” the statement said.

‘A victory for Turkey’s working class’

DGD-SEN described the 23-day strike as a clear demonstration of how “legitimate and direct struggle yields results.”

“In defiance of pressure, threats, and dismissals, Migros warehouse workers stood up with courage and determination. Their collective action alongside our union has made history,” the union declared.

“Salute to the Migros warehouse workers. Salute to the working people who defended their dignity with creative resistance. Salute to those resisting in every corner of the country. We resisted together, we won together. Endless thanks to all.”

The union dedicated what it called the “Migros victory” to Turkey’s working class and laborers struggling under what it described as “conditions of poverty and servitude.” (HA/VK)