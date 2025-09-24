Migrant worker dies after alleged assault by employer’s relatives in İstanbul

A Moldovan migrant worker died after allegedly being detained and severely beaten by relatives of his employer at a workplace in the Başakşehir district of İstanbul, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred yesterday at a shop located in the Aymakop Shoemakers’ Industrial Site. The worker, identified as Nicolai Palamarciuc, was reportedly accused of taking documents allegedly belonging to the workplace.

Afterwards, four individuals arrived at the shop and took Palamarciuc to the upper floor. Witnesses alerted emergency services after hearing loud noises from inside the building.

Police arrived on the scene to find Palamarciuc with his hands and feet bound with plastic zip ties. He had been severely beaten, and one of the suspects, was found standing over him holding a knife.

All four individuals, identified by their initials as Y.K.A., K.Ç., C.Ç., and R.K., were taken into custody on suspicion of wilful murder.

Palamarciuc was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died despite medical efforts to save him. (VK)