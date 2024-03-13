TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 13 March 2024 14:32
 ~ Modified On: 13 March 2024 14:34
1 min Read

Mezopotamya Agecy censored

In response to the censorship of the domain, the Mezopotamya Agency switched to mezopotamyaajansi.net.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Mezopotamya Agecy censored

On the World Day Against Internet Censorship on March 12th, the Erzurum 1st Penal Judgeship of Peace censored the website mezopotamyaajansi35.com, which belongs to the Kurdish-focused Mezopotamya Agency.

The court justified blocking the website by citing "the protection of national security and public order."

This is not the first time this domain has been censored. Previously, on May 21, 2021, the 3rd Criminal Peace Judgeship in Diyarbakır had blocked access to the same address for the same reasons.

In response to the censorship of the domain, the Mezopotamya Agency switched to mezopotamyaajansi.net. (HA/VK)

censorship
Back to Top