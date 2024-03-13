Mezopotamya Agecy censored

On the World Day Against Internet Censorship on March 12th, the Erzurum 1st Penal Judgeship of Peace censored the website mezopotamyaajansi35.com, which belongs to the Kurdish-focused Mezopotamya Agency.

The court justified blocking the website by citing "the protection of national security and public order."

This is not the first time this domain has been censored. Previously, on May 21, 2021, the 3rd Criminal Peace Judgeship in Diyarbakır had blocked access to the same address for the same reasons.

In response to the censorship of the domain, the Mezopotamya Agency switched to mezopotamyaajansi.net. (HA/VK)