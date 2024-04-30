METU students set up encampment protesting spring fest restrictions

In recent years, university administrations across Turkey have increasingly restricted or canceled their spring festivals. One of these universities is the prestigious Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ/METU), based in the capital, Ankara. The rector appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Verşan Kök, reduced this year's spring festival to two days and banned events at the Devrim (Revolution) Stadium.

The stadium, colloquially referred to as "Devrim" by students, is one of the school's symbolic landmarks. It's named after socialist revolutionaries inscribed the word to the stadium’s steps in 1968. Traditionally, the school's spring festivals were held here.

This year, the festival scheduled for May 16-19 was reduced to two days, setting up a stage for concerts was not allowed and the Devrim Stadium was closed to students by Kök's directive.

We talked with Nisa Türktam from the METU Media Society about the demands of the students.

What day of resistance are you on?

We are on the sixth day of our resistance. Last Wednesday, the resistance began when we were informed that the Spring Festival would not be held at the Revolution Stadium. Our festival has been held in the same place and for the same duration for 34 years. However, this year, the Rector’s Office announced such a decision. Since our meeting requests went unanswered, we said, 'We will stay here until our demands are met' and set up a camp outside the Rector’s Office. For a while, Çankaya Municipality provided us with food and drink. Four days ago, the rector also stopped this. Since then, we have been cooking our meals ourselves.

There are many factions in the area, as well as individuals who personally participate in the resistance. Those who have finished classes come and stay, spending the night here. We study for our classes here, read our books, and hold community meetings in the same area.

Yesterday, there were reports on social media that the electricity to the area had been cut off.

Yes, the Rector cut off our electricity. Both those in the area and our friends studying in the library were affected because the electricity goes to the library from the same line. Our friends cannot study in the library right now. Similarly, there is a Cultural Affairs Unit in the library that deals with community events; they also don't have electricity now. They are trying to disrupt community events with this excuse. In fact, they are all interconnected.

"Until we get Devrim, we're here"

If the Rector hadn't put such an obstacle in front of you, when would the festival have been organized?

The festival was scheduled to be held in May, as usual, and would last for four days. It was planned to be held on May 16-19. The Rector, after our first protest, announced that it had extended the restriction to three days by sending an e-mail to all of us. But since we still haven't been able to get the Revolution Stage, 'Until we get the Revolution, we're here.'

Our meeting request is not being met; but this ensures that the resistance is heard and spreads more with each passing day. An important public opinion has formed. Members of parliament, political parties, and music groups support us. To cut off the support of the graduates, the Rectorate banned graduates from entering the school only this weekend.

How do you think your resistance will continue? Do you have any predictions?

At the end of each day, we come together and sometimes talk and discuss our resistance until morning. Bilkent University announced that they started their resistance for their festival, which gave us great morale. The Rectorate, despite all this support and solidarity, is still resisting.

On the one hand, they are trying to appear democratic to us and the public. We sleep in the rain here for days and continue to do so. Those who know Ankara know that it gets quite cold in the evenings. Seeing these conditions, the Rector’s Office sent soup and drinks to us, as if mocking the students. Of course, we boycotted it.

The Rector’s Office also made a statement about an academic who was detained during the protests in support of Palestine worldwide, saying they were 'worried' because they thought academic freedom was being restricted. They had to delete that tweet after the reactions. Because it was ridiculous for a rector who every year deploys water cannon vehicles and a police force, gets his own students beaten, to condemn police violence at other universities during Pride Marches. Although we are accustomed to such attitudes, not meeting with us who have been in front of his door for days and sending such a tweet was tragicomic.

Our demands are very clear and can be easily met. We want Revolution, not soup. (TY/VK)