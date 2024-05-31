METU students hold Pride Parade with no police interference

Middle East Technical University (METU) students in Ankara successfully held their 12th annual Pride March today on the university campus without interference from private security or police.

The lack of police interference marks a notable shift in an environment where LGBTI+ activists face increasing pressure, with Pride activities consistently banned at universities and elsewhere.

The government-appointed rector Verşan Kök previously threatened to launch an investigation into the participants of the event.

During the event, participants displayed a trans flag outside the physics department and chanted various slogans including calls for resistance against oppression and support for the Gezi Park protests on their 11th anniversary. They also vowed to resist government-appointed rectors and called for their removal.

"Down with the LGBTI+phobic era!"

After marching to the chemistry department, a statement was read out on behalf of the crowd.

"We, the lubunya [queer], are here today at METU to demonstrate our resilience against LGBTI+fobic and fascist regimes through our 12th Pride March. We say 'down with' the phobic, patriarchal, anti-refugee, and Zionist era! This regime does not allow LGBTI+s to work, live, dress, eat, or even survive. It targets, ostracizes, isolates, and kills LGBTI+s! Despite all the oppression and hatred, we lubunya never back down, fighting for a livable era without giving up! We say 'down with' the LGBTI+fobic era!

"As lubunya driven to poverty and death by the AKP government, we resist in factories, workshops, campuses, schools, homes, streets, and every aspect of life against homelessness, poverty, and inhumane living conditions, demanding the downfall of the capitalist era!

"At the anniversary of Gezi, we honor the Gezi Resistance and those who stood firm during it, knowing the struggle of our lost friends has not ended and we will continue to shout this!

"We also march for the lubunya and political prisoners who have been subjected to torture, detained, and systematically exposed to psychological and physical torture in prisons! We march for the political prisoners still unlawfully detained in the Kobanî case, and also for our friend Selman, who was detained and unlawfully imprisoned during the Van resistance, and we say 'down with' the torturous regime!" (TY/VK)