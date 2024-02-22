Metin Kahraman: 'We will file a lawsuit against the concert ban'

Metin Kahraman, whose concert was banned on International Mother Language Day, reminded that they sing in Kirmanjki (a dialect of Kurdish) and that their concert scheduled to be held on International Mother Language Day in Bingöl was banned. "We will file a lawsuit with the support of Bingöl Bar Association and Education and Education and Science Workers Union (Eğitim Sen)" Kahraman stated.

The Bingöl Governorate had canceled the concert of Metin and Kemal Kahraman, which was planned by Eğitim Sen Bingöl Branch on February 21, International Mother Language Day, without providing any reasons, just 2 hours before the event.

In a video message sent to Rûdaw regarding the canceled event, Metin Kahraman said, "Our concert in Bingöl was banned at the last moment, just 2 hours before. Actually, the police informed us about the ban a week ago, but we did not give up. We contacted the Education and Science Workers Union and the Bingöl Bar Association, as well as various members of parliament. We contacted the Bingöl Governorate and the Police Department, asking for the reason for the ban. No reason was given, only 'security' was mentioned."

Kahraman continued:

"It seems like a tactic to intimidate us. The institutions in Bingöl made efforts for a week. However, the concert was banned again just 2 hours before. So, our two applications to the police were unsuccessful. As you know, Bingöl is a region where Kirmanjki is predominantly spoken. Our concert in Kirmanjki on International Mother Language Day was banned, which made us very sad. We have both material and moral losses. We will file a lawsuit with the support of the Bingöl Bar Association and Eğitim Sen." (AÖ/PE)