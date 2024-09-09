Methamphetamine responsible for half of drug-related deaths in Turkey

The Counter Narcotics Department has released its annual report documenting drug-related deaths in Turkey in 2023.

The report, published after a two-month delay, states that out of 300 direct drug-related deaths, 278 were Turkish citizens. Methamphetamine was directly responsible for 49 deaths, and when combined with cases recorded as "multiple drug" deaths, the number rises to 148 cases involving methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine becomes second-most used drug in Turkey, shows police survey

Methamphetamine also tops the list of addiction treatment requests, accounting for 37% of applications. The amount of methamphetamine seized has surpassed 21 tons. Despite this increase in smuggling, there has been a notable 30% decrease in methamphetamine-related incidents and suspects.

While the report emphasizes seizures of Mexican-origin methamphetamine bound for Asian countries like the Philippines, China, and Malaysia at airports in the past two years, it provides no information on the primary source of methamphetamine in Turkey, Iran.

Addiction treatment

The report also details operations and asset seizures carried out by the "Anti-Money Laundering Department" established within the Narcotics Control Department in 2019. Investigations like "Bataklık" (Swamp), where all defendants were acquitted, are included in this breakdown as the verdict is not yet final.

Over 360,000 applications were made to healthcare institutions for addiction treatment, with more than 180,000 being first-time applications. The growing methamphetamine addiction is evident in these figures. While the number of people seeking treatment for heroin addiction has decreased, applications for methamphetamine treatment have exceeded 130,000.

Cannabis cultivation increases

Heroin-related cases, seizures, and suspects have decreased in Turkey, with the 3.3 tons of heroin seized representing the lowest level in the past two decades. Heroin, which previously topped the list of addiction treatment requests, has now fallen behind methamphetamine.

The report also notes that legal cannabis production in Turkey has expanded to 20 provinces and increased due to regulatory changes in 2023. The area under cannabis cultivation has exceeded 6,000 decares, with fiber and seed production approaching 700 tons.

Direct Drug-Related Deaths Year Deaths Multiple Drugs Opioid Ecstasy Bonsai (Synthetic Cannabinoids) Meth 2011 105 - 85 19 - 2 2012 163 - 124 29 - 1 2013 232 - 164 58 - 11 2014 497 - - - - - 2015 590 - - - - - 2016 920 426 32 - 247 1 2017 941 575 36 - 147 5 2018 657 389 58 71 149 6 2019 342 223 36 - 121 5 2020 314 181 32 - 99 5 2021 270 155 19 - 46 44 2022 246 185 8 - 19 40 2023 300 - - - - 49

(VK)